I've seen this crop up a few times.



Do the club think there is added value with players based in Portugal? Is it an easier league to adapt from? There might be something in this. Particularly given Julain Ward's background in scouting in that part of the world.



Since Klopp has joined the club we've generally favoured buying players from either the PL or Bundesliga. Taking a quick look at transfers since start of 16/17 about 16 of 25 transfers (1st team squad or close) have come from either the PL or the Bundesliga. It's not just volume of players either. Approx 65% of transfer fees we've paid have gone on players that played in the PL or Bundesliga the season before. It's more weighted to the PL and Bundesliga if you also include 2014/15 when we bought Firmino, Benteke, Milner, Clyne and Ings.



The only real notable signings in the squad that have not come from those two leagues are Diaz (Portugal Liga), Alisson, Salah (Serie A) and Fabinho (Ligue 1). We've also had the odd signings from Championship, Greek League, Eredivisie, Sebian league and Austrain Bundesliga but these have all been for either squad players or promising youngsters. Diaz feel like the real outlier, in that we've spent big on aplyer from outside one of the Top 5 European leagues. Could Nunez be the next example? Again for Portugal.



What's noticeable from the last 6 years of transfers is that we hardly buy players from clubs outside of Europe. Only Awoniyi is an example of this. I reckon this is probably because of work permits rather than quality. We haven't bought a player from La Liga since summer 2014 (after buying 3 or 4 players in the summers of 2013-2014 combined). It just doesn't seem like a league where we shop. I doubt it's due to quality of the players. Could be due to price value and/or concerns about adaptability of players to the more physical PL.



Ligue 1 isn't a league we've bought a lot of players from though when you factor in the failed attempts for Fekir and Tchuoameni and the purchase of Fabinho, it's definitely a league we look at for players to go straight into the 1st team squad.



Part of the reason I looked at this was the shouts around the Portuguese league and us targeting it for transfers. The other was around some of the alternatives targets that have been suggested to Tchouameni. Some from the Bundesliga and 1 from Eredivisie. I'm not saying we won't buy Sangare but it would be a departure from our usual 'shops' if we went and bought a 1st team midfielder for considerable money from outside one of the Top 5 leagues.



I remember Klopp mentioning in an interview somewhere that he liked watching the Portuguese league. We've got staff members with experience there (from Lijnders coaching to Ward scouting).Despite a relatively small population and not being a high-ranked league, Portugal does produce a lot of coaches (both Portuguese and non-Portuguese that plied their trade there) of varying styles. I wonder if it's Klopp being interested in the ideas, coaching, and development that occurs in those leagues and then the transition to the PL. You still need the tools (both the physical and technical), but maybe the club likes the coaching and development environment and feel that certain players can make the step up quickly, despite it being a relatively low-ranked league.