« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1270504 times)

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27440 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:41:38 pm
We're targeting Portuguese league, nicking the best player from Porto and from Benfica. Since we're at it, does Sporting has any decent goal scoring midfielder?
Pedro Gonçalves.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,314
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27441 on: Today at 03:26:39 pm »
Quote
Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool transfer edges closer as Aberdeen star prepares for Anfield medical. [@ScottBurns75]
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27442 on: Today at 03:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 02:20:17 pm
Not true.

They'll be able to next season a free.
Free transfers aren't actually free. He'd be on massive wages and would receive a large signing on fee.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27443 on: Today at 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:40:01 pm
I thought they were using the money for sellingstaium naming rights to Spotify?
Yes but they are still skint.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27444 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:41:38 pm
We're targeting Portuguese league, nicking the best player from Porto and from Benfica. Since we're at it, does Sporting has any decent goal scoring midfielder?

Plays for Porto but would love us to get Vieira, he's like a cross between Fabian Ruiz and Bernardo Silva.

We're linked with him in Jan too.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27445 on: Today at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:53 pm
I've seen this crop up a few times.

Do the club think there is added value with players based in Portugal? Is it an easier league to adapt from? There might be something in this. Particularly given Julain Ward's background in scouting in that part of the world.

Since Klopp has joined the club we've generally favoured buying players from either the PL or Bundesliga. Taking a quick look at transfers since start of 16/17 about 16 of 25 transfers (1st team squad or close) have come from either the PL or the Bundesliga. It's not just volume of players either. Approx 65% of transfer fees we've paid have gone on players that played in the PL or Bundesliga the season before. It's more weighted to the PL and Bundesliga if you also include 2014/15 when we bought Firmino, Benteke, Milner, Clyne and Ings.

The only real notable signings in the squad that have not come from those two leagues are Diaz (Portugal Liga), Alisson, Salah (Serie A) and Fabinho (Ligue 1). We've also had the odd signings from Championship, Greek League, Eredivisie, Sebian league and Austrain Bundesliga but these have all been for either squad players or promising youngsters. Diaz feel like the real outlier, in that we've spent big on  aplyer from outside one of the Top 5 European leagues. Could Nunez be the next example? Again for Portugal.

What's noticeable from the last 6 years of transfers is that we hardly buy players from clubs outside of Europe. Only Awoniyi is an example of this. I reckon this is probably because of work permits rather than quality. We haven't bought a player from La Liga since summer 2014 (after buying 3 or 4 players in the summers of 2013-2014 combined). It just doesn't seem like a league where we shop. I doubt it's due to quality of the players. Could be due to price value and/or concerns about adaptability of players to the more physical PL.

Ligue 1 isn't a league we've bought a lot of players from though when you factor in the failed attempts for Fekir and Tchuoameni and the purchase of Fabinho, it's definitely a league we look at for players to go straight into the 1st team squad.

Part of the reason I looked at this was the shouts around the Portuguese league and us targeting it for transfers. The other was around some of the alternatives targets that have been suggested to Tchouameni. Some from the Bundesliga and 1 from Eredivisie. I'm not saying we won't buy Sangare but it would be a departure from our usual 'shops' if we went and bought a 1st team midfielder for considerable money from outside one of the Top 5 leagues.

I remember Klopp mentioning in an interview somewhere that he liked watching the Portuguese league.  We've got staff members with experience there (from Lijnders coaching to Ward scouting).

Despite a relatively small population and not being a high-ranked league, Portugal does produce a lot of coaches (both Portuguese and non-Portuguese that plied their trade there) of varying styles.  I wonder if it's Klopp being interested in the ideas, coaching, and development that occurs in those leagues and then the transition to the PL.  You still need the tools (both the physical and technical), but maybe the club likes the coaching and development environment and feel that certain players can make the step up quickly, despite it being a relatively low-ranked league.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27446 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:53 pm
I've seen this crop up a few times.

Do the club think there is added value with players based in Portugal? Is it an easier league to adapt from? There might be something in this. Particularly given Julain Ward's background in scouting in that part of the world.

Since Klopp has joined the club we've generally favoured buying players from either the PL or Bundesliga. Taking a quick look at transfers since start of 16/17 about 16 of 25 transfers (1st team squad or close) have come from either the PL or the Bundesliga. It's not just volume of players either. Approx 65% of transfer fees we've paid have gone on players that played in the PL or Bundesliga the season before. It's more weighted to the PL and Bundesliga if you also include 2014/15 when we bought Firmino, Benteke, Milner, Clyne and Ings.

The only real notable signings in the squad that have not come from those two leagues are Diaz (Portugal Liga), Alisson, Salah (Serie A) and Fabinho (Ligue 1). We've also had the odd signings from Championship, Greek League, Eredivisie, Sebian league and Austrain Bundesliga but these have all been for either squad players or promising youngsters. Diaz feel like the real outlier, in that we've spent big on  aplyer from outside one of the Top 5 European leagues. Could Nunez be the next example? Again for Portugal.

What's noticeable from the last 6 years of transfers is that we hardly buy players from clubs outside of Europe. Only Awoniyi is an example of this. I reckon this is probably because of work permits rather than quality. We haven't bought a player from La Liga since summer 2014 (after buying 3 or 4 players in the summers of 2013-2014 combined). It just doesn't seem like a league where we shop. I doubt it's due to quality of the players. Could be due to price value and/or concerns about adaptability of players to the more physical PL.

Ligue 1 isn't a league we've bought a lot of players from though when you factor in the failed attempts for Fekir and Tchuoameni and the purchase of Fabinho, it's definitely a league we look at for players to go straight into the 1st team squad.

Part of the reason I looked at this was the shouts around the Portuguese league and us targeting it for transfers. The other was around some of the alternatives targets that have been suggested to Tchouameni. Some from the Bundesliga and 1 from Eredivisie. I'm not saying we won't buy Sangare but it would be a departure from our usual 'shops' if we went and bought a 1st team midfielder for considerable money from outside one of the Top 5 leagues.

Nice.

Diaz was already getting shopped around before we came in due to Porto's needs, maybe a fairly unique situation. Off memory clubs in Portugal generally are very competent sellers, we'll be paying a premium for Nunez if it happens. Think the likes of Mendes have a comprehensive operation going there from the lower divisions upwards, where little slips through their nets.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27447 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:39 pm

Prepares for the medical  ;D Have they spotted him in the Kirkby car park doing calf stretches up against his Range Rover?
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27448 on: Today at 03:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:39 pm


Good prospect. Him, Patterson at Everton, Hickey in Italy, with Robertson here....if the first three fulfill their potential that's the best set of fullbacks Scotland's had in ages.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27449 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
£42 million is still a steal for Mane, I think. Regardless of his contract. He's a top player, top professional, never injured and will probably sell that price in Bayern shirts in Senegal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Up
« previous next »
 