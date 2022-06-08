« previous next »
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27400 on: Today at 02:04:12 pm
Bayern need to hurry up and sell lewandowski. They might not want too but if they did it might help them stop fucking around with these offers for Mane. I'm gutted he might be leaving but you might as well make us an offer we can't refuse you fucking bellends.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27401 on: Today at 02:05:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:57:09 pm
To be honest, with Salah, Mane and Firmino all having 12 months left on their contracts, and being on the wrong side of 30, we were always going to have a succession plan ...

Agree and its rare for 3 main forward to still be at a club and the attack force after 3/4 years.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,145
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27402 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:04:12 pm
Bayern need to hurry up and sell lewandowski. They might not want too but if they did it might help them stop fucking around with these offers for Mane. I'm gutted he might be leaving but you might as well make us an offer we can't refuse you fucking bellends.

Dont see how they are linked really. They will sell him when the club he wants, Barcelona, can actually make a bid. May well go down to the wire.

Its not like they need that fee to then buy Mane.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27403 on: Today at 02:08:07 pm
If Bayern hadn't acted like bellends, they probably could have signed Mane for around the £32m mark, they've clearly pissed us off though and we're a belligerent bunch of arseholes when you get our back up.
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27404 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:11:51 pm
I choose to believe Legs, as its his area of expertise

I hold my hands up to bring incorrect  ;D

I looked on a site that didnt go as far back as his youth days.

It is a risk obviously but you could sign a player who is fit as a fiddle and Pickford whacks you the following week !
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,864
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27405 on: Today at 02:11:55 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:08:07 pm
If Bayern hadn't acted like bellends, they probably could have signed Mane for around the £32m mark, they've clearly pissed us off though and we're a belligerent bunch of arseholes when you get our back up.
Don't forget, they were "respectful", so respectful in fact, that they leaked shit about Mane to the press during the week leading up to the biggest game of the season, they're mingebags.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,954
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27406 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm
A notable bit of information from The Athletic's bit on Nunez, which could complicate matters

Quote
The expectation is very much that Nunez will move on somewhere this summer, and he even took the slightly unusual step of announcing on Twitter that he will be changing agents, moving away from his Uruguayan representative Edgardo Lasalvia, and looks to be heading for the extensive Jorge Mendes stable instead.

Things could get a little complicated, though: Nunezs deal with Lasalvia expires this month, meaning there could be some crossover, and Lasalvia is unsurprisingly not keen to give up any windfall from such a lucrative move.
https://theathletic.com/3244974/2022/06/08/darwin-nunez-liverpool-manchester-united?
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #27407 on: Today at 02:14:37 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:58:03 pm
Maybe, they feel they can get Salah next season.
They can't afford him.
