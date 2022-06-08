To be honest, with Salah, Mane and Firmino all having 12 months left on their contracts, and being on the wrong side of 30, we were always going to have a succession plan ...
Bayern need to hurry up and sell lewandowski. They might not want too but if they did it might help them stop fucking around with these offers for Mane. I'm gutted he might be leaving but you might as well make us an offer we can't refuse you fucking bellends.
I choose to believe Legs, as its his area of expertise
If Bayern hadn't acted like bellends, they probably could have signed Mane for around the £32m mark, they've clearly pissed us off though and we're a belligerent bunch of arseholes when you get our back up.
The expectation is very much that Nunez will move on somewhere this summer, and he even took the slightly unusual step of announcing on Twitter that he will be changing agents, moving away from his Uruguayan representative Edgardo Lasalvia, and looks to be heading for the extensive Jorge Mendes stable instead.Things could get a little complicated, though: Nunezs deal with Lasalvia expires this month, meaning there could be some crossover, and Lasalvia is unsurprisingly not keen to give up any windfall from such a lucrative move. https://theathletic.com/3244974/2022/06/08/darwin-nunez-liverpool-manchester-united?
Maybe, they feel they can get Salah next season.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]