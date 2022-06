I wouldn’t say it was blunt in those games, certainly not in the League. We scored 4 v City, and 3 against Spurs and Chelsea. That’s decent against tough sides, and we really probably should have held on to win 2-3 of those games (in a perfect world).



The lack of goals in finals is a bit weird. Not like we didn’t create a lot of decent chances, especially in both domestic finals.



But yeah, signing Nunez would seemingly signal a willingness to change things up quite a bit.



Yeah but once people get a Twitter talking point in their head they can't get it out, hence "didn't score in the three finals" is talked about like it's not completely trivial. If we'd lost three finals, that'd be something to worry about, but we won two of them, having played much the better football in two tough games against a really talented and well-coached cup team in Chelsea.It's the same as people constantly thinking that we drew games because we couldn't break down low-blocks, when that wasn't a problem for us this season in particular. Our bad draws were some 2-2s and a 3-3.