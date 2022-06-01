« previous next »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 10:24:31 am
2 hours ago, the BBC were reporting United were "closest" to signing him.

1 hour ago, Paul Joyce and co start reporting on a Liverpool move.

In the world of clickbait, i'm not believing anything anymore until they've scored their first goal.

I think Nunez has realized if he doesnt pipe up and say he wants to work with Kloppo hell end up at the graveyard of professional footballers, the post Ferguson United.
Maybe the club is thinking spend this money now, as prices will be even higher next summer
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:31:33 am
Maybe the club is thinking spend this money now, as prices will be even higher next summer

Not sure about that, think it always goes down to whether we really like the player or not.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:52 am
Alisson was a bit older but hadnt he only had 2 seasons max at Roma? Was he seen as an absolute sure thing at the time?

Not saying that because I think Nunez is a certified be a success by the way, just trying to think of the few times we have really gone big on a player.
Liverpool had been scouting Alisson since he was in Brazil. I remember the link about him before he went to Roma
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:31:33 am
Maybe the club is thinking spend this money now, as prices will be even higher next summer

I think its probably more that we had Mane putting in a second half of the season worthy of putting him in the running for the Balon DOr along with the rest of our brilliant squad and we still didnt win the title so we probably have to get someone in to replace him who we think is a sure enough bet to hit the ground running. To be clear when I say hit the ground running I dont necessarily mean he scores on his home debut and goes from there like Torres did, but someone who were fairly sure can be integrated into the team reasonably quickly and contribute upwards of 10 league goals this season.

Cant lie, its all very exciting, I love a centre forward signing.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:46:14 am
Still a bit lopsided if we get him IMO - Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho all at home on the left with their ability to cut in on the right. Nunez, Bobby, Jota through the middle. And Salah basically on his own on the right, although we've shown willingness to put Diaz and Jota there.

Certainly true, but IMO, there is a slight shortage of high quality left footed attackers of the right profile at the moment. There's basically Raphina (who I'm not totally sold on), Haaland (who is gone) Sane (who has injury problems and might be hard to get) and Dybala - everyone else seems a bit too old or not good enough. Probably missing some people (no doubt Peter will let us know who), but it does feel like there is a wee bit of shortage there
Jimbo and Joyce are in on this as well, all aboard the hype train!
I reckon it will get done for aprox 60 mil
Also, he is better than Mboopi and Hochland
We will have some sales to go through including Mane, Ox and Williams which might yield 50 - 60 million.

Does Klopp wait another year for a midfielder and make do with what we have?

Does Firmino get an extension at all otherwise we are looking at  2 more departures next year
David Lynch, on a break from directing duties, says we expect Minamino's future to be resolved quickly - and in fact we think he'll leave before Mane does.

We're willing to sell for £17m, and there's interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves and Fulham. His agent is currently holding meetings with the interested clubs.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi-minamino-closing-in-on-17m-liverpool-exit-4-clubs-interested/
With Carvalho done, Ramsay and Nunez potentially to follow and our interest in Tchouameni, I like that we seem to looking to recruit players in the 19-22 age bracket. You'd obviously expect more of an immediate impact from Nunez than you would from Carvalho and Ramsay initially, but I thought we needed to look to bring in younger players and keep building on the core of Konate, Trent, Jones, Elliott, Diaz and Jota who will hopefully all be important players in the long-term as well as now. Gomez has only just turned 25 so hopefully we get his contract sorted out, Kaide Gordon has a great future ahead of him and we've recruited some really exciting youngsters for the academy. All bodes well for the future.

Ideally we would get another midfielder in as well but I agree with those saying that could be pushed back to next summer now, the only drawback being that we might need to replace Salah and Firmino next year so another forward would likely need to be a priority too, as it's turned out this summer. Tchouameni would have been great, think there are some very exciting young players out there like Kouadio Kone who would be great options, but none of the names that have been mentioned really stand out as players who could come in and make an immediate impact like Tchouameni might have done.
We're clearly in for him, but it's never going to happen at that price.

Pretty telling that all of the Liverpool mouthpieces are going with variations of "Liverpool won't get dragged into a bidding war and are continuing to pursue other targets". Basically us telling Benfica not to dick about.

I've no idea if he's a £50m+ footballer, personally. Though thought he was great against us in both games last season.
That's a hefty price we're willing to pay, might as well gone for Felix if we're ready to spend big.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:34:42 am
This is the bit I honestly find mystifying - I don't look at our team or our performance or numbers and think what we need is a centre forward

The team's performances in matches against City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Real Madrid suggest otherwise. We might have been short of luck in some of those games, but it's undeniable that the attack seemed blunt for the most part. A lad with a knack for scoring (fluke) goals could have been ideal to break the deadlock against so-called strong defences.
Hasn't he had multiple serious knee injuries? Too many red flags for this to be a runner. Think it's all a game for someone else.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:01 am
David Lynch, on a break from directing duties, says we expect Minamino's future to be resolved quickly - and in fact we think he'll leave before Mane does.

We're willing to sell for £17m, and there's interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves and Fulham. His agent is currently holding meetings with the interested clubs.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi-minamino-closing-in-on-17m-liverpool-exit-4-clubs-interested/

A little disappointed in that, he's a useful player, as he showed last season. Understandable of course, we can't raise funds by sponsoring ourselves so there'll always be tricky decisions that need to be made. Hopefully he does well wherever he goes, played a big part in our successes last season.
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:46:28 am
With Carvalho done, Ramsay and Nunez potentially to follow and our interest in Tchouameni, I like that we seem to looking to recruit players in the 19-22 age bracket. You'd obviously expect more of an immediate impact from Nunez than you would from Carvalho and Ramsay initially, but I thought we needed to look to bring in younger players and keep building on the core of Konate, Trent, Jones, Elliott, Diaz and Jota who will hopefully all be important players in the long-term as well as now. Gomez has only just turned 25 so hopefully we get his contract sorted out, Kaide Gordon has a great future ahead of him and we've recruited some really exciting youngsters for the academy. All bodes well for the future.

Ideally we would get another midfielder in as well but I agree with those saying that could be pushed back to next summer now, the only drawback being that we might need to replace Salah and Firmino next year so another forward would likely need to be a priority too, as it's turned out this summer. Tchouameni would have been great, think there are some very exciting young players out there like Kouadio Kone who would be great options, but none of the names that have been mentioned really stand out as players who could come in and make an immediate impact like Tchouameni might have done.
Yeah. We need another top midfielder (quuality over quantity) and maybe another left-footed winger(Antony or Raphinha) and we're set for another quadruple push.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:47:57 am
That's a hefty price we're willing to pay, might as well gone for Felix if we're ready to spend big.

He would cost far more, certainly the overall package would, in terms of wages as well.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:12:48 am
This might be like the Andy Carroll transfer, but in the sense that the club may see it as us signing a player for a high fee but selling another player (Torres/Mane) that means the net cost is significantly lower. I remember John Henry at the time saying something like that.

In regards to Carroll he had some promising potential at Newcastle but ultimately he was slow and technically a poor footballer. He was unprofessional and had a poor mentality on top. The hope at the time was he was a young Shearer.

Would Lukaku be an apt comparison to Nunez? At least a younger one. I haven't seen much of him.
Don't want to get ahead of myself but the last time we signed a Nunez we won the European Cup at the end of his first season ... in Istanbul ...

Will be an interesting one. A new transfer record? You'd hope not like. A smokescreen to bring in Sir Harold of Kane? Perhaps. Perhaps not, though.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:01 am
David Lynch, on a break from directing duties, says we expect Minamino's future to be resolved quickly - and in fact we think he'll leave before Mane does.

We're willing to sell for £17m, and there's interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves and Fulham. His agent is currently holding meetings with the interested clubs.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi-minamino-closing-in-on-17m-liverpool-exit-4-clubs-interested/

That is really sad to hear but can't blame him if he wants to play more..
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:49:14 am
A little disappointed in that, he's a useful player, as he showed last season. Understandable of course, we can't raise funds by sponsoring ourselves so there'll always be tricky decisions that need to be made. Hopefully he does well wherever he goes, played a big part in our successes last season.

Its David Lynch writing for This is Anfield, it will be complete bullshit based on guesswork.

I mean, he may well end up leaving but Lynch hasnt got the the inside scoop on it.
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 10:49:02 am
Hasn't he had multiple serious knee injuries? Too many red flags for this to be a runner. Think it's all a game for someone else.

I think he's had an ACL, not sure otherwise. That's a concern though. I said so at the time with Ings and Chamberlain when we signed them but they'd had a lot of injury problems and knee trouble.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:01 am
David Lynch, on a break from directing duties, says we expect Minamino's future to be resolved quickly - and in fact we think he'll leave before Mane does.

We're willing to sell for £17m, and there's interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves and Fulham. His agent is currently holding meetings with the interested clubs.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi-minamino-closing-in-on-17m-liverpool-exit-4-clubs-interested/

Bit of a shame, but understandable.  A fantastic professional who was as important as anyone in regards to our two trophies.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:47:57 am
That's a hefty price we're willing to pay, might as well gone for Felix if we're ready to spend big.
He'd probably want significantly higher wages, over the length of a contract an extra £100k a week can add on £20/25m
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:50:09 am
He would cost far more, certainly the overall package would, in terms of wages as well.

How much more do you reckon? We should still be able to afford it imo while the risk would be much lower as he's a generational talent.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:54:18 am
How much more do you reckon? We should still be able to afford it imo while the risk would be much lower as he's a generational talent.

In the sense that he scores a goal once in a generation?
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:54:18 am
How much more do you reckon? We should still be able to afford it imo while the risk would be much lower as he's a generational talent.

He must be on over £150k a week at Atletico. Plus he is a far bigger profile so all other costs are probably much more. He also has had a number of injury issues.

I think he is great, he was my first choice in terms of a signing for playing up front. But I do think its fair to consider that he would cost a lot more than Nunez.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:45:01 am
David Lynch, on a break from directing duties, says we expect Minamino's future to be resolved quickly - and in fact we think he'll leave before Mane does.

We're willing to sell for £17m, and there's interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves and Fulham. His agent is currently holding meetings with the interested clubs.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi-minamino-closing-in-on-17m-liverpool-exit-4-clubs-interested/

I think its a good season for him to go out on, he's sort of redeemed himself and can leave with his head held high that he made a good impact here.

But realistically, its a good move. £17 million for someone who is clearly seen as a cup player, and even then he didn't get on the pitch in the cups when we got to the final (or FA Cup semis). In terms of the league/CL he only really played once for us in a meaningful game for a meaningful length of time.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:56:53 am
I think its a good season for him to go out on, he's sort of redeemed himself and can leave with his head held high that he made a good impact here.

But realistically, its a good move. £17 million for someone who is clearly seen as a cup player, and even then he didn't get on the pitch in the cups when we got to the final (or FA Cup semis). In terms of the league/CL he only really played once for us in a meaningful game for a meaningful length of time.

Yep. We did well to hang on to him because we wouldve struggled to get half of that last season. He plays a few games against bums, racks some numbers up and weve got 2 pots at the end of it. Now he deserves to play elsewhere as a thanks.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:52:30 am
I think he's had an ACL, not sure otherwise. That's a concern though. I said so at the time with Ings and Chamberlain when we signed them but they'd had a lot of injury problems and knee trouble.

He has had one injury on his knee for 90 days so 3 months.

All his other injuries are 7-14 day jobs.

He certanly hasnt had an ACL injury.
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 10:49:02 am
Hasn't he had multiple serious knee injuries? Too many red flags for this to be a runner. Think it's all a game for someone else.

He had a longstanding knee issue that was repaired at the end of the 20/21 season. He also likely was recovering from COVID during that season as his numbers dropped significantly after scoring once and getting five assists in his first five matches. He missed at least three matches shortly thereafter due to COVID
Taki going for £17m is a bargain for whoever gets him.
There's little chance that Nunez would cost us £80m and be on small wages. No one signs for a record price and be a low earner in a team.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:02 am
Taki going for £17m is a bargain for whoever gets him.

I wouldnt say a bargain. After all if you look at it objectively in England hes done most of his damage against Championship level outfits and has not really shown anything in the Premier League for us or Southampton. Seems about right to me.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:02 am
Taki going for £17m is a bargain for whoever gets him.

Yep. He's going to be a bargain if the price is anywhere near that amount
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:46:14 am
"Liverpool believe Nunez, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica in 2021-22, would be the perfect fit in terms of his style and his ability to play out wide and through the middle."

Not just a big centre forward then...

Still a bit lopsided if we get him IMO - Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho all at home on the left with their ability to cut in on the right. Nunez, Bobby, Jota through the middle. And Salah basically on his own on the right, although we've shown willingness to put Diaz and Jota there.

Anyone who thought he was a big centre forward didn't watch him against us.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:02 am
Taki going for £17m is a bargain for whoever gets him.

I'm not sure you'd call it a bargain (well you would but you know :D). He's not really been a consistently performing player, considering how little he plays for us and his loan at Southampton, since he left Red Bull.
So we are assembling a Portuguese league avenger team, I don't mind that at all.
There'll be people on here genuinely upset if the headline transfer fee is more than Haaland's.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:52:03 am
Its David Lynch writing for This is Anfield, it will be complete bullshit based on guesswork.

I mean, he may well end up leaving but Lynch hasnt got the the inside scoop on it.

True, didn't notice that it was for This Is Anfield. All reports are that we're willing to sell and around £17m will get it done though so it's probably going to happen.
