With Carvalho done, Ramsay and Nunez potentially to follow and our interest in Tchouameni, I like that we seem to looking to recruit players in the 19-22 age bracket. You'd obviously expect more of an immediate impact from Nunez than you would from Carvalho and Ramsay initially, but I thought we needed to look to bring in younger players and keep building on the core of Konate, Trent, Jones, Elliott, Diaz and Jota who will hopefully all be important players in the long-term as well as now. Gomez has only just turned 25 so hopefully we get his contract sorted out, Kaide Gordon has a great future ahead of him and we've recruited some really exciting youngsters for the academy. All bodes well for the future.



Ideally we would get another midfielder in as well but I agree with those saying that could be pushed back to next summer now, the only drawback being that we might need to replace Salah and Firmino next year so another forward would likely need to be a priority too, as it's turned out this summer. Tchouameni would have been great, think there are some very exciting young players out there like Kouadio Kone who would be great options, but none of the names that have been mentioned really stand out as players who could come in and make an immediate impact like Tchouameni might have done.