Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27000 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm
Thats Préfêr Dgtàñíåń

He writes for Le 10 sport in France.

He know Jon Le Gossip?
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27001 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Lynch article backs up the idea that were not in for him and its a useful tit bit for the journos - we dont do negotiating shit like that in public for players we sign
Yep feel more and more sure of it now.

As if Benfica need to hear via a club journalist briefed locally that we are not going to get in a bidding war.

For me it reads like PR and we've lined Nunez up as our 'sorry, we just can't spend that much money, we've been outbid by Newcastle or Manchester United and despiite the Mane money we aren't flush enough...darn'.

Only to then negotiate more favourably with a club we have greater leverage with (eg a release clause or an expiring contract). As we did with Diaz - once their negotiating with Spurs signalled they were willing to play ball at a cost we were comfortable with.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27002 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
We have the same chance of Bellingham next summer as we did with Haaland or Mbappe this summer

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27003 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm »
All roads point towards Harry Kane.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,484
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27004 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
Lynch article backs up the idea that were not in for him and its a useful tit bit for the journos - we dont do negotiating shit like that in public for players we sign

The girl got mad the last time I did that....
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27005 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm
All roads point towards Harry Kane.

Harry Kane can;t even point to the road he's on.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27006 on: Today at 12:28:12 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:50:21 pm
Can anyone decode that headline for me?

Echo vibes from this one.

"Forgotten left-sided former solution to issue Klopp raised ahead of Champions League final could be the missing piece of the puzzle."
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27007 on: Today at 12:45:07 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
We have the same chance of Bellingham next summer as we did with Haaland or Mbappe this summer
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,860
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27008 on: Today at 12:48:28 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
Prefer Dogtanian
We aren't signing Terrier.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27009 on: Today at 02:26:28 am »
Pretty good transfer window so far; thoroughly entertaining.

Need The Accountants® and Uruguayan36 to make an appearance soon, though. And Big Dog.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27010 on: Today at 06:24:01 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:26:28 am
Pretty good transfer window so far; thoroughly entertaining.

Need The Accountants® and Uruguayan36 to make an appearance soon, though. And Big Dog.

Peter valiantly holding out against the Fbref Gang but the tide is slipping. Whose side will The Accountants® take???? We know where Uruguayan36 stands at least. Reckon Fulham are probably sick of us going after their biggest talents so the Big Dog might be difficult to prise away from Craven Cottage, but we'll see what his family are saying.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,838
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27011 on: Today at 06:45:46 am »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27012 on: Today at 06:48:38 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:24:01 am
Peter valiantly holding out against the Fbref Gang but the tide is slipping. Whose side will The Accountants® take???? We know where Uruguayan36 stands at least. Reckon Fulham are probably sick of us going after their biggest talents so the Big Dog might be difficult to prise away from Craven Cottage, but we'll see what his family are saying.



 ;D ;D ;D
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27013 on: Today at 06:52:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:46 am
Portuguese press think weve offered 100m for nunez.

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/benfica/detalhe/klopp-esta-louco-por-darwin-liverpool-oferece-100-milhoes-de-euros?ref=Benfica_BucketDestaquesPrincipais


I dont have a subscription for them .anyone?

Well, you don't need a subscription to read the most important part ...

Quote
Klopp is crazy about Darwin: Liverpool offers 100 million euros

Englishmen willing to close the most expensive acquisition in the club's history and the forward has already told Benfica that he intends to play at Anfield
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27014 on: Today at 06:56:25 am »
Seems a lot but after Diaz you cant write off sources from Portugal.
Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27015 on: Today at 06:58:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:56:25 am
Seems a lot but after Diaz you can write off sources from Portugal.

Can or can't?
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,838
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27016 on: Today at 06:59:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:56:25 am
Seems a lot but after Diaz you can write off sources from Portugal.
Can you?

They must have some reliable sources surely

Will be interesting to see if uraguayan/Hindi sources say anything
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live r pool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27017 on: Today at 07:05:11 am »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 10:15:33 pm
We need to move fast either way. City have already nailed Down their new star striker and have a rolls Royce waiting at the airport to take him to pre season training. No chauffeur apparently so the only remaining question is, will Haaland drive?

Underrated, this
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,607
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27018 on: Today at 07:05:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:05 am
Can you?

They must have some reliable sources surely

Will be interesting to see if uraguayan/Hindi sources say anything

Sorry, cant. The story may be true.
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27019 on: Today at 07:10:17 am »
Yeah Im not sure I buy the the club is playing 5D chess through the press narrative. Just seems like we actually want the lad to me.

Having a had a look at the numbers etc think its a riskier move than what weve made in the last few years, but Im excited to see how it goes.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27020 on: Today at 07:23:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:25 am
Sorry, cant. The story may be true.

Back in November, "Record" were the first to report our strong interest in Luis Diaz, which turned out to be accurate. Porto were demanding the full 80 million release clause at that time.

In early January, "Record" reported that we are willing to pay up to 72 million with add-ons, which turned out to be inaccurate, since the final deal for Diaz was for 45 million + 15 million in add-ons.

They do have high placed sources at the top Portuguese clubs, but I doubt that they know the financial details of the negotiations, especially when those negotiations are mediated by Jorge Mendes. The good news in that report is that Nunez has told Benfica that he wants to play for us ...
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27021 on: Today at 07:26:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:46 am
Portuguese press think weve offered 100m for nunez.

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/benfica/detalhe/klopp-esta-louco-por-darwin-liverpool-oferece-100-milhoes-de-euros?ref=Benfica_BucketDestaquesPrincipais


I dont have a subscription for them .anyone?

haha not a chance we have offered 100m for him.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27022 on: Today at 07:36:29 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:10:17 am
Yeah Im not sure I buy the the club is playing 5D chess through the press narrative. Just seems like we actually want the lad to me.

Having a had a look at the numbers etc think its a riskier move than what weve made in the last few years, but Im excited to see how it goes.

It seems like it really would signal a bit of change in system and strategy, which isn't beyond the realms of possibility, but is exciting and a little nerve-wracking. It would be a major step towards Klopp's Liverpool 2.0.

I don't think Peter's necessarily far off the mark, either. The Portuguese press may well have a good understanding of interest from the club but hopefully they're wide of the mark on the finances!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27023 on: Today at 07:37:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:46 am
Portuguese press think weve offered 100m for nunez.

https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/benfica/detalhe/klopp-esta-louco-por-darwin-liverpool-oferece-100-milhoes-de-euros?ref=Benfica_BucketDestaquesPrincipais


I dont have a subscription for them .anyone?
We have offered 100m and he has informed Benfica that he wants to join us.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27024 on: Today at 07:39:24 am »
Football has gone mad really.
Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27025 on: Today at 07:41:37 am »
1) It wont be 100m

2) He probably does want to join us

Deal will be done somewhere in the middle. No doubt significant add ons for cups and personal awards
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27026 on: Today at 07:49:47 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 07:41:37 am
1) It wont be 100m

2) He probably does want to join us

Deal will be done somewhere in the middle. No doubt significant add ons for cups and personal awards

There were several reports in the Portuguese press (most likely leaked by Mendes) that Nunez wants to join a Champions League club, and that is why he is not willing to join Newcastle. There were other reports (most likely also leaked by Mendes) that the player and his camp will listen to what Man Utd have to say, but that his preference is LFC ...
Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27027 on: Today at 07:50:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:37:47 am
We have offered 100m and he has informed Benfica that he wants to join us.

Absolutely no way we've offered that.
Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27028 on: Today at 07:57:55 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 07:41:37 am
1) It wont be 100m

2) He probably does want to join us

Deal will be done somewhere in the middle. No doubt significant add ons for cups and personal awards

Yes. I know we as previous article a few pages back value players individually and have a set upper limit that differ player from player rather than we have X budget and that is the max. But no way in hell that we'd value Nunez at 100m. Tops £40-50m IMO.
When we are extremely sure about a player and he's a unique opportunity in the market (Van Dijk and Alisson) then we could go really big, but I doubt we see Nunez as that type of player.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27029 on: Today at 07:58:22 am »
Just read the full article:
- We've offered 100m in total and we are currently negotiating the add-ons.
- He wants to join us because he was impressed by the Anfield atmosphere and our style of play
-We want the deal done asap to replace Mané and he wants it done before he goes on vacation.
-There is another club willing to offer more (Guess who LOL) but he has his heart set on Liverpool.
-Madrid and PSG are monitoring the situation.
-Barcelona and Atleti are also interested but aren't in the running due to FFP.
-He was flattered by Klopp and Virgil's praise and wants to play for/with them.

This looks close 😎
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27030 on: Today at 07:59:00 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:50:56 am
Absolutely no way we've offered that.
See a summary above. Obrigado.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27031 on: Today at 07:59:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:37:47 am
We have offered 100m and he has informed Benfica that he wants to join us.

Forcing Man United and Newcastle to pay over the odds while we wrap our real target.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27032 on: Today at 08:01:09 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:50:56 am
Absolutely no way we've offered that.

There is no point in debating the amount. It could be inaccurate, but it could also be accurate, with installments and heavy add-ons included. For example, it could be structured like this:

25 million (2022)
25 million (2023)
25 million (2024)
25 million (performance related add-ons)

Of course, I am speculating, but you do get the idea.

Edit: MonsLibpool has just posted the full article above ...
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:55 am by PeterTheRed »
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27033 on: Today at 08:02:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:59:16 am
Forcing Man United and Newcastle to pay over the odds while we wrap our real target.

Would be amazing to just go and grab someone like Martinez while the price for Nunez skyrockets
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27034 on: Today at 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:02:13 am
Would be amazing to just go and grab someone like Martinez while the price for Nunez skyrockets

Or even Nkunku.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #27035 on: Today at 08:04:30 am »
Can we not get Nike to buy us Kane instead?
