Sorry, cant. The story may be true.



Back in November, "Record" were the first to report our strong interest in Luis Diaz, which turned out to be accurate. Porto were demanding the full 80 million release clause at that time.In early January, "Record" reported that we are willing to pay up to 72 million with add-ons, which turned out to be inaccurate, since the final deal for Diaz was for 45 million + 15 million in add-ons.They do have high placed sources at the top Portuguese clubs, but I doubt that they know the financial details of the negotiations, especially when those negotiations are mediated by Jorge Mendes. The good news in that report is that Nunez has told Benfica that he wants to play for us ...