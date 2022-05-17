Liverpool are confident that despite Sadio Mané having made clear he wants to leave, they can still secure a replacement for a reasonable transfer fee.By19:00, 7 JUN 2022While Bayern Munich may be yet to lodge an adequate bid for Sadio Mané, Liverpool have already accepted their need to source a replacement this summer.Unfortunately for the Reds, the public nature of their ongoing talks with the German champions also means every other club in Europe is now well aware of this fact.And that does not bode well for attempts to adopt a strong negotiating stance when talks over signing a successor to the Senegalese begin.Last week, Liverpool quickly rebuffed an offer of £21m with £4m of add-ons attached for Mané, making clear they were holding out for a fee somewhere between £35-40m.But, whatever sum they ultimately secure is sure to be a matter of public record, and this will serve to create a perception that they have money burning a hole in their pocket.News of a sudden influx of cash to the Anfield coffers will be music to the ears of the many clubs whose stars Julian Ward and his recruitment staff have shortlisted as potential Mané replacements.Benfica, for example, will no doubt have an eye on securing a portion of the Mané fee for themselves after promising striker Darwin Núñez was named as a potential target.That big-spending Manchester United reportedly also hold an interest in the Uruguayan is another helpful bargaining tool.However, if the Portuguese club harbour hopes of a bidding war erupting between these two old rivals, then they are likely to be sorely disappointed.And that is because Liverpool have proven time and time again in recent years that they will not be held to ransom in the transfer market.This knack for restraint was evident earlier this summer, when the Reds pulled out of the running for Aurélien Tchouaméni weeks prior to Real Madrid eventually agreeing an eye-watering package worth up to 100m (£85m).It was also behind the 2020 decision to ditch a move for long-term target Timo Werner after RB Leipzig requested that his £52m release clause be paid in one go.Of course, on that occasion, the Reds instead shelled out £41m in more manageable instalments for Diogo Jota  a move that has been rewarded with 24 goals in 3,485 Premier League minutes since.By comparison, Werner has scored just 10 times across 3,892 minutes in the top flight over the last two seasons at Chelsea.The success of that deal is just one of many reasons behind supporters' unshakeable belief in the club's recruitment staff and their ability to secure the right players at the right price.And Liverpool.com understands they are well-poised to repeat the trick, with sources suggesting better value targets have already been lined up in the event Núñez's price tag continues to inflate.Of course, even they would admit that walking away from such deals is not easy, particularly on occasions when a player has been closely monitored over a number of years.But Liverpools reputation for nous in the transfer market was hard-earned under Michael Edwards, and they wont be willing to simply throw it away in the first summer since his departure.