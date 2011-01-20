If Nunez is not only the forward we want, but the forward we do sign should Mane go, I'd expect any central midfield arrival to cost us quite a bit less. That's assuming we are signing a centre mid, which you like to think we are after one.



Might be another interesting summer in regards to the ol' net spend. If we end up selling say Mane, Oxlade Chamberlain, Minamino, Neco Williams among one or two others plus Divock going we should be able to make it work. Carvalho and presumably Ramsay represent a good start to the window for what is relatively little nowadays.





I don't think Nunez would be a replacement for Mane per se. But rather I think he would be a replacement for Origi, or what Origi could have been with us if he didn't have so many injuries. Think the aerial duels stats earlier are a red herring. On open play, he's only got to be able to hold up the ball with his feet well, on set pieces we have players already that win those duels. From just the two games I've seen of him playing us, he looks very proficient as the lone forward outlet for Benfica, and I think he has a decent enough work ethic. The important thing is we need that pure goalscorer in the side, someone who can put it in the goal with 10 minutes to go. Without Origi, we are even worse off in that area.Think he offers us something different compared to the cookie cutter solutions out there. But the caveat is always going to be how much is he actually worth? I'm still in belief that Lewandowski is not a lock at Barca, if they can't stump up the fee for him, I can't see Bayern doing them favours. Us playing up Mane's fee probably directly affects that, and Ward may be working up that direction. Lewy coming out to say that he's finished at Bayern particularly goes against Barca's cause too in this aspect, as it hurts Bayern's ability to negotiate that fee for Mane, as we have the option to hold onto him.And if Mane leaves, I really do think Minamino can fill the hole. He doesn't have to be a world beater, he just has to score. I'm actually more worried about how we would replace Salah if he decides to go on a free. I imagine we are probably working on that now as we speak.