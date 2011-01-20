« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1252045 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26760 on: Today at 02:12:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:54:40 pm
Assuming that includes transfer fee, bonuses and salary on a 4-5 year contact.

Its not salary its the fee !!!
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26761 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:12:13 pm
Its not salary its the fee !!!

Precisely, fee is likely to be 80m with 24% tax payable on that, chuck in agents fees and you've got your 100m.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26762 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Interesting to hear Van Dijk namedropped Nunez as one of the tougher opponents he's faced, especially when you consider the other names he mentioned as tough challengers

He played well against us IMO and showed a lot of the stuff people are saying he doesn't possess
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,582
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26763 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm »
Its certainly an interesting way of masking you paying a fuck tonne of money for a player. 'We're paying 85 million for Darwin Nunez' package'
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,574
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26764 on: Today at 02:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:15:43 pm
Precisely, fee is likely to be 80m with 24% tax payable on that, chuck in agents fees and you've got your 100m.

Well its being quoted as 80+20 ad ons - so tax, agents fees would be on top!  its a crazy over pay if thats the deal
Will inflate the market too - validates West Ham wanting 100 for Rice etc

Fair fucks to Monaco, he was fairly valued at 40 million before the hype
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26765 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:12:13 pm
Its not salary its the fee !!!
That's crazy.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26766 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:21:04 pm
Fair fucks to Monaco, he was fairly valued at 40 million before the hype

Think Chelsea could've had him for about 35m if they pulled the trigger on him last summer.
Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 776
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26767 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:47:33 am
I'd love Lovro Majer here. The sky's the limit for him.


Good shout!!  (And the number 10 shirt will be available for him!!)

Can you imagine the fear in teams with Trent; Lovro; and Robbo/Tsimikas lofting/pinging crosses and passes into the box???

Might be why we might contemplate a straight number 9-type like Nunez??
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26768 on: Today at 02:26:19 pm »
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26769 on: Today at 02:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.

Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,651
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26770 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
If Nunez is not only the forward we want, but the forward we do sign should Mane go, I'd expect any central midfield arrival to cost us quite a bit less. That's assuming we are signing a centre mid, which you like to think we are after one.

Might be another interesting summer in regards to the ol' net spend. If we end up selling say Mane, Oxlade Chamberlain, Minamino, Neco Williams among one or two others plus Divock going we should be able to make it work. Carvalho and presumably Ramsay represent a good start to the window for what is relatively little nowadays.

Edit: As Barefoot says above on central midfield we could end up looking for someone like Sangare who might represent a 'value' option. Good age, has experience and played in Europe. Looks like he has a place in the Ivory Coast squad which would obviously mean losing him for AFCON. Anyone know how much PSV are expecting for him if anything?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:50 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26771 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:17:12 pm
Its certainly an interesting way of masking you paying a fuck tonne of money for a player. 'We're paying 85 million for Darwin Nunez' package'

Cynthia Plaster Caster would have been pleased.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26772 on: Today at 02:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.

Doesnt look as accomplished when ive seen him, Bissouma would be a good shout (but theres the impending charges and off field behaviour). Someone mentioned Gakpo and he does look good, but a different type of player
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,582
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26773 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:33:19 pm
Doesnt look as accomplished when ive seen him, Bissouma would be a good shout (but theres the impending charges and off field behaviour). Someone mentioned Gakpo and he does look good, but a different type of player

Isn't Gakpo a winger? :D Certainly a different type of player!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26774 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
The highest fee ever paid for a central midfielder is Man Utd paying 105 million for Pogba. The Tchouameni fee is in that range. The second highest fee ever paid for a central midfielder is Barcelona paying 86 million for De Jong ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26775 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.
we are too smart to get anyone from the eredivisie

lots of flops last few years in the PL

Yes Suarez was great but it was 11 years ago. Eredivisie was strnger back then too
We have seen how bad Malen has done

The speed of play in Holland is too slow
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26776 on: Today at 02:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.

I certainly won't be disappointed if we get Sangare. People see him as an Eredivisie player, but he's only been there for 2 seasons. Apart from that, he is fully a product of the French player development system, after arriving to France from the Ivory Coast at the age of 18 ...
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26777 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:34:39 pm
Isn't Gakpo a winger? :D Certainly a different type of player!

Yeah, replacement for Mane, but hes a professional, just move him a few feet the other way!
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,523
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26778 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm »
The other midfielder we were linked to around the same time as Sangare was Kone.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26779 on: Today at 02:49:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:44:31 pm
I certainly won't be disappointed if we get Sangare. People see him as an Eredivisie player, but he's only been there for 2 seasons. Apart from that, he is fully a product of the French player development system, after arriving to France from the Ivory Coast at the age of 18 ...

Sangare doesn't look like the type of player who would look good in the Dutch League but flop here. He looks like the kind of physical player who would do well here. He just doesn't look technically accomplished.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26780 on: Today at 02:51:50 pm »
Edwards certainly picked a good time to leave. Ward will be under a healthy amount of pressure to get this right, no doubt Klopp will batter him if he gets it wrong.

Good start with Carvalho and Diaz though.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26781 on: Today at 02:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:33:19 pm
Doesnt look as accomplished when ive seen him, Bissouma would be a good shout (but theres the impending charges and off field behaviour). Someone mentioned Gakpo and he does look good, but a different type of player

Think Gakpo is basically a younger, less experienced Diaz copy. Not to say that's a bad thing, but the point is we already have Diaz.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26782 on: Today at 02:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:49:53 pm
Sangare doesn't look like the type of player who would look good in the Dutch League but flop here. He looks like the kind of physical player who would do well here. He just doesn't look technically accomplished.

I can't say that I've seen too much of him, but from what I have seen (mostly in the Eredivisie derbies), he is pretty physical, and suprisingly mobile for a player of his size ...
Logged

Online anandg_lfc

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26783 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm »
We were linked with Florian Neuhaus before. Not sure if he is on the list of potential backups.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26784 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.

I'd assume we're still looking for someone of the Tchouameni 'type' ie tall(ish),strong,accomplished on the ball,good engine and mobility,can play 6/8 but maybe more of a 6,those sort of things but then again maybe we were only after him because we thought he's unique and not someone like that in general at all.

Hard to say really.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26785 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:17:06 pm
Interesting to hear Van Dijk namedropped Nunez as one of the tougher opponents he's faced, especially when you consider the other names he mentioned as tough challengers

He played well against us IMO and showed a lot of the stuff people are saying he doesn't possess

100% agree. So many here talking like he's a latino Andy Carroll. Most probably haven't seen much of him either. But even if the only times you saw him were against us, I think he did enough in those games to make him an exciting prospect.

Maybe I can accept the argument that he's different to what we've had over the past 5 years, but he's definitely no carthorse and I think he'll be a top striker wherever he ends up.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:04:39 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,582
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26786 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:38:55 pm
we are too smart to get anyone from the eredivisie

lots of flops last few years in the PL

Yes Suarez was great but it was 11 years ago. Eredivisie was strnger back then too
We have seen how bad Malen has done

The speed of play in Holland is too slow

Thankfully, we're too smart to avoid signing someone purely because they play in the Eredivisie
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26787 on: Today at 03:03:17 pm »
100m for a Ligue 1 player. Ouchie. How much will midfielders cost from proper leagues now?  :butt
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,298
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26788 on: Today at 03:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:45:35 pm
I'd definitely keep Taki if he he's happy,think he looked visibly stronger the past season and settled in the team now.

Yeah, last season was his best and he's the type of player we need if we're to compete on as many fronts as possible.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26789 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:02:35 pm
100% agree. So many here talking like he's a latino Andy Carroll. Most probably haven't seen much of him either. But even if the only times you saw him were against us, I think he did enough in those games to make him an exciting prospect.

Maybe I can accept the argument that he's different to what we've had over the past 5 years, but he's definitely no carthorse and I think he'll be a top striker wherever he ends up.

I've only seen him against us and I thought he was really good, didn't give, arguably, one of the best defences in Europe a minutes peace.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26790 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Do we reckon Sangare might be the one for us then? Thought his Statsbomb profile was interesting, suggesting he can do a bit of everything.

I wouldnt be surprised if we dont sign another midfielder.  I think there is a chance we wanted that player from Monaco because of his ability and uniqueness.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26791 on: Today at 03:07:57 pm »
Huge overpay for Tchouameni but doubt they care. Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Valverde is some serious midfield talent to contend with in the future.

You have tap-in merchants like Romano to thank for drumming up the hype and Abu Dhabi and Qatar to thank for inflating the market. I guess if Real are egotistical enough to pay it, whatever. I'm sure Perez will be crying again about their finances and the state of the game within two months, with no hint of irony.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26792 on: Today at 03:07:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:29:40 pm
If Nunez is not only the forward we want, but the forward we do sign should Mane go, I'd expect any central midfield arrival to cost us quite a bit less. That's assuming we are signing a centre mid, which you like to think we are after one.

Might be another interesting summer in regards to the ol' net spend. If we end up selling say Mane, Oxlade Chamberlain, Minamino, Neco Williams among one or two others plus Divock going we should be able to make it work. Carvalho and presumably Ramsay represent a good start to the window for what is relatively little nowadays.


I don't think Nunez would be a replacement for Mane per se. But rather I think he would be a replacement for Origi, or what Origi could have been with us if he didn't have so many injuries. Think the aerial duels stats earlier are a red herring. On open play, he's only got to be able to hold up the ball with his feet well, on set pieces we have players already that win those duels. From just the two games I've seen of him playing us, he looks very proficient as the lone forward outlet for Benfica, and I think he has a decent enough work ethic. The important thing is we need that pure goalscorer in the side, someone who can put it in the goal with 10 minutes to go. Without Origi, we are even worse off in that area.

Think he offers us something different compared to the cookie cutter solutions out there. But the caveat is always going to be how much is he actually worth? I'm still in belief that Lewandowski is not a lock at Barca, if they can't stump up the fee for him, I can't see Bayern doing them favours. Us playing up Mane's fee probably directly affects that, and Ward may be working up that direction. Lewy coming out to say that he's finished at Bayern particularly goes against Barca's cause too in this aspect, as it hurts Bayern's ability to negotiate that fee for Mane, as we have the option to hold onto him.

And if Mane leaves, I really do think Minamino can fill the hole. He doesn't have to be a world beater, he just has to score. I'm actually more worried about how we would replace Salah if he decides to go on a free. I imagine we are probably working on that now as we speak.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26793 on: Today at 03:08:28 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:03:17 pm
100m for a Ligue 1 player. Ouchie. How much will midfielders cost from proper leagues now?  :butt

Thats now the minimum Dortmund will want for Bellingham.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26794 on: Today at 03:09:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:08:28 pm
Thats now the minimum Dortmund will want for Bellingham.

It probably was before, to be fair.

Abu Dhabi or United it is. Or Saudi.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Tokyoite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26795 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:08:28 pm
Thats now the minimum Dortmund will want for Bellingham.

Or more if he goes to have a great season. Plus, English tax and all that I guess.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26796 on: Today at 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:08:28 pm
Thats now the minimum Dortmund will want for Bellingham.

Depends if he's got some sort of clause in his contract that kicks in next summer. It seems like all Dortmund wunderkids have something like that. Play with us for three seasons, free to go anywhere you want.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Up
« previous next »
 