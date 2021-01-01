He scored 32 goals this season, why are you and others acting like he's some young unproven kid with average output?



Making no direct comparison between the players, but Afonso Alves scored 34 goals in the dutch league in a season, plus three in Europe.Obviously can't hold it against the player for not being older and having three seasons at this level, but I imagine the answer to the question is that he is still young and only had two seasons in the top division in Europe (and in his first season he scored six league goals, in more games than he played this season). I feel like your post might be more warranted if this was the third time he'd performed to this level, not the first.