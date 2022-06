We have money to spend, and as has just been mentioned if Klopp wants Nunez as a forward, that's well good enough for me. Klopp is immense with forward talents. He takes players to the top table of where they can be as players.



If we sell Mané at a reasonable price, we can afford the extra outlay to secure Nunez, IF Klopp has a plan for him.



I also don't believe United have £85 million to spend on one striker, given the state of their rebuild, obviously suits the selling club to woft those stories around though.

I think everyone is in agreement that if Klopp wants a forward, we're in good hands.But we're in that period where we don't really know if he's genuinely wanted. So we can either all discuss it openly, or all just be quiet about it.But there is definitely not a final word of 'Klopp says he's great so lets sign him'. As has been said there's been loads of compliments about players he enjoys, and that doesn't mean that players he enjoys are players he wants us to try to sign and fit into our system.Mostly unrelated, but a tiny bit of symmetry to the above (which is just to say, people who question whether we're genuinely in for a linked player should be allowed to in here) - a forward player that the club previously targeted looks to be joining Benfica, in Mario Gotze. Hope it works out for them, he deserves some good fortune.