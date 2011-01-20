« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1234895 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26400 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:51:40 am
lol fuck off, difference is they were happy to sell to avoid losing him on a free whereas we're not concerned about that. If you're going to offer him 20m euros a season, you can at least pay us double that otherwise you can fight it out with the rest of the big clubs in 12 months time.


He'd sign a pre-contract agreement way before then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26401 on: Today at 10:54:28 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:53:30 am

He'd sign a pre-contract agreement way before then.

So? They'd still be fighting it out with the rest of them to get him on a pre-contract
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26402 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:44:09 am
Bayern Munich are hoping for a concession from Liverpool in any deal for Sadio Mane because Thiagos transfer between the two clubs went smoothly and Bayern have offered similar to what the Reds paid them in 2020. [@cfbayern]

Jokers  ;D

He's changed his tack:
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1523723316980174850?s=20&t=jk17XXpypGJLplEoDKTqVw

Quote
Christian Falk May 9
@cfbayern
NOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Manés agency ROOF at Mallorca on Friday
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26403 on: Today at 10:55:42 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:50:57 am
Personally think we might now be mentioning him to rush/panic United into getting him at over the odds, pricewise.

Not sure we're going anywhere near him at that inflated price.

Why would we care what Man Utd spend? Anyway, Jorge is not taking Nunez to Man Utd, while his other client is leading the line there ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26404 on: Today at 10:57:24 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:44:09 am
Bayern Munich are hoping for a concession from Liverpool in any deal for Sadio Mane because Thiagos transfer between the two clubs went smoothly and Bayern have offered similar to what the Reds paid them in 2020. [@cfbayern]

Jokers  ;D

One was an injury prone midfielder. Granted world class. One is a world class goal scorer who never gets injured. Totally different.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26405 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:49:54 am
Liverpool, though, are unwilling to pay over the odds for the Nunez, who has been linked with £85million interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-transfer-breaking-24153776

Better get used to seeing this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26406 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:09:51 am
Yep, does Julian Ward have background or contacts there do we know?

I'm not against, we've been linked to Carmo and Vieira from that league too which would both be very good signings.
In January it was also reported that it was Ward who pushed for Diaz.

Not to be a downer but apparently he was the one who also recommended Markovic, Aspas, Alberto and Ilori.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26407 on: Today at 11:01:31 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:49:54 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-transfer-breaking-24153776

If we're looking for the best value I doubt Nunez is that man at £85m. Reckon if that's the case Gakpo could be the guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26408 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:00:15 am
In January it was also reported that it was Ward who pushed for Diaz.

Not to he a downer but apparantly he was the one who also recommended Markovic, Aspas, Alberto and Ilori.

I don't want to trash former managers but who knows how these players would've got on under Klopp had they be signed after he arrived.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26409 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Only issue with Nunez is that he looks a bit like Richarlison, which knocks me sick a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26410 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:01:31 am
If we're looking for the best value I doubt Nunez is that man at £85m. Reckon if that's the case Gakpo could be the guy.

To be honest, Porto requested 80 million for Diaz, but eventually sold him for 45 million, with another 15 million payable in add-ons ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26411 on: Today at 11:06:02 am »
Nunez is one of the best players in the Portuguese league. We have Jota, Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson, Jota, Carvalho, Diaz that all can speak Portuguese which massively helps with him adjusting to our play-style and the language barrier. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26412 on: Today at 11:07:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:05:38 am
To be honest, Porto requested 80 million for Diaz, but eventually sold him for 45 million, with another 15 million payable in add-ons ...

Porto were desperate for money. Benfica aren't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26413 on: Today at 11:08:04 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:07:04 am
Porto were desperate for money. Benfica aren't.

Benfica are quite a hard team to deal with when it comes to transfer fees as well. They always seem to get overly inflated prices for their players. Sanches and Felix comes to mind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26414 on: Today at 11:09:24 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:08:04 am
Benfica are quite a hard team to deal with when it comes to transfer fees as well. They always seem to get overly inflated prices for their players. Sanches and Felix comes to mind.

I reckon Nunez ends up at utd despite preferring to move here. Simply because they will pay the £85m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26415 on: Today at 11:12:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:09:24 am
I reckon Nunez ends up at utd despite preferring to move here. Simply because they will pay the £85m.

United are too busy chancing De jong which might help us, plus we are a bigger club and have higher profile than United. Champions league and competing for trophies would be a bigger factor here to push players to move to us, besides we have a sizable players who can speak Portuguese
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26416 on: Today at 11:12:55 am »
I dont think anybody is paying £85m for him.
« Reply #26417 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:07:04 am
Porto were desperate for money. Benfica aren't.

Do we know this for a fact? The last time I've checked, their wage bill was higher than their revenues ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26418 on: Today at 11:14:55 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:12:55 am
I dont think anybody is paying £85m for him.

I bet it won't be far off. Probably looking at £70m plus. There's a lack of young high quality strikers available and many clubs wanting new strikers. Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26419 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
Not sure why everyone thinks United will have money to throw around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26420 on: Today at 11:15:54 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:52:28 am
Why do we care what United are doing?!

Schadenfreude?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26421 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:00:15 am
In January it was also reported that it was Ward who pushed for Diaz.

Not to be a downer but apparently he was the one who also recommended Markovic, Aspas, Alberto and Ilori.
He's had a database update and rebooted his laptop since then though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26422 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:15:43 am
Not sure why everyone thinks United will have money to throw around.

They don't but they still will. They'll just raise debt to do it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26423 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:15:43 am
Not sure why everyone thinks United will have money to throw around.

They'll spend a fair bit, but they also have to sign about four players minimum and none of the players they'll attempt to sell will go for much now Everton have had their wings clipped.  £85m on one player will probably be too steep even for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26424 on: Today at 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:14:55 am
I bet it won't be far off. Probably looking at £70m plus. There's a lack of young high quality strikers available and many clubs wanting new strikers. Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, us.

Ornstein posted a few weeks ago about the price being around ~60m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26425 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:21:00 am
Ornstein posted a few weeks ago about the price being around ~60m.

He posted about us being after Redmond too though, I wouldnt pay much attention to him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26426 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:21:00 am
Ornstein posted a few weeks ago about the price being around ~60m.
It probably was a few weeks ago. But like with Tchouameni price goes up and up the more teams that want them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26427 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
I think with Nunez you could ultimately structure a deal to include significant performance add-ons and that would benefit all parties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26428 on: Today at 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:20:18 am
They'll spend a fair bit, but they also have to sign about four players minimum and none of the players they'll attempt to sell will go for much now Everton have had their wings clipped.  £85m on one player will probably be too steep even for them.

Exactly. And they'll have to watch their wage spend too. They've managed to bring it down simply because so many are walking away on a free, but given revenues will be down again next season they won't want to just replace all that saving.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26429 on: Today at 11:28:12 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:22:05 am
He posted about us being after Redmond too though, I wouldnt pay much attention to him

Derek hopefully, although has suspect hamstrings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26430 on: Today at 11:29:56 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:26:34 am
Exactly. And they'll have to watch their wage spend too. They've managed to bring it down simply because so many are walking away on a free, but given revenues will be down again next season they won't want to just replace all that saving.

Its not a small amount they're shedding though - Cavani, Pogba, Lingard, Mata - they're all on first team salaries and a couple of them are huge - plus another 5 or 6 on fringe first team levels

They've had a tendency to spend when they're out the top 4 rather than when they're in so I'd expect them to be buying a few this summer. The question is whether there's anything coherent in what they do or whether its the same scatter gun madness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26431 on: Today at 11:29:59 am »
We need more stories and photos of Ibou buddying up to Nkunku with the French squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26432 on: Today at 11:42:38 am »
Klopp's record for attacking players is flawless. There is not one miss. If Klopp likes Nunez that's actually enough for me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26433 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:05:38 am
To be honest, Porto requested 80 million for Diaz, but eventually sold him for 45 million, with another 15 million payable in add-ons ...

They were weeks away from serious financial issues, and needed us to change the usual payment schedule to wire them x million pounds within a couple of weeks. So the circumstances aren't that comparable.

Although I think we're allowing ourselves to be used as a name to get people thinking we rate the player and are trying to sign him, while we quietly go about our enquiries elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26434 on: Today at 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:29:59 am
We need more stories and photos of Ibou buddying up to Nkunku with the French squad.

Bloody hell, a reminder how good the French squad is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26435 on: Today at 11:47:49 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:57:24 am
One was an injury prone midfielder. Granted world class. One is a world class goal scorer who never gets injured. Totally different.

And a depressed market at the height of the pandemic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26436 on: Today at 11:47:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:29:59 am
We need more stories and photos of Ibou buddying up to Nkunku with the French squad.

We need more storeis of us trying to sign Nkunku. Not being mates with our cb haha.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26437 on: Today at 11:51:36 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:44:20 am
They were weeks away from serious financial issues, and needed us to change the usual payment schedule to wire them x million pounds within a couple of weeks. So the circumstances aren't that comparable.

Although I think we're allowing ourselves to be used as a name to get people thinking we rate the player and are trying to sign him, while we quietly go about our enquiries elsewhere.

We have money to spend, and as has just been mentioned if Klopp wants Nunez as a forward, that's well good enough for me. Klopp is immense with forward talents. He takes players to the top table of where they can be as players.

If we sell Mané at a reasonable price, we can afford the extra outlay to secure Nunez, IF Klopp has a plan for him.

I also don't believe United have £85 million to spend on one striker, given the state of their rebuild, obviously suits the selling club to woft those stories around though.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26438 on: Today at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:47:55 am
We need more storeis of us trying to signing Nkunku. Not being mates with our cb haha.
