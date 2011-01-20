lol fuck off, difference is they were happy to sell to avoid losing him on a free whereas we're not concerned about that. If you're going to offer him 20m euros a season, you can at least pay us double that otherwise you can fight it out with the rest of the big clubs in 12 months time.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
He'd sign a pre-contract agreement way before then.
Bayern Munich are hoping for a concession from Liverpool in any deal for Sadio Mane because Thiagos transfer between the two clubs went smoothly and Bayern have offered similar to what the Reds paid them in 2020. [@cfbayern]Jokers
Christian Falk May 9@cfbayernNOT TRUE ❌ is that Bayern is working on a Transfer of Sadio Mané. The Player was no topic in the Talks between Salihamidzic and Bezemer of Manés agency ROOF at Mallorca on Friday
Personally think we might now be mentioning him to rush/panic United into getting him at over the odds, pricewise. Not sure we're going anywhere near him at that inflated price.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Liverpool, though, are unwilling to pay over the odds for the Nunez, who has been linked with £85million interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-transfer-breaking-24153776
Yep, does Julian Ward have background or contacts there do we know? I'm not against, we've been linked to Carmo and Vieira from that league too which would both be very good signings.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-transfer-breaking-24153776
In January it was also reported that it was Ward who pushed for Diaz.Not to he a downer but apparantly he was the one who also recommended Markovic, Aspas, Alberto and Ilori.
If we're looking for the best value I doubt Nunez is that man at £85m. Reckon if that's the case Gakpo could be the guy.
To be honest, Porto requested 80 million for Diaz, but eventually sold him for 45 million, with another 15 million payable in add-ons ...
Porto were desperate for money. Benfica aren't.
Benfica are quite a hard team to deal with when it comes to transfer fees as well. They always seem to get overly inflated prices for their players. Sanches and Felix comes to mind.
I reckon Nunez ends up at utd despite preferring to move here. Simply because they will pay the £85m.
Porto were desperate for money. Benfica aren't.
I dont think anybody is paying £85m for him.
Why do we care what United are doing?!
In January it was also reported that it was Ward who pushed for Diaz.Not to be a downer but apparently he was the one who also recommended Markovic, Aspas, Alberto and Ilori.
Not sure why everyone thinks United will have money to throw around.
I bet it won't be far off. Probably looking at £70m plus. There's a lack of young high quality strikers available and many clubs wanting new strikers. Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, us.
Ornstein posted a few weeks ago about the price being around ~60m.
They'll spend a fair bit, but they also have to sign about four players minimum and none of the players they'll attempt to sell will go for much now Everton have had their wings clipped. £85m on one player will probably be too steep even for them.
He posted about us being after Redmond too though, I wouldnt pay much attention to him
Crosby Nick never fails.
Exactly. And they'll have to watch their wage spend too. They've managed to bring it down simply because so many are walking away on a free, but given revenues will be down again next season they won't want to just replace all that saving.
We need more stories and photos of Ibou buddying up to Nkunku with the French squad.
One was an injury prone midfielder. Granted world class. One is a world class goal scorer who never gets injured. Totally different.
They were weeks away from serious financial issues, and needed us to change the usual payment schedule to wire them x million pounds within a couple of weeks. So the circumstances aren't that comparable. Although I think we're allowing ourselves to be used as a name to get people thinking we rate the player and are trying to sign him, while we quietly go about our enquiries elsewhere.
We need more storeis of us trying to signing Nkunku. Not being mates with our cb haha.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]