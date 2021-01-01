« previous next »
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26360 on: Today at 09:15:37 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:09:51 am
Yep, does Julian Ward have background or contacts there do we know?

I'm not against, we've been linked to Carmo and Vieira from that league too which would both be very good signings.

I think its just a league which is getting a bit better and at the same time the bigger clubs aren't as well of financially as they were, so easier to swoop in and take their best players for not much dough.
Online RedG13

« Reply #26361 on: Today at 09:25:47 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:09:51 am
Yep, does Julian Ward have background or contacts there do we know?

I'm not against, we've been linked to Carmo and Vieira from that league too which would both be very good signings.
https://uk.linkedin.com/in/julian-ward-a51b2410
He was in charge of managing the scouting in Spain/Portugal when he first got to Liverpool and used to work in scouting the Portuguese football federation
Also Matos and Lijnders Both worked at Porto
Online Phineus

« Reply #26362 on: Today at 09:27:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:25:47 am
https://uk.linkedin.com/in/julian-ward-a51b2410
He was in charge of managing the scouting in Spain/Portugal when he first got to Liverpool and used to work in scouting the Portuguese football federation
Also Matos and Lijnders Both worked at Porto

Interesting. As El Lobo said, with his connections maybe its a league we think we can get more value from.
Online Caston

« Reply #26363 on: Today at 09:31:56 am »
Waiting to see if any of the other Liverpool journos confirm interest. Usually if its something we want out there then they all usually get the information at the same time, but nothing from anyone else yet.
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26364 on: Today at 09:32:32 am »
I feel like if there was interest we'd have probably signed him already
Online eeekaj

« Reply #26365 on: Today at 09:33:04 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:31:56 am
Waiting to see if any of the other Liverpool journos confirm interest. Usually if its something we want out there then they all usually get the information at the same time, but nothing from anyone else yet.

Joyce is all that matters
Online Caston

« Reply #26366 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:33:04 am
Joyce is all that matters

I know hes super reliable for Liverpool news. Just usually all the other usual lot would have come out with it by now!
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #26367 on: Today at 09:39:43 am »
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26368 on: Today at 09:44:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:39:43 am
Good to hear ...

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1533570861638340608

Good to hear....?

https://metro.co.uk/2019/01/19/jurgen-klopp-hails-world-class-wilfried-zaha-liverpools-thrilling-victory-crystal-palace-8363904/

Quote
They are really good at counter attacks and set pieces, Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and were one down.

If you're basing anything on Jurgen praising an opposition player then its going to be a fun window.
Online sminp

« Reply #26369 on: Today at 09:48:31 am »
Dont understand all the crying about Nunez. If we do want him then chances are hes going to be brilliant for us based on our success in the transfer market in recent years and if we dont want him then theres nothing for people to cry about. Cant really comment on the lad myself, only seen him against us and he looked brilliant then but obviously you cant judge a player off 2 games.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #26370 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:11 am
Good to hear....?

https://metro.co.uk/2019/01/19/jurgen-klopp-hails-world-class-wilfried-zaha-liverpools-thrilling-victory-crystal-palace-8363904/

If you're basing anything on Jurgen praising an opposition player then its going to be a fun window.

To be honest, has Jurgen got his hands on Zaha when he was 22, we would be talking about a completely different player now ...
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26371 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:48:41 am
To be honest, has Jurgen got his hands on Zaha when he was 22, we would be talking about a completely different player now ...

Yeah that's when he was 26 though

If any opposition player plays well against us, he praises them. That's not a new thing, its an old thing. Its not some window into who he wants us to sign, I'd suggest he's not that bloodthirsty. And actually him bigging up Nunez is probably more of a sign that we won't be signing him than a sign that we will.....sorry.
Online Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #26372 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:51:25 am
Yeah that's when he was 26 though

If any opposition player plays well against us, he praises them. That's not a new thing, its an old thing. Its not some window into who he wants us to sign, I'd suggest he's not that bloodthirsty. And actually him bigging up Nunez is probably more of a sign that we won't be signing him than a sign that we will.....sorry.

The video of Klopp bigging him up is irrelevant, no? It's that Joyce and Reddy have both said he's someone we're interested in that's of note.

Doesn't mean we'll sign him, or that he's our absolute top target, but seems clear we do like him.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #26373 on: Today at 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:51:25 am
Yeah that's when he was 26 though

If any opposition player plays well against us, he praises them. That's not a new thing, its an old thing. Its not some window into who he wants us to sign, I'd suggest he's not that bloodthirsty. And actually him bigging up Nunez is probably more of a sign that we won't be signing him than a sign that we will.....sorry.

Well, he did praise several players after they played against us, before we signed them. In the case of Nunez, it is important that Mel Reddy and Paul Joyce have already confirmed he is our target. Of course, that doesn't means we will sign him this summer (for all that we know, Mane might still stay with us), but I do like the idea of the next Torres or Cavani on Jurgen's team ...
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26374 on: Today at 10:00:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:56:36 am
The video of Klopp bigging him up is irrelevant, no? It's that Joyce and Reddy have both said he's someone we're interested in that's of note.

Doesn't mean we'll sign him, or that he's our absolute top target, but seems clear we do like him.

Considering we only played Benfica a few months ago, and how far in advance we plan our transfer targets, I'd have expected him to be a bit more covert with his praise if we were really interested in him. But maybe that's just me reading too much into things. I'm sure I'll be corrected but I dont really recall the manager publicly bigging anyone up that effusively that we've then gone on to sign, or even try to sign.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #26375 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:00:19 am
Considering we only played Benfica a few months ago, and how far in advance we plan our transfer targets, I'd have expected him to be a bit more covert with his praise if we were really interested in him. But maybe that's just me reading too much into things. I'm sure I'll be corrected but I dont really recall the manager publicly bigging anyone up that effusively that we've then gone on to sign, or even try to sign.

Well, I do remember Jurgen praising Mane at Southampton, and even saying that he wanted to sign him for Dortmund from Salzburg ...
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26376 on: Today at 10:10:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:06:13 am
Well, I do remember Jurgen praising Mane at Southampton, and even saying that he wanted to sign him for Dortmund from Salzburg ...

....after we'd signed him

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/nov/18/jurgen-klopp-dortmund-sadio-mane-mistake-liverpool

Quote
It was a pretty simple decision with Sadio this summer because I made the mistake at Dortmund where I didnt take him, said the Liverpool manager. We met each other, we talked but by the end I didnt feel this [strikes hands together]. About three months later I would have punched myself, so I already knew that the next chance I have, I would take it. So it was not a difficult decision. When the club came this summer and Michael Edwards [Liverpools new sporting director] said we have an opportunity there were no talks necessary any more. It was a case of: Lets do it.
Online HardworkDedication

« Reply #26377 on: Today at 10:11:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:06:13 am
Well, I do remember Jurgen praising Mane at Southampton, and even saying that he wanted to sign him for Dortmund from Salzburg ...

He said that whilst Mane was a Liverpool player not before.
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #26378 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:10:12 am
....after we'd signed him

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/nov/18/jurgen-klopp-dortmund-sadio-mane-mistake-liverpool

Sorry, my mistake. Still, the Reddy and Joyce reports are good enough for me, since I like the idea of the next Torres or Cavani as Jurgen's No.9. I think that it would be awesome, knowing how well Jurgen develops players ...
Online El Lobo

« Reply #26379 on: Today at 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:36 am
Sorry, my mistake. Still, the Reddy and Joyce reports are good enough for me, since I like the idea of the next Torres or Cavani as Jurgen's No.9. I think it would be awesome, knowing how well Jurgen develops players ...

Mate we saw it the first time, the 'next Torres or Cavani'. You dont need to keep hammering it, he profiles pretty similarly to those two, we get it. I dont mind the idea either, the problem I guess is that in seven years we've never shown any inclination to signing the next Torres or Cavani, nor have we played in a way that would particularly suit Torres or Cavani. So it'd either be a pretty big change in style (which is unlikely), signing him on the basis that we wouldnt use him as a Torres/Cavani and think we can convert him to someone who would suit our current style, or signing him as a bit of a plan B (which isn't going to happen for the money he'd cost). So just the middle option really, and that's unlikely considering he lacks a lot of the things we look for in an attacking signing.
Online rocco

« Reply #26380 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:48:41 am
To be honest, has Jurgen got his hands on Zaha when he was 22, we would be talking about a completely different player now ...

Martinelli Is another player Id have loved to seen develop under Klopp
