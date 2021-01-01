« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26320 on: Today at 03:30:04 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:05:13 am
Can't see us getting Nunez to be honest. Benfica will want a bidding war and with United being desperate I can see them spending £80m on him, assuming they are actually interested in him as well.

Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26321 on: Today at 03:33:07 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:35:55 am
Not necessarily, but I'd imagine his height might prove useful regardless. That said there's no way we'd be interested in him at the price Benfica want.

He is tall but I have heard some of the Benfica fans say that he is not great in the air. Doesn't score a lot of headers and is not a typical target man that holds the ball up either.

Although he is quite young and he has improved many aspects of his game in past few seasons. Maybe he can develop into that type of player, who knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26322 on: Today at 03:43:38 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:30:04 am
Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

"Why would Varane go there?", "Why does De Gea stay there and waste his career?" etc.

They pay enormous wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26323 on: Today at 04:03:34 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:43:38 am
"Why would Varane go there?", "Why does De Gea stay there and waste his career?" etc.

They pay enormous wages.

By that logic United could basically get any player they wanted ahead of us just because they paid more wages. There are other things thay come into consideration, such as Klopp and the chance to challenge for Trophies and play Champions League football. He wont have that at United. So yeah, if he does choose them over us, then by all means, I feel we'd have dodged a bullet.

Basically, in my completely biased opinion the only other clubs I think capable of gazumping us for the right player for acceptable reasons is Madrid, Barca, Bayern and City. For all other clubs, I'd genuinely question the players ambitions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26324 on: Today at 04:16:57 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:30:04 am
Nah. We have all the advantages. No matter how much they offer to Benfica, they can't force Nunez to choose Manutd. Why would he go there, they don't have CL football, new manager who isn't even in top10, old average team, a new project that could go terribly wrong, unhappy fans constantly in a fight with the owners etc.

But they are the biggest team in the world!  ;D

Fair points though and I agree. But money does talk unfortunately.
We will find out soon enough. Hopefully we get all our business done early so we can sit back and enjoy the drama around others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26325 on: Today at 05:01:51 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:03:34 am
By that logic United could basically get any player they wanted ahead of us just because they paid more wages. There are other things thay come into consideration, such as Klopp and the chance to challenge for Trophies and play Champions League football. He wont have that at United. So yeah, if he does choose them over us, then by all means, I feel we'd have dodged a bullet.

Basically, in my completely biased opinion the only other clubs I think capable of gazumping us for the right player for acceptable reasons is Madrid, Barca, Bayern and City. For all other clubs, I'd genuinely question the players ambitions.

Not disputing the rationale around a player's attitude - good litmus test - but that's not the point. We've been priced out before with them. Don't forget we were very interested in Sancho at one point in time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26326 on: Today at 05:33:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:01:51 am
Not disputing the rationale around a player's attitude - good litmus test - but that's not the point. We've been priced out before with them. Don't forget we were very interested in Sancho at one point in time.

We are always interested in the best talent but as a club weve only ever bought the best out there twice in the last 5-10 years, VVD + Alisson, every other signing has been someone on the way up or undervalued

Sancho / Mbappe style signings will never happen at Liverpool and Im okay with that, we can always find talent that we can improve and integrate into a team structure

I dont think Nunez is our real target, were interested but will be working on a different deal under the radar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26327 on: Today at 06:10:24 am »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 12:31:20 am
Did you watch our games against Benfica? He was brilliant. Like Torres with more power.

He got exactly what he needs to be a decent player against us; space. Every second touch is a tackle or sliding in to get a shot off before a defender comes across. He is so, so basic. I just cannot get excited about him. I get Benteke vibes from him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26328 on: Today at 07:04:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:10:24 am
He got exactly what he needs to be a decent player against us; space. Every second touch is a tackle or sliding in to get a shot off before a defender comes across. He is so, so basic. I just cannot get excited about him. I get Benteke vibes from him.

Benteke was a beast until he fucked his Achilles. Should never have signed him after that.

Fair to say we haven't got a great track record with that profile of striker. Nunez does have pace in abundance though so Torres is what you're hoping for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26329 on: Today at 07:05:10 am »
All i can say while not seeing him play outside our games against Benfica i was impressed by Nunez in them and his 6 goals in 6 starts in the CL suggest they weren't fluke performances.

Like others have mentioned his pace,power,directness and killer instinct reminded me of young Torres who also had some weaknesses in his overall game.

People are understandably still scarred after the Benteke experience where he tormented us several times before we signed him and he was terrible but think that's on our recruitment at the time as he had ruptured his achilles in between and wasn't half the player after.

Obviously if Nunez goes to United he's shit,so..  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26330 on: Today at 07:11:33 am »
If we're seriously interested in Nunez but are not prepared to pay 60m Euros, then the brief to Joyce means we are confident that he wants to come here and only here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26331 on: Today at 07:14:28 am »
Since some people obviously don't like the Torres comparison, here is another comparison, probably more accurate when it comes to Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/80gnnPltG6Y
