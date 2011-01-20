I just have complete confidence in anyone we do want, attackers even more so. Klopp has taken players plenty have deemed as average or flops and made them some of the finest footballers in the world. I think we could do a whole lot worse than Jota and Nunez in the middle. A fucking whole lot worse.



I am in this here camp, too. If we are interested, then Klopp and co have obviously had a look & reckon there is a player in there that can compliment LFC's forward line.Watched a few Benfica games when we first linked to him, and Nunez, in light of LFC forwards, currently confuses me. His touch can be quite messy, and he seems to struggle with his back-to-goal play (primarily because his technique is, well, weird). His pace, directness, height & strength have served him pretty well in the Portuguese league, where and has been effective when he isolates fullbacks on the left wing (mostly) and the right wing, at times just breezing past players. Benfica are asking for silly money, but so were Porto for Diaz, and that got reduced several levels. That Benfica are not in CL next season will affect how much money they can realistically get for Nunez.Interesting to see how this puns out. If we do get him, it would surely signal some kind of system change, no? A 4-2-2-2 (?), with Nunez + Jota as a front 2? A 4231 with Nunez/Jota alternating as #9s, with them having less involvement in the build-up phases, so as to linger in/around the box to put chances away?With Milner remaining another year, might it be a signal that we won't be pushing for another #6/#8, especially that our choice (Tchouameni) is not joining? This would support the logic that we are transitioning to a 2-man midfield.A lot of speculation, I know, eh? A potentially interesting week, this. Hope, though, that the Mane thing does't drag on. Give Bayern a deadline by which to make a reasonable offer, after which, the door closes, and we focus on preparation for the season.