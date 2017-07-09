« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:12:41 pm
You might be in for a surprise then as his passing numbers are considerably worse than Jota's.

Jota has become the Keita of our attack. Some think he doesn't tackle well haha. Perceptions have stuck with Jota too, and for some reason some people massively underrate his ability to pass and link play even in spite of the results suggesting otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I'm actually put off the fact Southgate rates him so highly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:03:51 pm
Let's face it - and I'm a massive fan fwiw - Jota's passing is absolutely abysmal so it's not like Nunez would be a downgrade in that department.

Funny you should say that - Nunez completes 30% fewer passes per game than Jota, and at 67% accuracy (to Jota's 75%), in a poorer league. In the CL, it reads 11 passes per game at 56% accuracy vs 21 at 79% accuracy.

If Jota's passing frustrates you...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:10:34 pm
Not bowled over at the idea of Nunez as a replacement for Mane.

Not sure he would be, he'd play central, and Diaz would hold down that left spot with Jota sometimes filling in there (Carvalho, too). You then would have Nunez as an option down the middle with Jota able to play there, with Salah primarily playing on the right side (Elliot's minutes will increase next season I'm sure).


Mane's recent form down the middle doesn't mean he hasn't been primarily our left forward for the past 5 seasons on the whole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Benfica didnt make CL next season.

Last season wages were 103% of turnover.

Selling players makes ends meet.


They wont get silly money unless they get a bidding war. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:15:02 pm
Benfica didnt make CL next season.

Last season wages were 103% of turnover.

Selling players makes ends meet.


They wont get silly money unless they get a bidding war.

Well if we want him, hopefully we have done the usual job of a quick trip to Blackpool Pleasure beach and made sure there's no where else he wants to go, to avoid a bidding war
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:14:31 pm
Jota has become the Keita of our attack. Some think he doesn't tackle well haha. Perceptions have stuck with Jota too, and for some reason some people massively underrate his ability to pass and link play even in spite of the results suggesting otherwise.

I think Jota can link play because his touch is pretty good and his dribbling ability in tight areas is immense, if he keeps it simple with his passing he's mostly fine, but as soon as he tries to spread the play out wide or try a through ball you just know it's probably not coming off. Bit like Bobby on a bad day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:15:02 pm
Benfica didnt make CL next season.

Last season wages were 103% of turnover.

Selling players makes ends meet.

They wont get silly money unless they get a bidding war. 

That is true. Also, we shouldn't ignore the relationship between Benfica and Mendes. In their current situation, the last thing they need is to piss off Jorge ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:14:27 pm
Passing numbers just don't mean anything to me. Jota is a brilliant footballer but an abysmal passer - I've seen enough of him to know that now. Constantly miscues the weight and direction of them.

No idea about Nunez's passing because I've not seen enough of him - but in terms of raw striking assets I don't see what he's lacking



Núñez is in the bottom 1% for pass completion (Jota is top 72%).

There's no correlation between Jota's passing and Núñez' passing. Just because Jota is supposedly bad at it doesn't mean someone else cannot be worse (clearly they can, he's an elite footballer).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I never understand how people are so adamant either way that Nunez would or wouldnt be a success for us. He seems young, with plenty of upside. How can anyone know for definite how hell be?

Things like the Portuguese Andy Carroll shouts dont help, especially given hes Uruguayan. But aside from that, even at Newcastle Carrolls goals were towering headers or twatted finishes. There was nothing like the finesse with which Nunez took those chances against us.

Wait and see, and if he ends up at United then of course hes shit...but I can see why we might look to replace Mané with someone more central with how the rest of attack is comprised.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Which dickhead journo is going to have the headline "The Evolution of Liverpool Begins"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:25 pm
I never understand how people are so adamant either way that Nunez would or wouldnt be a success for us. He seems young, with plenty of upside. How can anyone know for definite how hell be?

Things like the Portuguese Andy Carroll shouts dont help, especially given hes Uruguayan. But aside from that, even at Newcastle Carrolls goals were towering headers or twatted finishes. There was nothing like the finesse with which Nunez took those chances against us.

Wait and see, and if he ends up at United then of course hes shit...but I can see why we might look to replace Mané with someone more central with how the rest of attack is comprised.


Fucking hell :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Is that FBref data? If so, its only from Champions League data as it doesnt have Portuguese league data.

His passing, overall, might be bad from a stats perspective but I imagine they played a lot of counter attacking football in champions league which could adversely impact that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:14:46 pm
Funny you should say that - Nunez completes 30% fewer passes per game than Jota, and at 67% accuracy (to Jota's 75%), in a poorer league. In the CL, it reads 11 passes per game at 56% accuracy vs 21 at 79% accuracy.

If Jota's passing frustrates you...

Jota's numbers significantly improve and increase when playing out wide compared to in the middle - not a fair comparison
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:16:34 pm
Well if we want him, hopefully we have done the usual job of a quick trip to Blackpool Pleasure beach and made sure there's no where else he wants to go, to avoid a bidding war
Darwin enjoyed his time on the Waltzers, and brought a suitcase full of the famous £1 Blackpool hamburgers to share with friends and family.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:09:22 pm
One decent season in Portugal and he's worth silly money? Honestly what the fuck is with transfer fees at the minute. It was only a few years ago he was playing in the equivalent of league one and that's being generous.

This is a United signing. We are smarter then this, we pay 60-80 mil for the finished article / world class young players.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:10:34 pm
Not bowled over at the idea of Nunez as a replacement for Mane.

Fuck me, if Klopp and his staff want him, that should be good enough for all of us!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I just have complete confidence in anyone we do want, attackers even more so. Klopp has taken players plenty have deemed as average or flops and made them some of the finest footballers in the world. I think we could do a whole lot worse than Jota and Nunez in the middle. A fucking whole lot worse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:21:45 pm
Fuck me, if Klopp and his staff want him, that should be good enough for all of us!

If we're in for him, I'll be excited as we have a great record with our transfers. Saying things like "he can't possibly be worse at passing than Jota" though makes no sense as he's currently much worse at it and there's no guarantee it improves in a league where he'll get less time and space.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
For perspective as Im not into him coming here or think he will - Nunez is an interesting prospect who could work out for someone in the right set up but whoever signs him is gambling on a shit ton of things panning out
If you were Man United and you couldnt get your top targets maybe its one you take a punt on at the quoted money - or West Ham would be a good fit
Just dont see how he fits with how we play or the way teams play against us, before the huge question mark over whether hes actually good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:19:18 pm


Núñez is in the bottom 1% for pass completion (Jota is top 72%).

There's no correlation between Jota's passing and Núñez' passing. Just because Jota is supposedly bad at it doesn't mean someone else cannot be worse (clearly they can, he's an elite footballer).

Im not going to bat for Nunez but Im pretty sure those fbref stats are for CL games only as they dont have the Portuguese data. So its a really small sample size, from games against us, Bayern, Barcelona, Ajax and a few weaker stats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The thing is with Nunez, is that he's good at running from deep with the ball on counter-attacks (he's young and direct and quicker than any of our forwards in terms of pure sprint speed calculated*) so he helps against sides who do want to attack us, but then he also helps against *most* sides who are happy to let us have the ball so and force us to break them down. So you can make an argument to say he's not necessarily a one-trick pony.


*I know those speeds don't tell the full picture, but he's no slouch at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Pretty sure I've seen somewhere that Nunez was clocked at being faster than Salah during this seasons' Champions League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:26:39 pm
The thing is with Nunez, is that he's good at running from deep with the ball on counter-attacks (he's young and direct and quicker than any of our forwards in terms of pure sprint speed calculated*) so he helps against sides who do want to attack us, but then he also helps against *most* sides who are happy to let us have the ball so and force us to break them down. So you can make an argument to say he's not necessarily a one-trick pony.


*I know those speeds don't tell the full picture, but he's no slouch at least.

https://youtu.be/GAu91onvxrE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:24:40 pm
For perspective as Im not into him coming here or think he will - Nunez is an interesting prospect who could work out for someone in the right set up but whoever signs him is gambling on a shit ton of things panning out
If you were Man United and you couldnt get your top targets maybe its one you take a punt on at the quoted money - or West Ham would be a good fit
Just dont see how he fits with how we play or the way teams play against us, before the huge question mark over whether hes actually good enough

He's good in the air, rapid on and off the ball, strikes a ball exceptionally well - how exactly doesn't he fit into how we play?

Feel like people are stuck in the false nine 2018 argument on loop - Mane and Salah just produced arguably their best ever seasons without Firmino for the majority of it. The constant argument that they wouldn't be as effective without him have been proven to be pretty false I would say.

If we're worried about build up play then sign another creative midfielder - the burden for creativity and goalscoring shouldn't keep falling on our attackers especially when our main rivals are getting both from both attacking thirds of the pitch
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:26:39 pm
The thing is with Nunez, is that he's good at running from deep with the ball on counter-attacks (he's young and direct and quicker than any of our forwards in terms of pure sprint speed calculated*) so he helps against sides who do want to attack us, but then he also helps against *most* sides who are happy to let us have the ball so and force us to break them down. So you can make an argument to say he's not necessarily a one-trick pony.


*I know those speeds don't tell the full picture, but he's no slouch at least.

Salah has hit his levels so im not sure you can say he's quicker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:28:12 pm
Pretty sure I've seen somewhere that Nunez was clocked at being faster than Salah during this seasons' Champions League.

He was but Salah matched it in the PL. 36.6 kph. Salahs also a lot older lmao.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:30:04 pm
Salah has hit his levels so im not sure you can say he's quicker.

But if he's quicker he's quicker... Salah isn't going to get faster as he ages. So if we need to regenerate the side, young quick players with potential only help in that regard.


I wouldn't be against signing a right sided speedster just as another option though. Even only as cover. I think we need it over there at times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:25 pm
twatted finishes

really hope they add this on StatsBomb
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:21:16 pm
Jota's numbers significantly improve and increase when playing out wide compared to in the middle - not a fair comparison

His stats are for sure poorer in the middle, but even then they're still better than Nunez.

I do think he does look an interesting player. I obviously don't watch him regularly, but from watching those all touch videos on youtube, the main things that stand out are:

Positive - he has a terrific work ethic, runs all day, pacey and strong, good at getting shots off even when it doesn't look on (usually as a result of his own poor technique/overunning of the ball, mind you)
Negative - his touch and control are seriously ropey and that's when he has loads of space (which he won't get here), he has no interest in staying on his feet, and his passing in and around the box looks absolutely wank

Even when you look at highlight reels of him, a lot of his better moments as you say are Torres-esque - knocking it past a player and burning them for pace, or running in behind. But how often is he going to get to showcase that against teams who play 10 men behind the ball? In those situations, his lack of passing ability/technique is going to be far more telling in my opinion. Jota can be frustrating but from what I've seen his technique certainly is absolutely levels above Nunez, and probably his passing too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So, we are talking about a striker who is as fast as Salah, is great at attacking crosses (not that we have any great crossers), but his passing is poor. I can see why people don't like him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:29:38 pm
He's good in the air, rapid on and off the ball, strikes a ball exceptionally well - how exactly doesn't he fit into how we play?

Feel like people are stuck in the false nine 2018 argument on loop - Mane and Salah just produced arguably their best ever seasons without Firmino for the majority of it. The constant argument that they wouldn't be as effective without him have been proven to be pretty false I would say.


In fairness youve wanted us to sign an out and out 9 for 6 years now so cant quibble with your consistency
I cant see us suddenly pivoting to wanting one and if we did Jotas about as good as it gets playing as one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:36:01 pm
In fairness youve wanted us to sign an out and out 9 for 6 years now so cant quibble with your consistency
I cant see us suddenly pivoting to wanting one and if we did Jotas about as good as it gets playing as one

I still don't see Jota as a pure 9 but I do like him there. Equally, as others have pointed out, Nunez has started games from a wide position, and watching him he's clearly comfortable drifting either side and receiving the ball in those areas too. That adds a string to his bow imo because versatility is definitely important for us.

Likewise whether it's Nunez or a n other I do think another forward who is good in the air is important too - spamming crosses seemingly isn't something we are stopping any time soon and if Jota is unavailable or on the bench and Mane and Origi are sold I don't see who's scoring from them.

If they're fast and capable of beating a man I don't see an awful lot not to like here - he's got the frame and ability to work on the rest over time without any major pressure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:33:37 pm
really hope they add this on StatsBomb

Finally, a nerdy stat I can get behind
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:35:44 pm
So, we are talking about a striker who is as fast as Salah, is great at attacking crosses (not that we have any great crossers), but his passing is poor. I can see why people don't like him ...

 :o Sorry?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
