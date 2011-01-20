An absolute jarg Twitter account linking us to Cody Gakpo. I dont for a second think theyve any inside info, but he does fit the bill in terms of the type of forward I think well target. Versatile in that he can play multiple positions in the front three, a big lad but not lumbering, the right age at 23, very gettable and at a reasonable price, plus really impressive numbers for PSV this season (12 goals / 13 assists in the league, 21 goals in all comps) and has fared well in European competition.



Usual worries about the Dutch league, but in terms of profile he feels about right to me, mainly because I dont think well sign someone already elite like Gnabry.



See this still doesn't feel like the signing we have ever made under Klopp, we have always signed after they've somewhat proven themselves at a middle level so to speak.Even last year when the message was "We have no money so we have to sign players before they are ready made" we didn't, instead we waited until January and signed a top performing striker from a middle level team (top of a poor league but regulars in the knockouts of Champions League).So this year when we have money to spend, I very much doubt we will sign a player like this who is largely unknown and unproven. I think it is more likely someone like Bowen, and I think that's pretty unlikely still as well.