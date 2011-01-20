An absolute jarg Twitter account linking us to Cody Gakpo. I dont for a second think theyve any inside info, but he does fit the bill in terms of the type of forward I think well target. Versatile in that he can play multiple positions in the front three, a big lad but not lumbering, the right age at 23, very gettable and at a reasonable price, plus really impressive numbers for PSV this season (12 goals / 13 assists in the league, 21 goals in all comps) and has fared well in European competition.
Usual worries about the Dutch league, but in terms of profile he feels about right to me, mainly because I dont think well sign someone already elite like Gnabry.