LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 06:07:58 pm »
This is also just conjecture -
If we do sign someone from Leeds, I think it'll be Gelhardt. The lads scouse, home grown, left footed, and has done pretty decent for a struggling side and has bags of potential.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:43:24 am
Falk reckons were interested in Pulisic as a Mane replacement. Dont really buy it. Hes good - versatile, the right age, only two years left on his deal. But he seems like a bit of a bellend, and isnt there all that stuff about him being a gun nut?
His quote about the fans after game vs Morocco where not good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:55:31 pm
Only Bowen sort of meats the profile we'd sign but West Ham would overvalue him massively now that he's an international.
I can get the beef people would have with signing the likes of Bowen, Pulisic, Raphina and Abraham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 06:53:06 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:07:58 pm
This is also just conjecture -
If we do sign someone from Leeds, I think it'll be Gelhardt. The lads scouse, home grown, left footed, and has done pretty decent for a struggling side and has bags of potential.

Also an evertonian but agree hes good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 06:54:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:49:37 pm
I can get the beef people would have with signing the likes of Bowen, Pulisic, Raphina and Abraham.
Bowen would find it difficult to steak a claim for a starting XI place in this Liverpool team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 06:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Bowen would find it difficult to steak a claim for a starting XI place in this Liverpool team.

Always thought we should've signed Steve Bull,more than worth his weight in meats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 07:00:21 pm »
I predicted last summer Phillips would join Man City, I really rate him and I can't understand why he's so underrated on here outside of the anti-English bias. He can pass short and long, get stuck in and he's tactically adept enough to anchor a Bielsa team. Look at the difference in Leeds's goals against after he got injured. I'd snap him up tomorrow as long as the fee isn't excessive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:54:57 pm
Bowen would find it difficult to steak a claim for a starting XI place in this Liverpool team.

Do you think he'd make more of a mark in Liverpool history than Patrik Burger?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 07:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:01:26 pm
Do you think he'd make more of a mark in Liverpool history than Patrik Burger?
As long as he stays fit and doesn't pull a hammy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm »
Just think there really is only one world class talent left being rumoured at the moment. This year the transfer markets a bit meh after the top targets signed early.

I really could see us keeping the powder dry, not because we dont have the money, but there just isnt anyone really worth it IMO.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 07:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 07:00:21 pm
I predicted last summer Phillips would join Man City, I really rate him and I can't understand why he's so underrated on here outside of the anti-English bias. He can pass short and long, get stuck in and he's tactically adept enough to anchor a Bielsa team. Look at the difference in Leeds's goals against after he got injured. I'd snap him up tomorrow as long as the fee isn't excessive.

Hopefully your prediction comes true, would be good news for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 07:18:48 pm »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 06:53:06 pm
Also an evertonian but agree hes good.

He isn't. Gelhardt is a Liverpool fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 06:53:06 pm
Also an evertonian but agree hes good.

Gelhardt is a red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 07:30:13 pm »
A final decision on Calvin Ramsays future is set to be made this week, with Liverpool still in pole position to land the Aberdeen right-back in a £4m deal.

@Football_Scot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 07:36:43 pm »
An absolute jarg Twitter account linking us to Cody Gakpo. I dont for a second think theyve any inside info, but he does fit the bill in terms of the type of forward I think well target. Versatile in that he can play multiple positions in the front three, a big lad but not lumbering, the right age at 23, very gettable and at a reasonable price, plus really impressive numbers for PSV this season (12 goals / 13 assists in the league, 21 goals in all comps) and has fared well in European competition.

Usual worries about the Dutch league, but in terms of profile he feels about right to me, mainly because I dont think well sign someone already elite like Gnabry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:36:43 pm
An absolute jarg Twitter account linking us to Cody Gakpo. I dont for a second think theyve any inside info, but he does fit the bill in terms of the type of forward I think well target. Versatile in that he can play multiple positions in the front three, a big lad but not lumbering, the right age at 23, very gettable and at a reasonable price, plus really impressive numbers for PSV this season (12 goals / 13 assists in the league, 21 goals in all comps) and has fared well in European competition.

Usual worries about the Dutch league, but in terms of profile he feels about right to me, mainly because I dont think well sign someone already elite like Gnabry.

Now that's more like it.*

*I know nothing about him, I just like his name.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 07:47:49 pm »
Terrier is the real deal. I hope we get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 07:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:41:42 pm
Now that's more like it.*

*I know nothing about him, I just like his name.

Imagine the songs...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26138 on: Today at 08:05:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:47:49 pm
Terrier is the real deal. I hope we get him.

Finally getting Snoogy Doogy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26139 on: Today at 08:07:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:47:49 pm
Terrier is the real deal. I hope we get him.
yep he's the dogs bollocks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26140 on: Today at 08:08:27 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26141 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:36:43 pm
An absolute jarg Twitter account linking us to Cody Gakpo. I dont for a second think theyve any inside info, but he does fit the bill in terms of the type of forward I think well target. Versatile in that he can play multiple positions in the front three, a big lad but not lumbering, the right age at 23, very gettable and at a reasonable price, plus really impressive numbers for PSV this season (12 goals / 13 assists in the league, 21 goals in all comps) and has fared well in European competition.

Usual worries about the Dutch league, but in terms of profile he feels about right to me, mainly because I dont think well sign someone already elite like Gnabry.

See this still doesn't feel like the signing we have ever made under Klopp, we have always signed after they've somewhat proven themselves at a middle level so to speak.

Even last year when the message was "We have no money so we have to sign players before they are ready made" we didn't, instead we waited until January and signed a top performing striker from a middle level team (top of a poor league but regulars in the knockouts of Champions League).

So this year when we have money to spend, I very much doubt we will sign a player like this who is largely unknown and unproven. I think it is more likely someone like Bowen, and I think that's pretty unlikely still as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26142 on: Today at 08:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:07:30 pm
yep he's the dogs bollocks

Hes all bark but no bite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26143 on: Today at 08:34:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:47:49 pm
Terrier is the real deal. I hope we get him.
I'm sure we'll be looking in to his life off the field, the friends he keeps, if he's single or has a lassie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26144 on: Today at 08:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:09:46 pm
See this still doesn't feel like the signing we have ever made under Klopp, we have always signed after they've somewhat proven themselves at a middle level so to speak.

Even last year when the message was "We have no money so we have to sign players before they are ready made" we didn't, instead we waited until January and signed a top performing striker from a middle level team (top of a poor league but regulars in the knockouts of Champions League).

So this year when we have money to spend, I very much doubt we will sign a player like this who is largely unknown and unproven. I think it is more likely someone like Bowen, and I think that's pretty unlikely still as well.

Gakpo is hardly unknown and unproven. He was the star of the Dutch U-21 team, already a full Dutch international (4 caps), and has already played 32 games with PSV in Europe ...

https://youtu.be/RV0N54saVYE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #26145 on: Today at 08:38:28 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:34:59 pm
I'm sure we'll be looking in to his life off the field, the friends he keeps, if he's single or has a lassie
My comments about him being a real pace setter and being able to whippet in got no bites the other week, so all I can add now is that he models his play on Stan Colliemore
