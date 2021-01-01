Barcelona are basically Voldemort, packaging up pieces of their soul like horcruxes. Theyve had one comeuppance, but theyve a gigantic one coming in the next two decades if they continue to chop parts of themselves off and sell them to the highest bidder in an effort to stay viable in a sporting sense, short to medium-term.
Thats their Ground Name, their merchandising and licensing and the big one, their TV rights. All for 740m. That will give them what, the funds to stay competitive for maybe 5 seasons? Beyond that, theyve then done themselves out of greater money just because of power hungry individuals who dont want to be seen as the austerity board. History would reflect more kindly on that fictional group than its going to Laporta and his predecessor.