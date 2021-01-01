« previous next »
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:47:05 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:44:21 am
He played 38 times in all competitions last season, 43 times the season before that.  His injury record isnt quite as bad as suggested.

I have more of an issue with him complaining about all sorts of things in the press than his injury record. He doesnt sound like the type of personality that would thrive in our club.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:47:11 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:44:21 am
He played 38 times in all competitions last season, 43 times the season before that.  His injury record isnt quite as bad as suggested.

People can come up with statistics to prove anything, Forfty percent of all people know that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:47:40 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:43:44 am
Or Son

No.

Bowen would be a realistic target, Son isn't.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:49:05 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:44:21 am
He played 38 times in all competitions last season, 43 times the season before that.  His injury record isnt quite as bad as suggested.

Well, at least that is easy to check ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/christian-pulisic/verletzungen/spieler/315779
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:51:35 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:47:40 am
No.

Bowen would be a realistic target, Son isn't.

I like Bowen, but he is not a realistic target, if you take into account the English tax, and the fact West Ham don't need to sell ...
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:56:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:51:35 am
I like Bowen, but he is not a realistic target, if you take into account the English tax, and the fact West Ham don't need to sell ...

He is - we know the club have watched and like him and he's gettable.

It might be that we just decide that there's a better option out there.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:56:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:46:06 am
I've already mentioned above that Barcelona are in a difficult situation. Their entire summer plan depends on selling De Jong for a considerable fee, and getting his big wages off the wage bill. Without that money, they can't register Kessie and Christensen with La Liga (even though they have an agreement with the players), or give Gavi a seriously improved contract. Not to mention their desire to sign Lewandowski ...

They're trying to sell almost half of their "Barca license and merchandising" company which could bring in up to 200m.  It simply needs to be ratified by their members.  If they sell that they should be able to make the signings they want and keep De Jong. 
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:03:40 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:56:44 am
They're trying to sell almost half of their "Barca license and merchandising" company which could bring in up to 200m.  It simply needs to be ratified by their members.  If they sell that they should be able to make the signings they want and keep De Jong. 

"Trying" being the operative word there. If that was so easy, Laporta would have done it already ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:06:47 am
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:56:04 am
He is - we know the club have watched and like him and he's gettable.

It might be that we just decide that there's a better option out there.

You do realize that West Ham will be asking a ridiculous amount for Bowen, especially now that he is an England international? Their asking price for Rice is £150 million ...
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:09:27 am
Barcelona are basically Voldemort, packaging up pieces of their soul like horcruxes. Theyve had one comeuppance, but theyve a gigantic one coming in the next two decades if they continue to chop parts of themselves off and sell them to the highest bidder in an effort to stay viable in a sporting sense, short to medium-term.

Thats their Ground Name, their merchandising and licensing and the big one, their TV rights. All for 740m. That will give them what, the funds to stay competitive for maybe 5 seasons? Beyond that, theyve then done themselves out of greater money just because of power hungry individuals who dont want to be seen as the austerity board. History would reflect more kindly on that fictional group than its going to Laporta and his predecessor.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:15:11 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:09:27 am
Barcelona are basically Voldemort, packaging up pieces of their soul like horcruxes. Theyve had one comeuppance, but theyve a gigantic one coming in the next two decades if they continue to chop parts of themselves off and sell them to the highest bidder in an effort to stay viable in a sporting sense, short to medium-term.

Thats their Ground Name, their merchandising and licensing and the big one, their TV rights. All for 740m. That will give them what, the funds to stay competitive for maybe 5 seasons? Beyond that, theyve then done themselves out of greater money just because of power hungry individuals who dont want to be seen as the austerity board. History would reflect more kindly on that fictional group than its going to Laporta and his predecessor.

It is much worse than most people think ...

https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/barcelona-goldman-sachs-financing-debt-loan-laliga-cvc/
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:16:58 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:47 am
You do realize that West Ham will be asking a ridiculous amount for Bowen, especially now that he is an England international? Their asking price for Rice is £150 million ...
They'll put off potential signings if they don't give them a realistic chance of leaving, West Ham are a stepping stone for any player with ambition. Going forward you'd imagine players will insist on a release clause if Rice / Bowen are priced out of moves.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:17:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:06:47 am
You do realize that West Ham will be asking a ridiculous amount for Bowen, especially now that he is an England international? Their asking price for Rice is £150 million ...

Its 100m for Rice and they know they wont get that.

West Ham have offered him a new contact which he turned down.

Theyll more than likely sell Rice for 70-80m.

Bowen 50-60m
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:19:57 am
Liverpool turn their attentions to Kalvin Phillips. We paid Gavi's release clause but he decided to stay (good decision IMO because he's too young to move).

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-da-perdido-gavi-13781339
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:21:39 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:19:57 am
Liverpool turn their attentions to Kalvin Phillips. We paid Gavi's release clause but he decided to stay (good decision IMO because he's too young to move).

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-da-perdido-gavi-13781339

Ha no chance.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:22:46 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:19:57 am
Liverpool turn their attentions to Kalvin Phillips. We paid Gavi's release clause but he decided to stay (good decision IMO because he's too young to move).

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-da-perdido-gavi-13781339

We did not.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:24:43 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:17:02 am
Its 100m for Rice and they know they wont get that.

West Ham have offered him a new contact which he turned down.

Theyll more than likely sell Rice for 70-80m.

Bowen 50-60m
I agree with this, its all bluster from West Ham to understandably protect their position and the value of their assets. The numbers Fordys put look plausible and what CherryRed has said is spot on - theyll never be more than a stepping stone for the best of the best players so it would be counter-productive to earn a reputation of trapping the best players. The best example is that Spurs seem to have harmed their recruitment of the best available players through the Kane saga; any player with pretensions of two years in North London before hopping ship to a City, Liverpool or Madrid will think twice. West Ham wont want to do the same.

On Bowen, I do think £60m would swing it and I do think thats bad business at that price. I think hes okay, nothing special, good underlying numbers in a counter attacking side but I just instinctually dont fancy that transfer one bit. You look to the continent and see players like Diaby at Leverkusen and you have to think theres younger, higher ceiling attackers out there available for less money.

If we sign him, I back the lad and withhold judgement. I just think in a world where youve just got Diaz for £40m odd and players like Nkunku are reportedly available for £60m, Bowen looks underwhelming in comparison.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:25:04 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:22:46 am
We did not.
A club trying to renew their player's contract should know, shouldn't they? We took them out of the equation by offering his release clause but the boy wants to stay, that's it.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:27:02 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:40 am
"Trying" being the operative word there. If that was so easy, Laporta would have done it already ...

They have to get permission from their members in order to complete the sale.  I believe that vote is coming up shortly.  The deal is already in place. 
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:28:32 am
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:29:09 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:25:04 am
A club trying to renew their player's contract should know, shouldn't they? We took them out of the equation by offering his release clause but the boy wants to stay, that's it.

We don't operate like that.  We wouldn't do anything without being 100% certain that the player would join us. 
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:29:20 am
Does the English media not see that Kalvin Phillips is pretty limited? Great energy, phenomenal presser, positionally average. Has the reputation as a quality passer and quarterback style midfielder when hes nothing of the sort. His passing puts him in the bottom 40% of central midfield players in the top 5 European leagues. He doesnt progress the ball at all in fact.

Hes got flashy hair and a great engine, occasionally hits a wide forward with a raking diagonal and as a result has a reputation far beyond his actual ability. The player the media thinks Phillips is is actually Portuguese and looking to leave Wolves this summer.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:30:03 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:25:04 am
A club trying to renew their player's contract should know, shouldn't they? We took them out of the equation by offering his release clause but the boy wants to stay, that's it.

You said that we paid it, which is different to offering to pay it.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:24:43 am
If we sign him, I back the lad and withhold judgement. I just think in a world where youve just got Diaz for £40m odd and players like Nkunku are repeatedly available for £60m, Bowen looks underwhelming in comparison.

This is the way I see it; I think there's much better value out there but if he pulls on our shirt he'll have my backing.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:32:05 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:30:03 am
You said that we paid it, which is different to offering to pay it.

This is the way I see it; I think there's much better value out there but if he pulls on our shirt he'll have my backing.
Well, I see where you're coming from.
