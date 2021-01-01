Its 100m for Rice and they know they wont get that.



West Ham have offered him a new contact which he turned down.



Theyll more than likely sell Rice for 70-80m.



Bowen 50-60m



I agree with this, its all bluster from West Ham to understandably protect their position and the value of their assets. The numbers Fordys put look plausible and what CherryRed has said is spot on - theyll never be more than a stepping stone for the best of the best players so it would be counter-productive to earn a reputation of trapping the best players. The best example is that Spurs seem to have harmed their recruitment of the best available players through the Kane saga; any player with pretensions of two years in North London before hopping ship to a City, Liverpool or Madrid will think twice. West Ham wont want to do the same.On Bowen, I do think £60m would swing it and I do think thats bad business at that price. I think hes okay, nothing special, good underlying numbers in a counter attacking side but I just instinctually dont fancy that transfer one bit. You look to the continent and see players like Diaby at Leverkusen and you have to think theres younger, higher ceiling attackers out there available for less money.If we sign him, I back the lad and withhold judgement. I just think in a world where youve just got Diaz for £40m odd and players like Nkunku are reportedly available for £60m, Bowen looks underwhelming in comparison.