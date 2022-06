His numbers are very average. Not good enough.



I don’t think they’re average at all - plenty of good stuff in there, but it’s certainly true that he doesn’t seem to be much of a goal scorer. Had a strong first season at Chelsea (nine goals) but has regressed a bit since.What I’d say is that despite being high profile for many years, he’s only now at the age we’d usually consider making a move. And we know we’re good at predicting when a player has the potential to explode in terms of production, so if we went for him then it’d be with the belief that he can have much higher output.But I just doubt it. Don’t really think it passes the smell test, and think there’s be better options out there.