If Man Utd are in for Darwin Nunez, and we are too, I dont see how they are a credible sporting option, but they can make it more difficult for us financially. We wont necessarily have to offer the same as what they are offering, but they could make us go a bit higher than we were going to.



Anyway, Im on the Nunez train. Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho, will be excellent.



Strengthen the midfield, add a couple of promising kids like the Aberdeen full back, and we are good to go.