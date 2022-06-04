If Man Utd are in for Darwin Nunez, and we are too, I dont see how they are a credible sporting option, but they can make it more difficult for us financially. We wont necessarily have to offer the same as what they are offering, but they could make us go a bit higher than we were going to.
Anyway, Im on the Nunez train. Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho, will be excellent.
Strengthen the midfield, add a couple of promising kids like the Aberdeen full back, and we are good to go.