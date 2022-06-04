« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25880 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:10:07 pm
Oh, and I am curious what an achievable bonus is for Man Utd. Number of appearances? Or reaching a set number times they'll be touted as being back over the next season? They seem the easiest ones to achieve.

Well, the Martial deal had the "Win the Ballon d'Or" add-on. I can't recall if AS Monaco ever got that money ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25881 on: Today at 03:15:49 pm
Sadio Mane has made no contract demands to Liverpool and prefers to leave club this summer

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/06/04/sadio-mane-has-made-no-contract-demands-liverpool-prefers-leave
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25882 on: Today at 03:20:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:12:32 pm
Well, the Martial deal had the "Win the Ballon d'Or" add-on. I can't recall if AS Monaco ever got that money ...

:lmao kinell

They would have been better putting in a make Martin Tyler jizz himself add-on.
Elf Pistolero_7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25883 on: Today at 03:52:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:20:05 pm
:lmao kinell

They would have been better putting in a make Martin Tyler jizz himself add-on.

😂😂😂
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25884 on: Today at 04:58:31 pm
If Man Utd are in for Darwin Nunez, and we are too, I dont see how they are a credible sporting option, but they can make it more difficult for us financially. We wont necessarily have to offer the same as what they are offering, but they could make us go a bit higher than we were going to.

Anyway, Im on the Nunez train. Diaz-Nunez-Salah for next season, with Jota, Firmino and Carvalho, will be excellent.

Strengthen the midfield, add a couple of promising kids like the Aberdeen full back, and we are good to go.
McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25885 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:10:07 pm
Oh, and I am curious what an achievable bonus is for Man Utd. Number of appearances? Or reaching a set number times they'll be touted as being back over the next season? They seem the easiest ones to achieve.

Corners turned?
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25886 on: Today at 05:12:28 pm
I just dont see us paying anywhere near the £85m branded about for Nunez. Would be thrilled if we signed him as he looks a natual finisher and would score a bucket load for us.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #25887 on: Today at 05:17:14 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:12:28 pm
I just dont see us paying anywhere near the £85m branded about for Nunez. Would be thrilled if we signed him as he looks a natual finisher and would score a bucket load for us.
Don't think i've seen that amount anywhere, maybe in Euros but certainly not in her Majesty's pounds and pence. But even still, it's too much.
