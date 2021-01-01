« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:04:10 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:57:13 am
Only if the one that stays is focused and performs to his pre AFCON form.
He was very good post AFCON, his shooting variance was bad. I also think he should have had more a of break(If the game vs Leicester was more out of hand I dont think he comes on at 60 minutes, kinda needed him to help close to game). I would expect the summer break and having a mid season winter Break to do him very well. If they not focused enough I doubt He would play.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:07:24 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 08:02:11 am
Klopp and his team are utter geniuses, though at some point you will hit a snag or 2 and that time is now.

For Mane to say some weird shit in a presser has thrown me right off guard, I actually don't get why he is in a rush to leave either, not least after he mentioned good surprise news a week or 2 back.

Salah wants something the club are not offering and we have no idea what that is. I am happy for him to move to pastures new if he is not willing to sign a new contract, but a move to a PL rival? Utterly weird again, a dumb ass move if ever there was, though not heard him say those exact words either so ..

Given that costs rise and we want to stay competitive, plus we make a shedload (I assume), surely we can up our wage structure a little?! At 29/30 neither player is over the hill and there is fuck all out there we can afford that is better so what is going on. I know we often get great value from our £40m unknown "bargains" but one day that luck will run out!

Whole summer of this shit to look forward to, not even mentioning others that will be leaving. Tough times for management this I would say.


Michael Edwards picked a good time to leave. Real baptism of fire for Julian Ward this. Lets hope he has the ability to pull off some signings that'll make this period a lot less difficult for us.
thejbs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:14:06 am
https://twitter.com/ndione_ada/status/1532821824299581441?s=20&t=RRkqDOf1-jAkbGFojH1-PA

A few Senegalese saying on Twitter that Mane has been mistranslated and that there was a lot of sarcasm in his interview.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:31:44 am
I thought something might have been lost in translation. Sadio's comments did seem very strange. But then again he's been acting weird for a few weeks now.
vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:32:03 am
I think we need to stay calm when we hear strange or antagonizing statements when players are in contract negotiations. Especially because agents will sometimes ask players to verablise a position to pressure Those negotiations. This pressure can be on existing club or maybe future possible clubs. We have seen this so many times and its part of the negotiation dance. It seems there is a point where agent and club are not agreed, where a player then has to put pressure on it. Happens all the time. I think some agents and players are smoother at this than others, but it is clearly part of a negotiating process. Agents really dont (cant?) give a shit about supporters feelings. In fact they are using the emotion to exert pressure. I guess if (when) we bite on this wind-up approach, we are giving power to their position. Edwards/Ward and Klopp will know this. Buying clubs know this. Its a dance.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:52:00 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:07:24 am
Michael Edwards picked a good time to leave. Real baptism of fire for Julian Ward this. Lets hope he has the ability to pull off some signings that'll make this period a lot less difficult for us.

Edwards or no Edwards, we've never been in a stronger position. Some players will always want to leave for a new experience, of for higher wages, but they will be replaced by equal, or even better players.

Yesterday was 45 years from the day Kevin Keegan has left LFC and went to HSV. I was just a kid at the time, and he was my favorite player. I remember asking my grandmother to sew a No.7 on the back of my red shirt, and I was running around wearing it. You can imagine my disappointment when he left. I was refusing to go out and play football for days.

A couple of months later, my Dad was reading his newspaper, and he said to me chearfully: "Look, Liverpool have signed a good player to replace Keegan. His name is Dalglish, and he comes from Celtic". Obviously, my responce was: "Nah, he is not Keegan". You know the rest ...
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:14:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:09:38 am
So, you think that Klopp and his coaching staff won't be able to improve that area of his game, to be added on top of Nunez' excellent goalscoring and physical attributes?

Im sure they could, but theyre not magicians that can suddenly make someone who is really, really poor at a particular skill that is important to our play good at it overnight. Which is a real issue when the fee bandied about in the media would be a club record fee. Happy to be proven wrong if the club signs him, but I just cant see it. As for the physical attributes, theres been plenty of big powerful strikers that have cleaned up in Portugal then moved on to do not much in a tougher league like the PL.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:21:15 am
If I try to be as positive as possible:

- we knew we would have to replace Mane and Salah pretty soon anyway.
- in principle, we could hold both to their contracts and have a year to identify replacements and get deals sewn up either for this year or next (and sell Mane now if we can make the sums work)
- its a chance to shake things up a bit and add more strings to our bow as we have already seen Klopp do a few times. We could even see Klopp return to a system more like his Dortmund one with a more traditional centre forward but with better players all over the pitch.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:21:40 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:14:15 am
Im sure they could, but theyre not magicians that can suddenly make someone who is really, really poor at a particular skill that is important to our play good at it overnight. Which is a real issue when the fee bandied about in the media would be a club record fee. Happy to be proven wrong if the club signs him, but I just cant see it. As for the physical attributes, theres been plenty of big powerful strikers that have cleaned up in Portugal then moved on to do not much in a tougher league like the PL.

Yeah its not what our coaching does - were signing players at 22-25 not 16-18
We buy the finished article just before the world realises it (you can look at the underlying numbers of all our major attacking signings before they came here) and then put them in a system thst maximizes what they do. The coaching develops players in our system - it doesnt take players who arent the right skill set and give them those skills

Klopps had a lot of years to buy a traditional 9 who leads the line - hes never done it.
In fact he (weve) done the total opposite as recently as buying Jota and Carvalho

Were not about to completely change our attacking scheme for one player imo and were far more likely to buy a player who helps it (someone who can link play, press and pass well and also provide a goal threat or someone to rotate with then replace Salah)
Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:27:30 am
Salah is our main goal threat and plays on the right. Its not a given that we can find a goal scorer as prolific as him that also happens to play off the right. Hes such a one-off that it isnt impossible that Klopp changes things up a bit. The principles of pressing and pace can adapt to your main goal threat starting from the middle. It could even make the full-backs even more productive.

Everything is a trade-off though. If we switch from a Salah type to a Lewa type there will be gains and losses.

Its going to be a very interesting summer whatever happens.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:28:08 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:31:44 am
I thought something might have been lost in translation. Sadio's comments did seem very strange. But then again he's been acting weird for a few weeks now.

They do seem strange but either way he needs to be showing the club more respect.

Why would the Senegal people care where he plays football.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:35:30 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:28:08 am
They do seem strange but either way he needs to be showing the club more respect.

Why would the Senegal people care where he plays football.

Because the African media have painted Klopp as anti-African because he gets pissed when theres a big international tournament in the middle of the season and loses three players for a month
Logged
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:37:35 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:35:30 am
Because the African media have painted Klopp as anti-African because he gets pissed when theres a big international tournament in the middle of the season and loses three players for a month

Well Mane knows thats nonsense.
McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:38:00 am
Why wouldnt someone just wait to see what actually happens either way instead getting in a right state about all this stuff 😂
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:45:12 am
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:38:00 am
Why wouldnt someone just wait to see what actually happens either way instead getting in a right state about all this stuff 😂
Sadio started it.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:48:09 am
Watched a few Joao Felix highlight videos on YouTube after the most tenuous link on Twitter and now Ill be furious if we dont sign him  ;D
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:55:46 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:10 am
He was very good post AFCON, his shooting variance was bad. I also think he should have had more a of break(If the game vs Leicester was more out of hand I dont think he comes on at 60 minutes, kinda needed him to help close to game). I would expect the summer break and having a mid season winter Break to do him very well. If they not focused enough I doubt He would play.

It was his finishing that we sorely missed
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:06:09 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 10:27:30 am
Salah is our main goal threat and plays on the right. Its not a given that we can find a goal scorer as prolific as him that also happens to play off the right. Hes such a one-off that it isnt impossible that Klopp changes things up a bit. The principles of pressing and pace can adapt to your main goal threat starting from the middle. It could even make the full-backs even more productive.

Everything is a trade-off though. If we switch from a Salah type to a Lewa type there will be gains and losses.

Its going to be a very interesting summer whatever happens.

This really make sense and maybe that's why we changed somethings last season to prepare for the future.

If we go with a typical striker we will need a creative attacking midfielder for balance which is OK because the defense especially TAA already used to the right midfielder playing further up and also you won't need the wide left forward to be as prolific as Mo because you will be getting more goals from the striker and midfield. Maybe that's why we like Carvalho so much.

