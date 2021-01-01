Michael Edwards picked a good time to leave. Real baptism of fire for Julian Ward this. Lets hope he has the ability to pull off some signings that'll make this period a lot less difficult for us.



Edwards or no Edwards, we've never been in a stronger position. Some players will always want to leave for a new experience, of for higher wages, but they will be replaced by equal, or even better players.Yesterday was 45 years from the day Kevin Keegan has left LFC and went to HSV. I was just a kid at the time, and he was my favorite player. I remember asking my grandmother to sew a No.7 on the back of my red shirt, and I was running around wearing it. You can imagine my disappointment when he left. I was refusing to go out and play football for days.A couple of months later, my Dad was reading his newspaper, and he said to me chearfully: "Look, Liverpool have signed a good player to replace Keegan. His name is Dalglish, and he comes from Celtic". Obviously, my responce was: "Nah, he is not Keegan". You know the rest ...