Offline eddiedingle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25760 on: Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm »
Could Klopp get a tune from Pulisic? Hes looking to leave
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25761 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
NO!

You are right, those transfers wont happen.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25762 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Ego's eh.

To paraphrase Pat Riley the disease of more ends every great team
Offline Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25763 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Gini burned bridges?

What I was thinking, not based on anything I heard him say, people are so sensitive these days! Why get wound up by some comments that could easily be lost in translation.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25764 on: Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Gini burned bridges?
he made some somewhat-derogatory comments after he got to PSG.  before he left he kept his thought to himself.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25765 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Could Klopp get a tune from Pulisic? Hes looking to leave

Very likely, but hes had injury after injury since his last season at Dortmund.  Dont think hes worth the risk.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25766 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
he's talking like he can't wait to leave, and/or has a real grudge against LFC.  or both. 

like with Coutinho (in some ways) -- why would you want to keep him around?

you can't just tell him "hey, get a great attitude for the next 12 months!" the way he's been talking.
*coughSuarezcough*

I understand that people get annoyed at what players say. Even I was a bit surprised by Mané's words about people in Senegal wanting him to leave, and I'm the least sensitive fan there is, literally don't gove a crap what any player says, water off duck's back etc

But these things rarely, if ever, become a continuing problem once the season starts. Suarez was literally on the point of mutiny, demanding we sell him to Arsenal. Yet once the season started he had his best ever season for us and was pounding the ground in anger and disappointment at missing out on the title. No way anyone can claim he didn't care, even though he knew all season that he was off the end of it when a bid came in (which we all knew it would).

So any fear of bad attitude or disruption almost certainly won't materialise. And even if it happens at other clubs it's not going to happen under Klopp.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25767 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Gini burned bridges?
Fake history

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm
he made some somewhat-derogatory comments after he got to PSG.  before he left he kept his thought to himself.
They weren't even particularly derogatory comments. He critcised the words/actions of some social media fans. Exactly what we do on this forum. Social media has an overwhelmingly large proportion of gobshites
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25768 on: Yesterday at 11:57:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:58:47 pm
One thing is for sure, us, United and Chelsea are going to be much changed with new personnel you would think, that can only help City sadly who will be settled with their team.

Maybe but to be honest United with new personnel can only be better than this season.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25769 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:48 pm
Mbappe. Or maybe Sancho.

Sancho, you're grand ta.
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25770 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:26:08 pm
Could Klopp get a tune from Pulisic? Hes looking to leave

Chelsea wont sell to us.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25771 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:00:21 am
Chelsea wont sell to us.

I don't think that Chelsea will have a problem selling to us, but I don't see where Pulisic fits into this LFC team ...
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25772 on: Today at 12:09:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:50 am
I don't think that Chelsea will have a problem selling to us, but I don't see where Pulisic fits into this LFC team ...

They would not sell but i agree on him being not a fit for us because his injury record would not stand up to our full on energy playing style.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25773 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25774 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25775 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:10:14 am
https://twitter.com/mxskiii/status/1532843230982701058

Tammy Abraham is the answer.  ;D

I like him but theres a game you can play at the moment where you ask is he a better 9 than Diogo Jota?  so far we havent been linked with a player that is
Offline Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25776 on: Today at 12:41:33 am »
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25777 on: Today at 01:08:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm
*coughSuarezcough*

I understand that people get annoyed at what players say. Even I was a bit surprised by Mané's words about people in Senegal wanting him to leave, and I'm the least sensitive fan there is, literally don't gove a crap what any player says, water off duck's back etc

But these things rarely, if ever, become a continuing problem once the season starts. Suarez was literally on the point of mutiny, demanding we sell him to Arsenal. Yet once the season started he had his best ever season for us and was pounding the ground in anger and disappointment at missing out on the title. No way anyone can claim he didn't care, even though he knew all season that he was off the end of it when a bid came in (which we all knew it would).

So any fear of bad attitude or disruption almost certainly won't materialise. And even if it happens at other clubs it's not going to happen under Klopp.
If you watch the video with the correct translation, he smiling and saying stuff in sarcastic way. 
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25778 on: Today at 01:13:14 am »
Gnabry in for Mane would give us goals and assists and a younger home-grown player.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25779 on: Today at 01:31:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:08:54 am
If you watch the video with the correct translation, he smiling and saying stuff in sarcastic way. 
Oh good. I hope that's the case. It did seem a strange thing for him to say meaningfully. Very unlike him.

I'm happy to take this more positive view of it
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25780 on: Today at 01:34:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm
They weren't even particularly derogatory comments. He critcised the words/actions of some social media fans. Exactly what we do on this forum. Social media has an overwhelmingly large proportion of gobshites
Ah ok I thought he said some things about the club.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25781 on: Today at 01:36:48 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:08:54 am
If you watch the video with the correct translation, he smiling and saying stuff in sarcastic way.
I asked that a few pages back and was basically told he was dead serious!
(the link didn't work well for me, kept jumping ahead so missed a lot ofwhat he said)
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25782 on: Today at 03:32:10 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
If we are not interested in Darwin nunez then there must be something wrong with us.

His passing and pressing are abysmal, probably the two most important attributes a player needs in our current attacking setup. Doesnt mean hes a bad player, I just dont think hes right for us.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25783 on: Today at 05:01:48 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:32:10 am
His passing and pressing are abysmal, probably the two most important attributes a player needs in our current attacking setup. Doesnt mean hes a bad player, I just dont think hes right for us.

As ever with potential signings for this club, dont necessarily look at what they are now, look at what they could become because you know once Juergen and his coaches get to work on them they will improve.

Nunez seems to me like he has plenty of improvement in him and would be the type of player we are looking at this summer.
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25784 on: Today at 05:21:36 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:37:24 pm
And thats enough for us not to win the biggest trophies and there are still quite a lot of games where we drew last season where we couldnt break teams down

That literally wasn't the problem we had last season at all. You just repeated a phrase from years ago.

There were no 0-0 draws, two 1-1 draws against CL qualifying teams. We dropped most points because we lost control of games against Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Spurs (with a bonkers midfield and an even more bonkers refereeing performance).
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25785 on: Today at 06:09:38 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:32:10 am
His passing and pressing are abysmal, probably the two most important attributes a player needs in our current attacking setup. Doesnt mean hes a bad player, I just dont think hes right for us.

So, you think that Klopp and his coaching staff won't be able to improve that area of his game, to be added on top of Nunez' excellent goalscoring and physical attributes?

Many people mention Harry Kane as the perfect attacking addition to replace Mane (if we ignore age, fitness and financial aspects, that might be true), but do these people know that at the same age as Nunez, Kane has finished the league season with 25 goals and 1 assist in 38 games?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25786 on: Today at 06:26:33 am »
Dybala looks like he's leaving too
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25787 on: Today at 06:33:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:26:33 am
Dybala looks like he's leaving too

He is going to Inter ...
Online Hoenheim

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25788 on: Today at 06:35:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:26:33 am
Dybala looks like he's leaving too

Lovely player but he spends most of his time on the sidelines
