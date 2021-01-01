

Remember Sancho ?

He was so overhyped here to the point where I was annoyed he went to Utd but after seeing him at the PL he is not worth more than 40m let alone +70m. If Jones was playing for Dortmund the past few seasons people will be talking about him like they are talking about Bellingham now and that we should spend +70m on him. English playing abroad doesn't mean he is worth this kind of money or that he is going to be a world class player in the future. You can get better value elsewhere, Moisés Caicedo for example got the potential to be the next Kante, amazing young player but nobody is talking about him because he is playing for Brighton.