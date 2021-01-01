« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1203248 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25600 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
I don't really understand why someone would spend their time posting here just to tell everyone that we are poor or won't pay or whatever. If Salah or Mane was 25-27 instead of 30 we probably aren't even having these discussions. Such is life.

As far as Bowen, getting him last year would have been the LFC way. This year he took a step up and also over performed, slightly, his numbers. We would be paying a premium for him. Can't see it myself.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25601 on: Today at 04:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:43:39 pm
Would think Gnabry will be after similar to Mane, so probably a no go.

Why ? Gnabry is five years younger.  If Mane was 25 we'd probably give him what he wants.  Same as Salah, can't pay him an absurd amount at 30.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25602 on: Today at 04:47:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:54:44 pm
Boom!

(As they say).
But neither of those started in Italy, in Serie A as it were, did they? They were passing through, only.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25603 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:39:33 pm
Waiting to sign someone has a cost/risk yes, but so does signing someone who wouldn't ordinarily be your first choice just because they're available, or overpaying for someone just because you don't want to wait.

I find it genuinely amazing that the Club still comes in for criticism when they've absolutely nailed the transfer market for a good 5 years now. It's completely baffling.

is anyone saying the club is shit at recruiting players? I mustve missed that

Has the club nailed signings? Yes
Have we nailed the timing of signing? No, I do think this is an area of improvement



Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25604 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
For Barella, is he really what we need? I suppose you can never have too many good players but whenever I watched Inter it was that he was the 3rd attacker but from midfield, and really good at it, but did nothing defensively. Now maybe he wasn't asked to and that part of his game is there but for me he'd just be a better Jones or Elliot and is that a better version of those players really necessary considering our current squad?
Offline Adeemo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25605 on: Today at 04:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:46:02 pm
Why ? Gnabry is five years younger.  If Mane was 25 we'd probably give him what he wants.  Same as Salah, can't pay him an absurd amount at 30.

Really not sure age is the main stumbling block, in terms of offering mega wages. I believe its the precedent it sets.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25606 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:39:33 pm
Waiting to sign someone has a cost/risk yes, but so does signing someone who wouldn't ordinarily be your first choice just because they're available, or overpaying for someone just because you don't want to wait.

I find it genuinely amazing that the Club still comes in for criticism when they've absolutely nailed the transfer market for a good 5 years now. It's completely baffling.

Agreed. We've been absolutely brilliant in the transfer market (the latest example is only 4 months old), yet people are losing their minds because Tchouameni has chosen Real Madrid, or because Mane has decided to pursue a new challenge ...
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25607 on: Today at 04:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:48:49 pm
is anyone saying the club is shit at recruiting players? I mustve missed that

Has the club nailed signings? Yes
Have we nailed the timing of signing? No, I do think this is an area of improvement

One of the reasons we've nailed signings is because we've been willing to wait for the right option and for the right price. It's not rocket science. Or should we have signed an alternative to Van Dijk in 2017 when we couldn't get him initially? Maybe we should have signed someone in the summer of 2019 to finally win us the League. Or we should have pushed the boat out to sign Werner in 2020, regardless of everything else that was happening.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25608 on: Today at 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:41:43 pm
Bellingham wont solve that.

Its the principle in this case, waiting for next summer ba doing something now

We have signed plenty of players who wouldnt be an obvious first choice but have tuned out fantastic, I do think there are players who can make an impact now, Diaz didnt become a much better rooster between the summer and January, the same pint stands for our midfield targets- I dont see the benefit in waiting for Bellingham, its got the same hallmarks as waiting for Mbappe at this stage, his fee will
Be over £100M and waves at £400K a week, it makes more sense to sign someone who we can afford, wants to come to us and is young enough to improve

Offline J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25609 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Would take Gnabry in a heartbeat, hes turned into a quality player since going to Bayern.

If theyre indeed after £34m, we can probably work something out in any deal for Mane.

Just seen on Twatter that GoalEspana are saying Real Madrid have 450m to spend THIS window. Obscene amount of money.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25610 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:39:50 pm
Swap deal?

Give him a signing on fee, which makes up for the amount he's asking? Unless that's exorbitant. He's younger than money so not a bad replacement
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25611 on: Today at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:52:45 pm
One of the reasons we've nailed signings is because we've been willing to wait for the right option and for the right price. It's not rocket science. Or should we have signed an alternative to Van Dijk in 2017 when we couldn't get him initially? Maybe we should have signed someone in the summer of 2019 to finally win us the League. Or we should have pushed the boat out to sign Werner in 2020, regardless of everything else that was happening.

VVD we tried to sign in the summer, the only reason we didnt is that we pissed Southampton off so lets not rewrite history, VVD is also head and shoulders above anyone else we couldve signed, I dont think that is the case with Bellingham
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25612 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:55:57 pm
Give him a signing on fee, which makes up for the amount he's asking? Unless that's exorbitant. He's younger than money so not a bad replacement

Unlikely that will work. Agents are not stupid, they will know that would value him at more than Van Dijk or Trent.
Online Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25613 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:54:08 pm
Its the principle in this case, waiting for next summer ba doing something now

We have signed plenty of players who wouldnt be an obvious first choice but have tuned out fantastic, I do think there are players who can make an impact now, Diaz didnt become a much better rooster between the summer and January, the same pint stands for our midfield targets- I dont see the benefit in waiting for Bellingham, its got the same hallmarks as waiting for Mbappe at this stage, his fee will
Be over £100M and waves at £400K a week, it makes more sense to sign someone who we can afford, wants to come to us and is young enough to improve

Who has said we're doing that though?

Our season ended less than a week ago, a lot of players are now on international duty, we're not back for pre-season for another month. Just wait and see how the summer pans out.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25614 on: Today at 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:56:42 pm
VVD we tried to sign in the summer, the only reason we didnt is that we pissed Southampton off so lets not rewrite history, VVD is also head and shoulders above anyone else we couldve signed, I dont think that is the case with Bellingham

So you're okay for the Club to wait for some targets but not others, based on what you think about the player and alternatives? This basically aligns to "the Club should do whatever my opinion is or else I'll complain".
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25615 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:45:20 pm
I don't really understand why someone would spend their time posting here just to tell everyone that we are poor or won't pay or whatever. If Salah or Mane was 25-27 instead of 30 we probably aren't even having these discussions. Such is life.

As far as Bowen, getting him last year would have been the LFC way. This year he took a step up and also over performed, slightly, his numbers. We would be paying a premium for him. Can't see it myself.

Until we pay that much, i guess we dont know what our top level is financially. Van Dijk, Trent and Thiago are on half what Salah and Mane want.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25616 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:58:54 pm
Who has said we're doing that though?

Our season ended less than a week ago, a lot of players are now on international duty, we're not back for pre-season for another month. Just wait and see how the summer pans out.

Im responding to some of comments relating to us waiting until next summer

I hope youre right
Online Machae

« Reply #25617 on: Today at 05:01:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:58:47 pm
Unlikely that will work. Agents are not stupid, they will know that would value him at more than Van Dijk or Trent.

I would assume they would pay him top tier salary, but with an added signing on bonus. I'm sure VVD was also adequately compensated

Don't think we can hide behind paying a top player a high salary because it might piss off certain players. As long as the numbers match, then there's no other way (unless we sign players yet to reach that next level)
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25618 on: Today at 05:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:01:14 pm
I would assume they would pay him top tier salary, but with an added signing on bonus. I'm sure VVD was also adequately compensated

He might be, but players have egos. Bringing in Gnabry for a bigger deal doesnt go down well. If we sign anyone, it a profile of Diaz.
Offline Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25619 on: Today at 05:04:41 pm »
Does Gnabry deserve the money he's after? Has he been that good over the last few years?
Offline kasperoff

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25620 on: Today at 05:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:36:20 pm


Doesnt he play on the right? How is he on the left and centre?
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25621 on: Today at 05:06:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:00:42 pm
So you're okay for the Club to wait for some targets but not others, based on what you think about the player and alternatives? This basically aligns to "the Club should do whatever my opinion is or else I'll complain".

Nice, when all else fails make a straw man argument

Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25622 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:04:41 pm
Does Gnabry deserve the money he's after? Has he been that good over the last few years?

On balance I think he does, under Klopp he could become a superstar
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25623 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:10:18 pm
On balance I think he does, under Klopp he could become a superstar

I like Gnabry but i dont he deserves that money. If he still needs to become a superstar, he needs to come in on less.

Madrid bound apparently.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25624 on: Today at 05:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:04:41 pm
Does Gnabry deserve the money he's after? Has he been that good over the last few years?

For some club that is desperate for a right-sided attacker, he might be worth it. For us, he is not ...
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25625 on: Today at 05:17:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:00:46 pm
Until we pay that much, i guess we dont know what our top level is financially. Van Dijk, Trent and Thiago are on half what Salah and Mane want.

So it's can't or won't or what exactly? This doesn't even get into the fact that unless you want to claim we're cooking the books our reported wage bill makes your claim impossible to be true.

This isn't even directed specifically at you as there's a whole host of other people going nuts about "selling our best players". Is Ian St. John still taking the field or Kevin Keegan? It's as if these players stay the same forever and it's just the club failing them. Crazy talk.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25626 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:17:34 pm
So it's can't or won't or what exactly? This doesn't even get into the fact that unless you want to claim we're cooking the books our reported wage bill makes your claim impossible to be true.

This isn't even directed specifically at you as there's a whole host of other people going nuts about "selling our best players". Is Ian St. John still taking the field or Kevin Keegan? It's as if these players stay the same forever and it's just the club failing them. Crazy talk.

Clearly they dont want to sell them and I dont really care about Mane or Salah. But we have a couple of our best players who have certain demands that either we cant meet or dont want to meet.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25627 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm »
I dont think we dont want to reward our players with the money they deserve. I think its a case of how much is guaranteed basic pay, and how much is based on troohies and success as bonuses. There's plenty in the papers suggesting that we offer some of the highest bonuses which means that in a successful year, our players would make more than what they are asking for. I dont argue with that structure at all. Salah makes far more than his basic wage each year through bonuses. The point of contention seems to be along those lines and I dont think we will/should budge on that because thag is what would ultimately break the wage structure.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25628 on: Today at 05:52:58 pm »
Bellingham would be a great signing for us.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25629 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:52:58 pm
Bellingham would be a great signing for us.
How much would he cost (realistically)?, £90m?, Klopp could get two top class players on the cusp of breaking through for that amount of money, that's the issue, Klopp likes value in the market, the only two players he's ever went all in for are Alisson and VVD, but only because he viewed them as the absolute best in their respective positions.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25630 on: Today at 06:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:55:17 pm
How much would he cost (realistically)?, £90m?, Klopp could get two top class players on the cusp of breaking through for that amount of money, that's the issue, Klopp likes value in the market, the only two players he's ever went all in for are Alisson and VVD, but only because he viewed them as the absolute best in their respective positions.
Not sure about his price tag but what you suggested doesn't seem far fetched. He'd hopefully be part of our midfield for years to come if he was joining us. I'd be happy to see that happen.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25631 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:29:53 pm
This is a valid point and thanks for at least trying to answer the point Im trying to raise as its obviously lost on some

Its a fine balancing act isnt it? We know we have clear gaps, we have quite a high standard to improve us but at the same time whatever doesnt make your stronger will kill you

We still struggle to break down low blocks, we are too predictable in relying on our full backs to create
there isn't a top team in the universe, and never will be, who aren't "predictable" to some degree.  it's inevitable.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25632 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:48:49 pm
is anyone saying the club is shit at recruiting players? I mustve missed that

Has the club nailed signings? Yes
Have we nailed the timing of signing? No, I do think this is an area of improvement
no offense but you're sounding ridiculous now.

(and no, I couldn't be arsed explaining why, if you don't understand it already.)
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25633 on: Today at 06:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:55:57 pm
Give him a signing on fee, which makes up for the amount he's asking? Unless that's exorbitant. He's younger than money so not a bad replacement
I suspect most people are.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25634 on: Today at 06:12:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:07:15 pm
there isn't a top team in the universe, and never will be, who aren't "predictable" to some degree.  it's inevitable.

We are more predictable than City, they are more able to open teams up so whilst I do agree that all teams are to some extent predictable that doesnt mean that we cant be more creative does it?
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25635 on: Today at 06:13:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:00:42 pm
So you're okay for the Club to wait for some targets but not others, based on what you think about the player and alternatives? This basically aligns to "the Club should do whatever my opinion is or else I'll complain".
yup.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25636 on: Today at 06:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:00:39 am
Express linking us to Barella now Tchouameni is seemingly Madrid bound.

Ive only really seen him play for Italy, would he be a good fit?
https://fbref.com/en/players/6928979a/Nicolo-Barella
He fits everything the staff looks for in a MF. Pressing numbers are low but that could be an System thing more.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25637 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:12:41 pm
We are more predictable than City, they are more able to open teams up so whilst I do agree that all teams are to some extent predictable that doesnt mean that we cant be more creative does it?
they open teams up coz they swamp them with fast, skilled midfielders.  if we had another Thiago and another Keita, we'd be like them.  Klopp doesn't follow that football philosophy.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25638 on: Today at 06:23:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:00:42 pm
So you're okay for the Club to wait for some targets but not others, based on what you think about the player and alternatives? This basically aligns to "the Club should do whatever my opinion is or else I'll complain".

:D
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25639 on: Today at 06:24:02 pm »

Remember Sancho ?
He was so overhyped here to the point where I was annoyed he went to Utd but after seeing him at the PL he is not worth more than 40m let alone +70m. If Jones was playing for Dortmund the past few seasons people will be talking about him like they are talking about Bellingham now and that we should spend +70m on him. English playing abroad doesn't mean he is worth this kind of money or that he is going to be a world class player in the future. You can get better value elsewhere, Moisés Caicedo for example got the potential to be the next Kante, amazing young player but nobody is talking about him because he is playing for Brighton.
