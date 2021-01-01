« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:45:13 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:00:39 am
Express linking us to Barella now Tchouameni is seemingly Madrid bound.

Ive only really seen him play for Italy, would he be a good fit?

This makes me happy,propably nothing in it as elite italian players rarely move outside Italy  but i think he's a very high quality player.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:51:16 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:01:49 am
Is Nkunku at all linked to us or even obtainable?
We seem to deal reasonably well with RB teams and to be honest this kid looks like the best Mane replacement/front three refresh option I've seen.

No, dont think theres been a single link to Nkunku from anyone credible. It is very much a case of him just appearing to be a natural fit for us - hes been a bit of a state freak for the last three seasons, and has now finally got the goalscoring down too.

Issue is that hes the rare Red Bull player without a release clause, and Leipzig apparently want him to stay one more year. But he only has two years left on his deal, so their preference would be that he signs an extension with a release clause which could be activated from next year.

He seems an obvious option, but it may be that the club just arent interested. For example, maybe we want a more physical option in attack, in which case Nkunku wont be the one. Maybe we want a lefty. Loads of potential reasons why it might not be him, but definitely still hoping we make a move this summer.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:57:48 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:00:39 am
Express linking us to Barella now Tchouameni is seemingly Madrid bound.

Ive only really seen him play for Italy, would he be a good fit?
was it James Pearce or Paul Gorst who said we werent looking to sign a midfielder  this summer?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:02:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:57:48 am
was it James Pearce or Paul Gorst who said we werent looking to sign a midfielder  this summer?

Yes and then he said we wanted that guy from Monaco but he told us he wanted to go to Madrid. So we didnt want the player, but tried to get him to come here. Typical ECHO rubbish.
Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:12:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:51:16 am
No, dont think theres been a single link to Nkunku from anyone credible. It is very much a case of him just appearing to be a natural fit for us - hes been a bit of a state freak for the last three seasons, and has now finally got the goalscoring down too.

Issue is that hes the rare Red Bull player without a release clause, and Leipzig apparently want him to stay one more year. But he only has two years left on his deal, so their preference would be that he signs an extension with a release clause which could be activated from next year.

He seems an obvious option, but it may be that the club just arent interested. For example, maybe we want a more physical option in attack, in which case Nkunku wont be the one. Maybe we want a lefty. Loads of potential reasons why it might not be him, but definitely still hoping we make a move this summer.

We should tempt them into a Keita like deal, I'm sure they'd be up for it.
He really does look tailor made for us, so I'm quietly hopeful we'll do something.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:14:27 pm
I'm choosing not to get excited when I see anything linking us to Barella. Feel he's the best signing we could make to add to our midfield. I am ready to be disappointed  ;D (Then again, I thought Saul from Atletico would have been the man for us last summer and it's not worked out for him at Chelsea)

Real good player though and has won Serie A, the Euros. Played plenty of football in Italy and is only 25, could be a fixture of a top midfield for years to come. If you fancy competing for the top honours son, you'll know what to do  :wave

Of course, you would have to factor our bad luck with Italian players, but we have to put it right somewhere ...
Zlen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:22:01 pm
No italians midfielders please.
Bad memories.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:23:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:43 am
That article says he is the lowest paid for salary and bonuses in that list. So he has gained the profile here, now he can and should earn more, we cant give him that but there are clubs that can.

Point is he is earning less here than he would elsewhere and he is in that select band of footballers that could earn more and join a side that can also win trophies. Its no surprise he is doing what he is doing.
He's higher in that list than any player in Spain, Italy and Germany, and he's won more here than he would have at any other club outside of that group, not to mention this idea he 'should' earn more than £18.3 million a year is obviously silly. This idea we're some B-level team where any good player will leave for more money is delusional, but some people seem to find it hard to let go of the past.

Not too keen on Italian players either. I can't remember any apart from Jorginho doing anything of note in this country in the last 20 years.
