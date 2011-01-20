No my opinion, those of the manager and coaches. By all accounts they are planning to offer a new contract to this *ahem* transfer that hasn't worked out.



Oh, the comedy...



What a lovely footballer he is. He does so many things at such a high level. Pressing, progression with the ball with his dribbling or his passing, ball retention, and has a real cutting edge. That being said, I think hoping a "fit" Keita will ever exist is just a fool's errand at this point. He just looks so fragile, it seems every other tackle will put him out. Against United, he went down what, three times? And yeah, I know Pogba's tackle was a shocker, and he was lucky to get away uninjured.



I think I reached the same conclusion as with Matip. When he's fit you just try to use him as much as you can, as some kind of a sporadic bust for the side, but you don't plan or rely on him in the medium to long term with him in mind, because there's just no point in it. It really is a massive shame, because a fit Keita could easily be one of the best midfielders in the world.



Oh, so you based your whole argument on some internet rumours? And I did say, so far tbf. But tell me, do you think Klopp envisioned Naby playing about 50% of possible games since hes been here, when we invested over 50m. for him? Do you think hes happy about that? Dont you think its a bit disappointing that a player or his talent still hasnt been able to establish himself on the first team after four seasons? Klopp even preferred to play a hobbled Thiago over him on a European final. So yeah I dont think its weird to say this transfer hasnt worked out. If he had costed about half of what he did, and was viewed as squad player, fair enough. But he wasnt, and so far he hasnt lived up to expectations. I wouldnt want anything more than he would though.And just so im not confused with some Naby hater, this is what I said at the start of the season: