Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25400 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
But if you are a player that can get that much, then why are you coming here, factoring in the handful of teams who could give you that much also can compete for trophies?

Klopp hugs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25401 on: Yesterday at 10:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm
How and why the fuck do you cheat on Shakira though?   :o
Cos hes a bell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25402 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Aye.

Gavi if you're seeing this our lads won't sleep with your ma, come join us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25403 on: Yesterday at 10:14:44 pm »

If we are really after Gnabry then logically will be a replacement for Salah. We already have a replacement for Mane, Diaz is our starting left wide forward. Also we will need another wide forward too because of the amount of games. Salah and Mane injury record is insanely good which meant they are available almost every game .

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25404 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
Aye.

Gavi if you're seeing this our lads won't sleep with your ma, come join us.

Hold on, what is she like?

(Joking!!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25405 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:14:44 pm
If we are really after Gnabry then logically will be a replacement for Salah. We already have a replacement for Mane, Diaz is our starting left wide forward. Also we will need another wide forward too because of the amount of games. Salah and Mane injury record is insanely good which meant they are available almost every game .



Thats a very fair point, both Sadio and Mo have been injury free pretty much for 5 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25406 on: Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
Aye.

Gavi if you're seeing this our lads won't sleep with your ma, come join us.

As long as Carraghers brother isnt about
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25407 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm
Incoming signing from Leftfield from our lads in the scouting department, not like we've done it in recent times ;D

Will the signing release the pressure thats been building?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25408 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm
Money isn't everything
Klopp
Our history
Our fans
Other clubs can't buy every single player
Human decency

For sure but doesn't apply to everyone obviously.  Sadio and Salah are looking elsewhere at the moment.   These qualities are a draw for up and coming players, and possibly native British players like Trent and Robbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25409 on: Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm
Will the signing release the pressure thats been building?

Above my pay grade that question.
« Reply #25410 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm
Money isn't everything
Klopp
Our history
Our fans
Other clubs can't buy every single player
Human decency
I doubt many of those things are high on the list when a player's deciding what to do, I think his family's happiness, kids age / stage of school would be much more important. The majority aren't fans on the pitch, they're just employees doing their jobs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25411 on: Yesterday at 10:38:13 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm
Just been browsing Babu Yagu (late of this parish) timeline - interestingly, he's been saying Mané should be sold for some time and he still sees Leroy Sané as dream recruitment for us.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25412 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm
How and why the fuck do you cheat on Shakira though?   :o

You should see Gavi's mum.  :-*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25413 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm
Hold on, what is she like?

(Joking!!)
See the pictures

Even though its not true, you still cant blame Pique
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25414 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm
See the pictures

Even though its not true, you still cant blame Pique

No not seen her ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25415 on: Yesterday at 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm
No not seen her ;D

Heres to you Oedipus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25416 on: Yesterday at 10:50:56 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm
You should see Gavi's mum.  :-*

Aye, seen it now. Okay but you got Shakira in your home for fucks sakes.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25417 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm »
Barrella
Lewandowski
Pictures of Gavi's ma

That'll do me for the summer, folks  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25418 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:27 pm

Heres to you Oedipus.
That's not her. She's on the right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25419 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:01:56 pm
That's not her. She's on the right.
Youve ruined a perfectly good made up story now ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25420 on: Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm
Just been browsing Babu Yagu (late of this parish) timeline - interestingly, he's been saying Mané should be sold for some time and he still sees Leroy Sané as dream recruitment for us.

I remember him being more wrong than right in here to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25421 on: Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm
I remember him being more wrong than right in here to be honest

I remember how much he adored Karius. It ended up being quite unhealthy  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25422 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:38:38 pm
Just make sure he keeps away from Kurt Zouma if we sign him.

FFS :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25423 on: Today at 12:22:23 am »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm
I remember how much he adored Karius. It ended up being quite unhealthy  :D

Aye, his love for Karius was quite bizarre
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25424 on: Today at 12:49:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm
How and why the fuck do you cheat on Shakira though?   :o
Why does a man cheat?

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25425 on: Today at 12:50:31 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm
You should see Gavi's mum.  :-*
Is this seriously true? Gavi's mum?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25426 on: Today at 12:52:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
In terms of Mane, is that an admittance that we may not be able to have too many superstars at this football club?
It's an interesting question. I have a different take though. Mane had a pretty shitty 20/21 season, hence we weren't in a hurry to renew his contract. I don't know if we desperately want to do that now. Even though he's been terrific this season, how would you know what to expect in 2-3 years time if he signs a new deal? I'd suspect that the club would be willing to sell him, but we are not desperate because of the relatively low cost to us of keeping him at this time. From Mane's perspective, he'd be looking for a new and the most lucrative contract in his career, likely the last one. If we aren't offering what he dreams of, others might, and Bayern is arguably the most prestigious club he could achieve that. He ain't going to Real or Barca, PSG are after bigger fish, and Newcastle won't win shit in the next few years. And considering that Bayern might be losing Lewandowski, the whole thing makes sense for them too. I think this could be a win-win-win situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25427 on: Today at 01:22:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:29:07 pm
I love the Kane link. It's currently in the top spot for the most nonsensical transfer rumour of the summer.

I beg to differ. Lobo has mentioned Nathan Redmond at least three times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25428 on: Today at 01:41:35 am »
Honestly, I should be bricking it, but I have full faith in us finding a replacement. All of our big money signings bar Keita (sorry Naby) have been massive successes and honestly, it's more of a compliment of the coaching staff than anything. Our scouting team is class, but I think to a degree we have a copy and paste system right now. We know what we need from our players, we look at underlying numbers, and we get them. There's not a ton of fucking around with big names. We miss Brandt, Werner, and Gotze and we get Mo and Sadio. Are Mo and Sadio massive talents? Yes. Were they clearly on the cusp of greatness before we picked them up? Debatably. Would they have gotten to the level they are without joining us? Honestly, probably not.

I think we'll be ok. I have faith we will be ok.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25429 on: Today at 01:46:42 am »
Quote from: spinaltapped on Today at 01:41:35 am
Honestly, I should be bricking it, but I have full faith in us finding a replacement. All of our big money signings bar Keita (sorry Naby) have been massive successes and honestly, it's more of a compliment of the coaching staff than anything. Our scouting team is class, but I think to a degree we have a copy and paste system right now. We know what we need from our players, we look at underlying numbers, and we get them. There's not a ton of fucking around with big names. We miss Brandt, Werner, and Gotze and we get Mo and Sadio. Are Mo and Sadio massive talents? Yes. Were they clearly on the cusp of greatness before we picked them up? Debatably. Would they have gotten to the level they are without joining us? Honestly, probably not.

I think we'll be ok. I have faith we will be ok.
Naby a been successes when he can get a run of games. Ox was very good before his injury too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25430 on: Today at 02:41:19 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:46:42 am
Naby a been successes when he can get a run of games. Ox was very good before his injury too
Andy Carroll was a success when he could find the back of the net. Unfortunately, it wasnt very often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25431 on: Today at 02:50:07 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:41:19 am
Andy Carroll was a success when he could find the back of the net. Unfortunately, it wasnt very often.

What a mad comparison!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25432 on: Today at 02:53:27 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:41:19 am
Andy Carroll was a success when he could find the back of the net. Unfortunately, it wasnt very often.
Naby Been very good when he been Healthy. He has a different role then what he did a Leipzig but off the Mfers on the team he has the highest PPG when he plays, He very important to the system, just have to manage his minutes so he can stay healthy.
That different to somebody who was not a fit at all.
Injury/Availably for not working out is different then a player who just not good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25433 on: Today at 03:16:26 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:53:27 am
Naby Been very good when he been Healthy. He has a different role then what he did a Leipzig but off the Mfers on the team he has the highest PPG when he plays, He very important to the system, just have to manage his minutes so he can stay healthy.
That different to somebody who was not a fit at all.
Injury/Availably for not working out is different then a player who just not good enough
Oh, Im a fan of Naby, you dont have to sell me on that. But saying he has been good when healthy and had a run of games is one thing, saying his transfer has been a success because hes been good when healthy is another. Unfortunately for Naby, hes never had a prolonged period of time when thats been the case, and after three years here, he still hasnt been able to established himself on the first team. So theres no way we can call his transfer a success, considering the money involved and the expectations of everyone involved, based on his talent and past performances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25434 on: Today at 03:19:50 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:50:07 am
What a mad comparison!
It was pretty wild, but as it was intended. Did it lacked some kind of Bundesliga reference to land with you?  Would Voronin have been a better example? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25435 on: Today at 03:49:12 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:50:31 am
Is this seriously true? Gavi's mum?

It was a rumour started by a satirical journalist and people are running with it as if its real, sickening really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25436 on: Today at 04:01:23 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:16:26 am
Oh, Im a fan of Naby, you dont have to sell me on that. But saying he has been good when healthy and had a run of games is one thing, saying his transfer has been a success because hes been good when healthy is another. Unfortunately for Naby, hes never had a prolonged period of time when thats been the case, and after three years here, he still hasnt been able to established himself on the first team. So theres no way we can call his transfer a success, considering the money involved and the expectations of everyone involved, based on his talent and past performances.
He's come in. He's helped us win games and trophies. His transfer has been a success. Only people with their own weird, obsessive criteria would think any different
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25437 on: Today at 04:22:17 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:01:23 am
He's come in. He's helped us win games and trophies. His transfer has been a success. Only people with their own weird, obsessive criteria would think any different
Bore off, you sanctimonious prick. I rate the lad, and have expressed that many times. I have no weird, obsessive criteria. But you can still rate a player and admit it hasnt worked out, so far. Its called being intellectually honest, something that probably eludes you. Unless you think we invested over 50m. on a player, expecting him to play about half of the available matches and be a squad player for most of his tenure.
