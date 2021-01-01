In terms of Mane, is that an admittance that we may not be able to have too many superstars at this football club?



It's an interesting question. I have a different take though. Mane had a pretty shitty 20/21 season, hence we weren't in a hurry to renew his contract. I don't know if we desperately want to do that now. Even though he's been terrific this season, how would you know what to expect in 2-3 years time if he signs a new deal? I'd suspect that the club would be willing to sell him, but we are not desperate because of the relatively low cost to us of keeping him at this time. From Mane's perspective, he'd be looking for a new and the most lucrative contract in his career, likely the last one. If we aren't offering what he dreams of, others might, and Bayern is arguably the most prestigious club he could achieve that. He ain't going to Real or Barca, PSG are after bigger fish, and Newcastle won't win shit in the next few years. And considering that Bayern might be losing Lewandowski, the whole thing makes sense for them too. I think this could be a win-win-win situation.