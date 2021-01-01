Honestly, I should be bricking it, but I have full faith in us finding a replacement. All of our big money signings bar Keita (sorry Naby) have been massive successes and honestly, it's more of a compliment of the coaching staff than anything. Our scouting team is class, but I think to a degree we have a copy and paste system right now. We know what we need from our players, we look at underlying numbers, and we get them. There's not a ton of fucking around with big names. We miss Brandt, Werner, and Gotze and we get Mo and Sadio. Are Mo and Sadio massive talents? Yes. Were they clearly on the cusp of greatness before we picked them up? Debatably. Would they have gotten to the level they are without joining us? Honestly, probably not.
I think we'll be ok. I have faith we will be ok.