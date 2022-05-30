« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1192204 times)

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25360 on: Today at 07:35:59 pm »
Quote from: rkgriffin on Today at 07:27:16 pm
Also, this year we saw how much ACON affected both Salah and Mane.  I "think" the next one is summer 2023 so that means no rest for them.  I wonder if that went into the thinking about keeping both of them.  The older they get the more ACON will affect them.

Yep.  Next AFCON is 2023.

It goes both ways.  Most on here don't care about international football that much, but for most of the world, it matters the most.  Salah may really want multiple opportunities to lead Egypt to a AFCON title or another WC appearance, and playing for a side like PSG would allow him to focus a little more on the international side of football, the same way that Messi has done for Argentina.  Maybe Mane has similar thoughts.  Play fewer, lower intensity club games and continue to focus on international accomplishments now that so many accomplishments at club level have been achieved.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,762
  • Italians do it better
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25361 on: Today at 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:28:22 pm
TBF most were saying he wasn't worth what they were paying for him. Only a handful were really clamoring for him even at those prices being mentioned.
God damn Craig, one tries to put in a good word for Peter, and you have to ruin it.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25362 on: Today at 07:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:27:07 pm
Well tbf to Mac I mean Peter, he did correctly foresee the Mancs and Sanchos calamity, and people were clowning him for that. So its not always misses with him. Almost always, but not always.

Come on mate, we know that entire RAWK was against signing Sancho, and were ridiculing Man Utd for signing him ;)
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25363 on: Today at 07:49:44 pm »
Decent article from Maddock.

I think we are on the right side of it. We pay well, but with a lower guaranteed basic, and a larger bonus incentive for success. It keeps them hungry and achieving, and when coupled with excellent recruitment it helps us fight at the very top, even against teams who outmatch us financially. Man Utd is the perfect model of how it all goes wrong.

He asks a good question. How do you replace a Van Dijk, Mane or Salah?

A fair argument could be made to say that Konate will replace Van Dijk, and in the meantime they play together. Size, strength, aerial ability, pace... it's all there. Just not quite as good on the ball as Van Dijk, and the experience and nous is a step down too, but that will grow.

And could we say that Diaz is the Mane replacement? It seems reasonable to say so. Plays from the left with great pace and endeavor. We've seen some goals and presumably there's more to come there, once he gets a preseason behind him and integrates into the demands of the Prem further.

And the Salah replacement? We don't know yet. Maybe it will be one Bosman out and another in, Serge Gnabry? Or maybe it will be someone else. It is probably too much to expect Carvalho to grow to that sort of level, and Gordon is younger again, but what's to say we don't have a couple of elite players there, before they really get going in their careers?

Time will tell on all this, but to my eye, the next great Liverpool team is starting to take shape before our eyes.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25364 on: Today at 07:50:12 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:42:07 pm
I feel the same way about Saka, he is effective in the right system but seems pretty slow for our setup. I would rather get Bowen if it came down to it at least he also offers versatility across the frontline. Not sold or Barnes either, he doesn't seem to have progressed well enough. Chiesa would be awesome but I don't see why Juve would sell

Eh?!

Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:04:45 pm
All this talk of Saka, I'd prefer Sarr. Be cheaper too.

 :o

Some mad shouts in here  ;D
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25365 on: Today at 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:24:49 pm
Is he good enough for us though? His numbers certainly dont suggest so.
https://fbref.com/en/players/88e357ef/Serge-Gnabry
he is very good.
IDK how much he played though the Middle at Bayern, he normally played on the right but It possible he could come in and play in the 9 role idk if he good enough pressing for that.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,436
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25366 on: Today at 07:55:47 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 07:06:53 pm
Sarr is a homophobic twat, dont want him anywhere near our club.

This I did not know!
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25367 on: Today at 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:11:32 pm
He's also shit too, which doesn't help his case.

Made me laugh way more than it should have  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25368 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm »
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,487
  • Well Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25369 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm »
Was Gnabry at Arsenal or was that another German winger? I seem to recall West Brom was it?

Also, Sarr and Danjuma... Not for me. Never been impressed.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25370 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:26:23 pm
Was Gnabry at Arsenal or was that another German winger? I seem to recall West Brom was it?

Also, Sarr and Danjuma... Not for me. Never been impressed.
Yes.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25371 on: Today at 08:48:26 pm »
Since Fbref doesn't have Portuguese league data it's hard to say whether Diaz fit the mold of all other attacking transfers of non-penalty xG+xA greater or equal to .50 while actual G+A was less. Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota all fit that. If we assume that it's still accurate for our base line then here's a sampling of what we're looking at in the top 5 leagues:

PL:
Werner
Mateta


Ligue 1:
Nobody - also Ekitite looks like a huge over pay by Newcastle, not that they care

Bundesliga:
Nmecha
Kaladjdzic
Burkardt
Embolo
Lindstrom
Baumgartner

Basically there's a bunch here which would fit the prior model but you'd be skeptical they could translate their .5xG+xA to the PL to make it matter

Serie A:
Abraham
Pellegrini
Beto
Dimarco

La Liga:
Chukweze
Isak is just shy of .5 at .49, could be a huge bargain here if Sociedad want to move on from him.

In looking at it, yeah nothing really too appealing to say the least. Will be interesting to see what we come up with.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,102
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25372 on: Today at 08:51:58 pm »
I think Werner under Klopp would be a success.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,123
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25373 on: Today at 08:56:20 pm »
Just been browsing Babu Yagu (late of this parish) timeline - interestingly, he's been saying Mané should be sold for some time and he still sees Leroy Sané as dream recruitment for us.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,102
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25374 on: Today at 09:00:29 pm »
Werner/Gnabry
Ramsey
Tonali

Sorted ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Pages: 1 ... 630 631 632 633 634 [635]   Go Up
« previous next »
 