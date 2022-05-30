Decent article from Maddock.



I think we are on the right side of it. We pay well, but with a lower guaranteed basic, and a larger bonus incentive for success. It keeps them hungry and achieving, and when coupled with excellent recruitment it helps us fight at the very top, even against teams who outmatch us financially. Man Utd is the perfect model of how it all goes wrong.



He asks a good question. How do you replace a Van Dijk, Mane or Salah?



A fair argument could be made to say that Konate will replace Van Dijk, and in the meantime they play together. Size, strength, aerial ability, pace... it's all there. Just not quite as good on the ball as Van Dijk, and the experience and nous is a step down too, but that will grow.



And could we say that Diaz is the Mane replacement? It seems reasonable to say so. Plays from the left with great pace and endeavor. We've seen some goals and presumably there's more to come there, once he gets a preseason behind him and integrates into the demands of the Prem further.



And the Salah replacement? We don't know yet. Maybe it will be one Bosman out and another in, Serge Gnabry? Or maybe it will be someone else. It is probably too much to expect Carvalho to grow to that sort of level, and Gordon is younger again, but what's to say we don't have a couple of elite players there, before they really get going in their careers?



Time will tell on all this, but to my eye, the next great Liverpool team is starting to take shape before our eyes.