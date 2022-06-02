« previous next »
Lets be honest, people want to discuss Saka just because they are pissed off with Mo, and they want him sold this summer, but they don't want to admit it. With Mo here, and with an England U-21 and an England U-18 international also on our squad for the same position, Saka is a non-starter ...

Thats rubbish. Whether you want to admit it or not, there is a very strong chance Salah goes and people are thinking about how we make a proactive move and get someone in now. We have shown we have the scope to rotate 5 attackers.

Gordon is what, 18. I am not going out on a limb to say its very unlikely he replaces Salah in 12 months. Elliott doesnt have the pace either.
Isnt the we cant replace mane talk a bit off the mark

Diaz is his replacement (given the position they both favor). Theres very little between them in terms of underlying number production and thats with Diaz being dropped in to the system with almost zero coaching time
He may not end up being as productive as Mane but hes probably going to be a better ball retainer / progressor

Anyway hes the replacement - really the question is what type of forward makes most sense to buy next
Id argue we need someone more link-y / creative in the forward group (Wirtz, Nkunku etc) or the other choice would be to buy a young forward who plays off the right who can rotate with and eventually replace Salah (Anthony, Saka etc)
Lets be honest, people want to discuss Saka just because they are pissed off with Mo, and they want him sold this summer, but they don't want to admit it. With Mo here, and with an England U-21 and an England U-18 international also on our squad for the same position, Saka is a non-starter ...

You're miles off.

No issues with Salah whatsoever. I think Kaide Gordon is an outstanding prospect as well. Saka is just a very good young player who might well be a realistic target for a number of clubs, including ourselves.
Lets be honest, people want to discuss Saka just because they are pissed off with Mo, and they want him sold this summer, but they don't want to admit it. With Mo here, and with an England U-21 and an England U-18 international also on our squad for the same position, Saka is a non-starter ...
Or in reality he's an excellent young player with plenty of potential and Mane looks to be off so we look likely to be in the market for a wide player. We generally go for young players with huge potential, he fits the profile

I'm not pissed of with Salah and i'd love to discuss Saka, he's class.

You see what you want to see, framing it as 'lets be honest' doesn't change that. You conveniently swerved most of the posts pointing out the Mbappe outcome instead of just doing the adult thing of admitted you were wrong... which you were by the way, absolutely. It's fine to be wrong, most of us on here just hold our hands up when we are and admit we got it wrong.

The irony of this being suchhh a nonstarter... but you were fighting relentlessly to insist Mbappe was affordable :lmao even now its been made as clear as possible he wasn't, you're even the one posting that he wasn't affordable and you still cant even just admit you got it wrong
Not every reply has to be an essay lad.

Thanks for bumping it 👍
Nunez doesnt seem good enough.

Fortunately, our scouting and analytics department are far better than the Twitter scouts, so I'd wait for Klopp's and Ward's opinion on the matter ...
If we're suggesting names, I'd go Harvey Barnes and Chiesa. Never been impressed with Saka, thought he looked more suited at LB, the real talent at Arsenal is Martinelli.
Nunez doesnt seem good enough. We couldnt afford Mbappe and I (and a million others) mentioned that. It was quite obvious Mbappe was never coming here.

He's not better than what we've got, Jota and Bobby that is.
Says who?

A friend of mine is Bayern fan and read it in "fcb inside". Searched the article ab, they are quoting to the daily mail.

https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/posts/exclusive-liverpool-hold-talks-over-personal-terms-with-serge-gnabry/

Otherwise just this regarding the talks in may. Just speculation but got a little bit exited about that since "insiders" in Germany also found out 3 weeks ago that Bayern is interested in Mané.
If we're suggesting names, I'd go Harvey Barnes and Chiesa. Never been impressed with Saka, thought he looked more suited at LB, the real talent at Arsenal is Martinelli.

Chiesa is such a good player, Juve have pretty much only just made his loan permanent though haven't they? That coupled with him only just starting running again following his injury makes him seem a highly unlikely signing.

Definitely imagine he's a player we've been watching over the years though, so explosive, creative and direct. Reminds me a lot of Diaz to be honest

I've been saying we should go for Martinelli for a good while now, versatile and works his arse off, great technical ability too
To be honest, I wasn't expecting that Mbappe will be getting £1.37 million per week, what he is being paid at PSG now. And if someone claims that you've expected it, you are lying ;D
The sources for this story are pretty crap - Express, Sport Bible, as far as a quick google tells me. Not as crap as Samie but almost.

As i mentioned in my previous post, I would rely the most on FCB inside.

Since I'm living in Germany and playing a fantasy manger game here, I've heard quite a lot about them and also saw the rumors over the years they brought up.

Some were quite right like the transfer of Süle, Hernandez and Sabitzer.

PS: I don't say you gotta believe it, I just wanted to share some news I've read today.

https://fcbinside.de/2022/06/02/tauschgeschaeft-mit-liverpool-klopp-nimmt-serge-gnabry-ins-visier/

That's the article related to Gnabry.
To be honest, I wasn't expecting that Mbappe will be getting £1.37 million per week, what he is being paid at PSG now. And if someone claims that you've expected it, you are lying ;D
Of course it was expected, do you live on the Moon or something?
Not every reply has to be an essay lad.

I think he's right though. In terms of a LW type player we have replaced him with Diaz. I mean it's highly possible we knew of Mane's desire, or got the hint of it, and that's why Diaz was planned this summer (although we ended up getting him early).
