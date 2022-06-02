Lets be honest, people want to discuss Saka just because they are pissed off with Mo, and they want him sold this summer, but they don't want to admit it. With Mo here, and with an England U-21 and an England U-18 international also on our squad for the same position, Saka is a non-starter ...



Or in reality he's an excellent young player with plenty of potential and Mane looks to be off so we look likely to be in the market for a wide player. We generally go for young players with huge potential, he fits the profileI'm not pissed of with Salah and i'd love to discuss Saka, he's class.You see what you want to see, framing it as 'lets be honest' doesn't change that. You conveniently swerved most of the posts pointing out the Mbappe outcome instead of just doing the adult thing of admitted you were wrong... which you were by the way, absolutely. It's fine to be wrong, most of us on here just hold our hands up when we are and admit we got it wrong.The irony of this being suchhh a nonstarter... but you were fighting relentlessly to insist Mbappe was affordableeven now its been made as clear as possible he wasn't, you're even the one posting that he wasn't affordable and you still cant even just admit you got it wrong