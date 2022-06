As of the news today, LFC held talks with Gnabry in may.



Gnabry wants 250 k/week, LFC offered him 200 k/week.



Not offered exactly but held talks with his agents (the same agency as Mané/Keita).



This guy would be a worthy replacement for Sadio!



Btw:



Gnabry is also out of contract next year. A swoop deal as somebody mentioned could be done imo.