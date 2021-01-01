I said it about 10 pages ago (this fucking thread moves too quickly), but we will regret not signing Bellingham this summer, for at least a decade. It even makes financial sense - yes he would probably cost £100m now, but I think we can sign him as an 18 year old on £100k a week, possibly even slightly less. By next summer yes his release clause might be lower but he will be commanding £200k a week. Even over the lifetime of his original contract thats £25m of a saving but when you factor in the fact he will have to be renewed at least every 3 years, and each time will probably get a 50% pay rise which is easier to swallow when starting at 100k than 200k, then long term there is no savings to be made waiting for his release clause.



And if Madrid comes in for him you can forget it. I don't care if he was born in the Anfield Boot Room with Marina Dalglish as his midwife - Madrid can blow us out of the water financially, with the state of Barcelona Madrid look ready to hover up about 6-7 of the next ten titles, and lets face it I think anyone would rather be living in Madrid than north-west, post-Brexit, Tory-fucked England.