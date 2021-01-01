« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1174945 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25000 on: Today at 01:27:48 pm »
In the Premier League Raphinha and Bowen have been the stand out attackers for me over the past two seasons from clubs we could do business with.

What I trust with this club is that there is a 23/24 year old version of Son out there and we just need find them and give them to Klopp. 
JFT96

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25001 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:23:55 am
I cannot see him go to PSG as he would want to be the main man at Bayern.

From wat I've seen in his time here, Mane is the very definition of a team player. What in the blue hell makes you say that he would care at all about being the 'main man'?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25002 on: Today at 01:34:24 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:05:35 pm
This is what not selling your best players in their prime looks like.

Can't have it both ways.

Are they in their prime or are they at the end of their prime?  Only time will tell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25003 on: Today at 01:36:42 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:16:23 pm
Who do you want then? How many midfielders do we cast aside because that are too expensive, while allowing Madrid to assemble the most lethal midfield for the next 10 years?

All I'm saying is: if Bellingham is the real deal (no pun intended) why shouldn't we be in for him. Clearly, we do go for value 85% of the time but sometimes, you reach for the Harrod's option because that is the best you can get to improve the team.


Are you telling me everything Klopp has done for the club he can't even consider a transfer for Jude Bellingham?

If we desperately want him then yes I hope we get him because we are amazing at transfers. But if I am giving my opinion then I don't think he is worth anywhere near the amount being quoted and I think there are good midfielders out there we could get.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25004 on: Today at 01:38:27 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 11:58:08 am
I am sure our manager as part of his new contract will be more hands on with transfers and the promise of funds being available.

What makes you say that?

The current model has proven to be ridiculously successful and he's never been about spending obscene amounts.

That's the second post I've quoted you on in as many minutes that seems like you've been hiding under a rock for the last 5-6 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25005 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm »
I said it about 10 pages ago (this fucking thread moves too quickly), but we will regret not signing Bellingham this summer, for at least a decade. It even makes financial sense - yes he would probably cost £100m now, but I think we can sign him as an 18 year old on £100k a week, possibly even slightly less. By next summer yes his release clause might be lower but he will be commanding £200k a week. Even over the lifetime of his original contract thats £25m of a saving but when you factor in the fact he will have to be renewed at least every 3 years, and each time will probably get a 50% pay rise which is easier to swallow when starting at 100k than 200k, then long term there is no savings to be made waiting for his release clause.

And if Madrid comes in for him you can forget it. I don't care if he was born in the Anfield Boot Room with Marina Dalglish as his midwife - Madrid can blow us out of the water financially, with the state of Barcelona Madrid look ready to hover up about 6-7 of the next ten titles, and lets face it I think anyone would rather be living in Madrid than north-west, post-Brexit, Tory-fucked England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25006 on: Today at 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:40:12 pm
I said it about 10 pages ago (this fucking thread moves too quickly), but we will regret not signing Bellingham this summer, for at least a decade. It even makes financial sense - yes he would probably cost £100m now, but I think we can sign him as an 18 year old on £100k a week, possibly even slightly less. By next summer yes his release clause might be lower but he will be commanding £200k a week. Even over the lifetime of his original contract thats £25m of a saving but when you factor in the fact he will have to be renewed at least every 3 years, and each time will probably get a 50% pay rise which is easier to swallow when starting at 100k than 200k, then long term there is no savings to be made waiting for his release clause.

And if Madrid comes in for him you can forget it. I don't care if he was born in the Anfield Boot Room with Marina Dalglish as his midwife - Madrid can blow us out of the water financially, with the state of Barcelona Madrid look ready to hover up about 6-7 of the next ten titles, and lets face it I think anyone would rather be living in Madrid than north-west, post-Brexit, Tory-fucked England.

I am sure that this has been covered before, but you can't sign a player who is not on the market. You don't think Guardiola likes Trent?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25007 on: Today at 01:45:14 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 01:27:48 pm
In the Premier League Raphinha and Bowen have been the stand out attackers for me over the past two seasons from clubs we could do business with.

What I trust with this club is that there is a 23/24 year old version of Son out there and we just need find them and give them to Klopp.

Bowen I have been impressed by but I don't think he will be worth the asking price, and I am not sure how much further he can grow from where he is now, and while he is great he will need to improve with a move to us (as would basically any player to be fair)

Raphinia I have not been impressed by last season, especially when Leeds where fighting he cowered away - I don't think he has the right mentality for us. I see him as another Richarlison honestly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25008 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:43:34 pm
I think that Nunez is actually worth £70 million in today's market. As for the market being dead, that is obviously not true ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Sturm&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=u23&jahrgang=0&land_id=0&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show

So we're signing Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25009 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm »
In Bowen and Raphinha you have two players who are msot naturally suited to the position held by Mo Salah, who is here for at least another 12 months. Seems silly in my view that our idea around replacing Mane, who plays either left or through the middle, would be signing someone who plays off the right.

That's not to say there wouldn't be value in having another left-footer to back up Mo, it just doesn't seem a particularly effective use of resources. It's why I'm fairly sure that whoever we do get will be someone who can play through the middle, plus ideally one of the wing spots too. Don't think that's Bowen or Raphina though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25010 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:03:09 pm
So we're signing Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley then.

We probably won't go that low on that list. You should look somewhere between 30-60 million to find our most likely target ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25011 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:40:26 pm
What does that even mean? :D

Technically it is correct that the market is dead for attackers.  In fact the market is dead for all players.  As it hasnt opened.  And I have this wild hunch that that is not just a technicality, in that at this stage, we might see clubs at their punchiest on valuations.  They seem to have this crazy belief that at the build-up to proper trading, there is nothing to lose by trying it on and seeing if all English clubs operate like Manchester United.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25012 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:40:12 pm
I said it about 10 pages ago (this fucking thread moves too quickly), but we will regret not signing Bellingham this summer, for at least a decade. It even makes financial sense - yes he would probably cost £100m now, but I think we can sign him as an 18 year old on £100k a week, possibly even slightly less. By next summer yes his release clause might be lower but he will be commanding £200k a week. Even over the lifetime of his original contract thats £25m of a saving but when you factor in the fact he will have to be renewed at least every 3 years, and each time will probably get a 50% pay rise which is easier to swallow when starting at 100k than 200k, then long term there is no savings to be made waiting for his release clause.

Weren't people saying similar things about Sancho 12-18 months ago?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #25013 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:05:45 pm
In Bowen and Raphinha you have two players who are msot naturally suited to the position held by Mo Salah, who is here for at least another 12 months. Seems silly in my view that our idea around replacing Mane, who plays either left or through the middle, would be signing someone who plays off the right.

That's not to say there wouldn't be value in having another left-footer to back up Mo, it just doesn't seem a particularly effective use of resources. It's why I'm fairly sure that whoever we do get will be someone who can play through the middle, plus ideally one of the wing spots too. Don't think that's Bowen or Raphina though.

We already have Diaz and Jota who can play from the left, and Jota, Firmino, Salah, and Carvalho who can play through the middle.  We only have Salah that can play from the right.  So the best way to bring more balance to the team is to sign another player who can play from the right.

Other plus points for Bowen; he works hard off the ball (more pressures, tackles, and interceptions than Salah or Mane), is more creative than Mane (higher assists, xA, GCA, etc), takes a very good corner, is very durable (36 games played in the PL last season, 38 the season before), is PL proven, and is a good age (24).

Not saying that we will pay what is needed to sign him, but I do think he'd be a very good fit for a Klopp team.
