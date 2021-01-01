« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 620 621 622 623 624 [625]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1173658 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 12:38:51 pm »
Incredible


We have already reached the stage where people are panicking that all the good players are gone and theres no one else left to buy

You guys are crazy. ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:38:51 pm
Incredible


We have already reached the stage where people are panicking that all the good players are gone and theres no one else left to buy

You guys are crazy. ;D

The market it dead for attackers. That's why Nunez is being touted for £70m.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24962 on: Today at 12:40:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:29 pm
The market it dead for attackers.

What does that even mean? :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,820
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24963 on: Today at 12:41:42 pm »
Klopp might have looked at Nunez in the flesh and thought 'He's raw as fuck, but I can mould him into a beast.'


It happens like that sometimes. If we're in for him, he'll improve very quickly indeed in the areas he needs to.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24964 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:29 pm
The market it dead for attackers. That's why Nunez is being touted for £70m.

I think that Nunez is actually worth £70 million in today's market. As for the market being dead, that is obviously not true ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=Sturm&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=u23&jahrgang=0&land_id=0&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24965 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:30:48 pm
The plastics started the ball rolling from their inception in 2003, outbidding teams in fees and wages, artificially destroying the financial ecosystem, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have merely made the situation worse, and now with Saudi Arabia?, it'll only get much much worse, and UEFA seem to be OK with it, I can think of tens of millions of reasons Ceferin and his cabal are satisfied.

I think it started when Sky invented football in the 90s to be honest, but this is essentially why I met the ESL idea with a shrug of the shoulders. We're in footballs death throes anyway. We've extended the facade that football can be competitive even in the current financial environment, but we've been performing miracles by competing the way we have.

Remove our over performance compared to our expenditure from the picture and city stroll the title 5 years on the bounce and we may as well be watching Ligue 1.

Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24966 on: Today at 12:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:41:42 pm
Klopp might have looked at Nunez in the flesh and thought 'He's raw as fuck, but I can mould him into a beast.'


It happens like that sometimes. If we're in for him, he'll improve very quickly indeed in the areas he needs to.

Well, one of the reasons why Jurgen is the best manager in the World is certainly his ability to improve players ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,182
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24967 on: Today at 12:45:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:29 pm
The market it dead for attackers. That's why Nunez is being touted for £70m.

Not true, Miguel Almiron only has a release clause of £60m.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24968 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:40:26 pm
What does that even mean? :D

Mane goes next month, who is of the standard that could replace him tomorrow that's a realistic target for LFC? Nkunku, Isak, Osimhen, Bowen, Gakpo? There's not a huge amount of options out there of the required standard/potential.
Logged
PSN: ForgotMyMantra

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24969 on: Today at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:39:29 pm
The market it dead for attackers. That's why Nunez is being touted for £70m.
The market is far firm dead. Especially not after the last two years

Clubs have held on to assets until prices have recovered. 

They have now recovered !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,703
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24970 on: Today at 12:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:41:42 pm
Klopp might have looked at Nunez in the flesh and thought 'He's raw as fuck, but I can mould him into a beast.'


It happens like that sometimes. If we're in for him, he'll improve very quickly indeed in the areas he needs to.
To be fair, he was a fucking nightmare against us. He looked superb
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24971 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:45:32 pm
Not true, Miguel Almiron only has a release clause of £60m.

Ah damn i forgot about him. Probably the only one available who's isn't drop in quality from Mane.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,416
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24972 on: Today at 12:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Mane goes next month, who is of the standard that could replace him tomorrow that's a realistic target for LFC? Nkunku, Isak, Osimhen, Bowen, Gakpo? There's not a huge amount of options out there of the required standard/potential.

You must know that we're not going to replace him with someone who is obviously of the 'required standard'. Thats now how we operate, we'll sign someone who can become of the required standard pretty quickly. And there's loads out there, pretty much anyone who doesn't play for Man City, PSG or Real.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,820
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24973 on: Today at 12:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:46:55 pm
To be fair, he was a fucking nightmare against us. He looked superb

He was, I vividly remember my mate who went the game telling me something like 'That kid up front for them is gonna be class'.



It might bring about a bit of a change in style for us, but he could be the difference in certain games.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,599
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24974 on: Today at 12:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:46:55 pm
To be fair, he was a fucking nightmare against us. He looked superb

He has certainly passed the eye test. As for his numbers, people should look at the numbers of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Diaz BEFORE they have joined us, not with us. Jurgen and his staff have this interesting habbit of improving players, and getting the best out of them ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24975 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm »
we just bought Konate & Diaz both brillant signings.

Im not too worried about losing players its more so losing too many on free transfers that would be an issue
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #24976 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:48:50 pm
Ah damn i forgot about him. Probably the only one available who's isn't drop in quality from Mane.

What's not to like,runs all day and always looks ridiculously happy
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 620 621 622 623 624 [625]   Go Up
« previous next »
 