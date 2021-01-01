The plastics started the ball rolling from their inception in 2003, outbidding teams in fees and wages, artificially destroying the financial ecosystem, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have merely made the situation worse, and now with Saudi Arabia?, it'll only get much much worse, and UEFA seem to be OK with it, I can think of tens of millions of reasons Ceferin and his cabal are satisfied.



I think it started when Sky invented football in the 90s to be honest, but this is essentially why I met the ESL idea with a shrug of the shoulders. We're in footballs death throes anyway. We've extended the facade that football can be competitive even in the current financial environment, but we've been performing miracles by competing the way we have.Remove our over performance compared to our expenditure from the picture and city stroll the title 5 years on the bounce and we may as well be watching Ligue 1.