Incredible We have already reached the stage where people are panicking that all the good players are gone and theres no one else left to buy You guys are crazy.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
The market it dead for attackers.
The market it dead for attackers. That's why Nunez is being touted for £70m.
The plastics started the ball rolling from their inception in 2003, outbidding teams in fees and wages, artificially destroying the financial ecosystem, Abu Dhabi and Qatar have merely made the situation worse, and now with Saudi Arabia?, it'll only get much much worse, and UEFA seem to be OK with it, I can think of tens of millions of reasons Ceferin and his cabal are satisfied.
Klopp might have looked at Nunez in the flesh and thought 'He's raw as fuck, but I can mould him into a beast.'It happens like that sometimes. If we're in for him, he'll improve very quickly indeed in the areas he needs to.
What does that even mean?
Not true, Miguel Almiron only has a release clause of £60m.
Mane goes next month, who is of the standard that could replace him tomorrow that's a realistic target for LFC? Nkunku, Isak, Osimhen, Bowen, Gakpo? There's not a huge amount of options out there of the required standard/potential.
To be fair, he was a fucking nightmare against us. He looked superb
Ah damn i forgot about him. Probably the only one available who's isn't drop in quality from Mane.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]