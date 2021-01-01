« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24760 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
Do what we did with Naby, sign him this summer but he doesnt join us until the year after,  thus satisfying Dortmund, thats the only was I can see us getting him. City/Real will be very keen next summer

It is impossible to say as if he is like Van Djik and sets his heart on us then we can get him provided his fee and wages arent stupid.

I will say this though there is always players out there in 12 months time new players arrive n the scene 12 months ago Isak was the name now its Nunez next year it will be someone else
Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24761 on: Yesterday at 11:18:54 pm
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
Do what we did with Naby, sign him this summer but he doesnt join us until the year after,  thus satisfying Dortmund, thats the only was I can see us getting him. City/Real will be very keen next summer

Did you see the parade? If he wants to go to a soul less shit hole like City then fucking let him. Playing for Liverpool is a privilege. If you want to star in the next music video for "If your happy and you know it clap your hands" then sound. KDB's face at their parade spoke volumes...he knows he's fucked up.

Honestly be arsed with it all. Bellingham will know we want him, if he cant wait till next summer to sign for us then sound sign for a club offering tickets on groupon.
Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24762 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
Bayern are offering Sadio Mané wages of over 20M gross per year as well as personal agreements that convinced the player.

Mané is very attracted to Bayern's offer. He feels that he will get the financial appreciation that he lacked.

Source: @SPORTBILD

Aight then pay the 50 mil he's worth then. Simple as that really otherwise expect competition for him next summer lmao.
Filler.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24763 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24764 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 pm
Peter can you post the links to the articles please. Source (whatever) is what chancers do on Twitter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24765 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
You off to the rattle Roy?

They wouldnt take me in - Im the wool to end all wools.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24766 on: Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
The Mail saying Danjuma is a possible replacement. I presume It's a Dom King thing otherwise it's weird for them to be working on an LFC story.  :D
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24767 on: Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
The Mail saying Danjuma is a possible replacement. I presume It's a Dom King thing otherwise it's weird for them to be working on an LFC story.  :D

I think Danjuma had said we were interested in him when he left Bournemouth.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24768 on: Today at 12:05:26 am
Is Danjuma good enough for us. His record at Villarreal seems kinda average if we are talking about a Mane replacement
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24769 on: Today at 12:08:57 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:42 pm
The Mail saying Danjuma is a possible replacement. I presume It's a Dom King thing otherwise it's weird for them to be working on an LFC story.  :D
Doesn't look like he did that story.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24770 on: Today at 12:17:19 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm
I think Danjuma had said we were interested in him when he left Bournemouth.

Interested when we're talking cut price relegation fees vs. Interested when the selling club wants first XI type fees are completely different types of "interested".
rhysd

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24771 on: Today at 12:18:57 am
What is that Lautaro Martinez at Inter like?

Only seen him play against us and he looked lively, though 2 games is not enough to properly judge.

Is he a Klopp type player?

I know he was heavily linked to Spurs last year.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24772 on: Today at 12:20:21 am
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
Do what we did with Naby, sign him this summer but he doesnt join us until the year after,  thus satisfying Dortmund, thats the only was I can see us getting him. City/Real will be very keen next summer

The only way you get a coveted player like Bellingham is if he makes you his 1st choice. It allows the club a bit of leverage when it comes to negotiations with the selling club.

That happened with Keita and van Dijk for example. Both of whom were wanted by loads of clubs
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24773 on: Today at 12:56:30 am
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24774 on: Today at 01:13:11 am
What's happened to the transfer section mods? A thread for each player who has reputabley been linked or sold.

Did we run out of ideas for the forum heading?

Heres one.

Summer of Linked Athletes, Good or Shit.

Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24775 on: Today at 01:50:55 am
Summer Again Minging Irrelevent Excrutiating
MiddleMan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24776 on: Today at 02:03:54 am
Athlete Requisition Seasonal Event - Hopping Over Litigious Emir's Sham
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24777 on: Today at 02:07:52 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:56:30 am


'I swear on my kids' life, I've supported Liverpool since I was a boy'.
