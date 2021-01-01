« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24720 on: Today at 08:03:11 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:55:11 pm
Saw the rumours of PSG wanting Naby for £42m

Wondering if anyone would take Gini back in any kind of deal?

Would solve a problem in the midfield with a player who already knows the system and would buy us a little more time to bed in someone new.

That would be good business, hes very good on his day but I do think we could find a better fit, we need someone who is more of a genuine presence and a proper central attacking midfield, he falls between two stools
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24721 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:55:11 pm
Saw the rumours of PSG wanting Naby for £42m

Wondering if anyone would take Gini back in any kind of deal?

Would solve a problem in the midfield with a player who already knows the system and would buy us a little more time to bed in someone new.

What about his 300 grand a week?  Ultimately no because a key reason Wijnaldum was let go was because you can't have too many players in one position over 30 and we have Thiago, Henderson and Milner. He's now another year older.

Also I think Keita and Wijnaldum have similar limitations. They aren't defensive minded midfielders (i.e. Fabinho), they don't offer the passing skills of a Thiago, they aren't the workhorses of a Henderson and their goal/assist output is minimal.

Both quality players even so, but we're looking for something different now.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24722 on: Today at 08:03:52 pm
Liverpool sources have said that the rumours regarding Naby Keita moving to PSG as completely fabricated.

Source: @LivEchonews
Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24723 on: Today at 08:08:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:03:52 pm
Liverpool sources have said that the rumours regarding Naby Keita moving to PSG as completely fabricated.

Source: @LivEchonews

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24724 on: Today at 08:11:22 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:43:35 pm
I think you can safely say not!

As good as Keita can be when fit, all his injury issues and inconsistencies plus going into the final year of a deal, Id be amazed if theyd get half of that.

Id prefer the club to try and extend his deal rather than sell. Just one more signing to make if he leaves. But if he wants out (no idea if he does, not read any stuff on it), then so be it!
I would love a 2 or 3 year extension for Keita. Irc he the MF that has best PPG.
J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24725 on: Today at 08:12:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:03:52 pm
Liverpool sources have said that the rumours regarding Naby Keita moving to PSG as completely fabricated.

Source: @LivEchonews

As good as gone to PSG then.
Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24726 on: Today at 08:16:04 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 07:36:01 pm
Forgive me, but you are absolutely clueless. You didn't rate him early on in his career here and have stuck to your guns about it yet he's lifted a cup we've never won and another European Cup and played a major part in it. A major one. Why don't you ask  Klopp what he thinks about Henderson as a player and as a captain. Unless you don't rate Klopp of course? That's perfectly possible it seems..

Again, you don't have to rate every LFC player or agree with everything Jurgen does/thinks. He's the best manager around, but we're entitled to disagree on things  ;D

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24727 on: Today at 08:17:26 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:16:04 pm
Again, you don't have to rate every LFC player or agree with everything Jurgen does/thinks. He's the best manager around, but we're entitled to disagree on things  ;D
It's not disagreeing with Jurgen, you're just completely wrong.
Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24728 on: Today at 08:23:44 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:03:11 pm
That would be good business, hes very good on his day but I do think we could find a better fit, we need someone who is more of a genuine presence and a proper central attacking midfield, he falls between two stools

That's a good description of him. Bellingham is the one.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24729 on: Today at 08:25:32 pm
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 07:28:28 pm
how much are realistic amounts for
taki
williams
philips
and even AOC

Adding wages about 35m
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24730 on: Today at 08:26:20 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 07:37:44 pm
I think those listed are in the we will sell them if a good offer comes in category, but won't feel too sad if we have to keep them or loan them. The players you have listed are probably more in the actively sell group (with the exception of Ox, but I think he wants to leave so its a moot issue).

As to why I said add them ;D
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24731 on: Today at 08:27:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:41:02 pm
Grujic (10 million)
Mane
Minamino
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Phillips
N.Williams
Davies
R.Williams
Ojo
Woodburn

Off the wage bill:

Origi
Karius
Adrian

We could bring in a respectable amount of money this summer ...

100%, add the kitty we had anyway and the money made from an incredible season there should be a right few quid knocking about. How much no idea but I would guess a lot.
Waterpistol

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24732 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:17:26 pm
It's not disagreeing with Jurgen, you're just completely wrong.

His best asset was his engine mate. That's on the wane now, not his fault but he's not 26 anymore. The technical midfielders can play well into their 30s. He'll be transitioned into the new Milner but it just makes more sense to me to get £15m+ while we can, especially with what we're up against with City's spending power.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24733 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:00:09 pm
Id say around £50m for them at a guess.

Not a chance. We got Taki for 8 I think, Ox is crocked and clubs know it, the other two maybe 15/20m between them.
Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24734 on: Today at 08:30:19 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 08:16:04 pm
Again, you don't have to rate every LFC player or agree with everything Jurgen does/thinks. He's the best manager around, but we're entitled to disagree on things  ;D
You don't have to, no, but given that he's the best manager in the world and you're a wet pistol, we know who's opinion is probably more accurate. If you had a modicum of intelligence or self-awareness, you should know too, but going by your short post history, it doesn't seem to be the case.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24735 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:11:22 pm
I would love a 2 or 3 year extension for Keita. Irc he the MF that has best PPG.
That doesn't matter mate. He hit a shit shot so therefore should be sold.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24736 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm
Hendersons not linked with a move unless someone can share a credible source - can they?
Sambo25

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24737 on: Today at 09:00:32 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:08:45 pm


 ;D ;D Always kills me that. For the record I dont want Nabby to go.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24738 on: Today at 09:10:09 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:51:29 pm
Hendersons not linked with a move unless someone can share a credible source - can they?

I don't think they can Roy.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24739 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:51:29 pm
Hendersons not linked with a move unless someone can share a credible source - can they?
You off to the rattle Roy?
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24740 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:30:06 pm
Not a chance. We got Taki for 8 I think, Ox is crocked and clubs know it, the other two maybe 15/20m between them.

Phillips £8m
Williams £12m
Taki £13-15m
Ox £15m

I think we could get around that figure dont lose sight of the fact their is some stupid clubs in England who will pay over the odds for names.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24741 on: Today at 09:46:02 pm
Ox is on quite high wages which I think the Club will be willing to take a hit on the transfer fee to offload. Although he is English which increases his value regardless.

We can play hardball with Williams, Phillips and Minamino as it's really not a major issue if they stay or need to go on loan instead.
PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24742 on: Today at 09:49:17 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Ideally I'd like to see Milner, Ox and Henderson moved on.

Bring two young and quality midfielders in, an attacking RCM, another who can play 6 and 8.

Cover for Trent.

Carvalho takes up Origi's minutes at least.

Darwin Nunez in to replace Mane if he's off.

That makes a squad complete.

Ideally, Henderson stays for life as part of LFC.

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24743 on: Today at 09:53:14 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:09:31 am
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

Source: @SkySportsNews

Feel a bit sad about how his time here has turned out, due in no small part to the horrific injury he got in 2018. He really lost his explosiveness after that and has struggled when he's been brought into the side. Don't think it's helped him not getting a run of games and if he does leave, I'd be following him to see how he does if he does get a string of games together. it'd definitely help him and may even allow him to adapt his game. Hoping a team in the Europa League/Conference League come in for him if he does go so that he'd still be playing at a decent level.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24744 on: Today at 09:56:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:14 pm
Feel a bit sad about how his time here has turned out, due in no small part to the horrific injury he got in 2018. He really lost his explosiveness after that and has struggled when he's been brought into the side. Don't think it's helped him not getting a run of games and if he does leave, I'd be following him to see how he does if he does get a string of games together. it'd definitely help him and may even allow him to adapt his game. Hoping a team in the Europa League/Conference League come in for him if he does go so that he'd still be playing at a decent level.

Well, there is a rumour that West Ham are interested ...
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24745 on: Today at 09:59:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:56:03 pm
Well, there is a rumour that West Ham are interested ...

As much as I don't like to admit it, Moyes has done an excellent job there so it wouldn't be the worst move. Brendan Rodgers I think would be a manager who he'd suit but they probably don't need a player like him.
rk1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24746 on: Today at 09:59:46 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:08:45 pm


😂😂

This has amused me. Needed a laugh after the last few days
Andar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24747 on: Today at 10:01:20 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:08:45 pm


Me when Keita hit that shot.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24748 on: Today at 10:31:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:59:24 pm
As much as I don't like to admit it, Moyes has done an excellent job there so it wouldn't be the worst move. Brendan Rodgers I think would be a manager who he'd suit but they probably don't need a player like him.

Yeah Moyes has adapted a touch and got some decent amount of flair and grit in his team.

I think Ox would be good for West Ham he is still a good player.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24749 on: Today at 10:33:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:48:45 pm
Who the fuck signed these two for the transfer forum? Roy Comolli? Tepid Woodward?

OldCold.
kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24750 on: Today at 10:40:51 pm
Were going to regret not signing Bellingham. If we are truly in need of and looking for a MF (and I believe both to be true), then there is not single player in the world I would want more. I think by next season well be behind the likes of Madrid, City and maybe even fucking Newcastle due to the fee and wages hell command.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24751 on: Today at 10:44:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:03:52 pm
Liverpool sources have said that the rumours regarding Naby Keita moving to PSG as completely fabricated.

Source: @LivEchonews

Is that from the Echo?  ::)
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24752 on: Today at 10:47:27 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:40:51 pm
Were going to regret not signing Bellingham. If we are truly in need of and looking for a MF (and I believe both to be true), then there is not single player in the world I would want more. I think by next season well be behind the likes of Madrid, City and maybe even fucking Newcastle due to the fee and wages hell command.

You can't sign a player who is not on the market ...
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24753 on: Today at 10:50:18 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:47:27 pm
You can't sign a player who is not on the market ...
Everyone is on the market

Contracts are just a bargaining chip
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24754 on: Today at 10:54:41 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 10:50:18 pm
Everyone is on the market

Contracts are just a bargaining chip

So, you are saying that we would sell Trent, if a good offer arrives?
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24755 on: Today at 10:56:02 pm
Im not sure I agree everyone is on the market.  Sometimes theres an agreement that suits both sides.
For Bellingham, that year probably serves his development as a player and it suits dortmund.

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24756 on: Today at 10:57:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:56:02 pm
Im not sure I agree everyone is on the market.  Sometimes theres an agreement that suits both sides.
For Bellingham, that year probably serves his development as a player and it suits dortmund.

Especially since the club and the player have confirmed as early as January that he won't be moving this summer ...
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24757 on: Today at 11:00:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:54:41 pm
So, you are saying that we would sell Trent, if a good offer arrives?
Im saying that if untold millions turn up its a probability

Like I said everything is negotiable whether people like it or not (I dont)
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24758 on: Today at 11:02:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:57:56 pm
Especially since the club and the player have confirmed as early as January that he won't be moving this summer ...
Just dont buy both clubs agree, either

Again, its the offer really,and weve seen before, if a player can be unsettled by another club, its a matter of when
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24759 on: Today at 11:03:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:47:27 pm
You can't sign a player who is not on the market ...
Come now, we all know that buying and selling players is as easy as pressing BUY and SELL on the TRANSFER MACHINE which is kept in a small room located somewhere between the Inhaler Room and the men's bogs at Kirkby
