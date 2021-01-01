Saw the rumours of PSG wanting Naby for £42m
Wondering if anyone would take Gini back in any kind of deal?
Would solve a problem in the midfield with a player who already knows the system and would buy us a little more time to bed in someone new.
What about his 300 grand a week? Ultimately no because a key reason Wijnaldum was let go was because you can't have too many players in one position over 30 and we have Thiago, Henderson and Milner. He's now another year older.
Also I think Keita and Wijnaldum have similar limitations. They aren't defensive minded midfielders (i.e. Fabinho), they don't offer the passing skills of a Thiago, they aren't the workhorses of a Henderson and their goal/assist output is minimal.
Both quality players even so, but we're looking for something different now.