Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to leave Liverpool this summer.



Source: @SkySportsNews



Feel a bit sad about how his time here has turned out, due in no small part to the horrific injury he got in 2018. He really lost his explosiveness after that and has struggled when he's been brought into the side. Don't think it's helped him not getting a run of games and if he does leave, I'd be following him to see how he does if he does get a string of games together. it'd definitely help him and may even allow him to adapt his game. Hoping a team in the Europa League/Conference League come in for him if he does go so that he'd still be playing at a decent level.