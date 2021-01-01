« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:44:23 pm
Ox I get. Milner I can sort of get. But Henderson? Even if you replace him starting regularly there is a massive massive role for him in this squad and it would be much weaker for him not being in it.

It's just my opinion. Never rated him as a footballer, there's plenty of personalities in the dressing room and his legs are going.

He'll end up in the Milner role which I can stomach, but I'd move him on. We once praised Paisley for knowing when to move them on, he should be allowed to grow old at West Ham or something... imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 06:44:22 pm
No he hasn't, he's started naming players Barca might consider selling. It's completely different.

Imagine Debbie Hewitt spouting to the Daily Fail that we can't afford Tchouameni and, maybe we should consider selling Salah and Trent to finance any future moves. How would Klopp take that?

Seriously, why doesn't anyone get my point? To be honest, it's not worth labouring. But for the record, I understand Barca have no money.  :butt

Personally, I think that Barcelona deserve every bit of public humiliation they are getting. They've been spending like lunatics for years, publicly unsettling players of other clubs, so I don't have any understanding for their problems. In fact, I am quite amused ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:29 pm
Who were you in your previous RAWK life?

Got some time off work and need to pass the time so thought I'd take a look at a forum for once  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Ideally I'd like to see Milner, Ox and Henderson moved on.

Bring two young and quality midfielders in, an attacking RCM, another who can play 6 and 8.

Cover for Trent.

Carvalho takes up Origi's minutes at least.

Darwin Nunez in to replace Mane if he's off.

That makes a squad complete.
losing 2 leaders in Milner & Henderson in one window would be crazy.
I expect Henderson to stay well into his 30s & transition into a role like Milner.

Hopefully Milner stays another year too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:52:47 pm
There's experience all over the squad still though. It was foolish to give those two extensions imo. Henderson was a limited footballer with good physical attributes, but they are declining rapidly now.

Fuck me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:54:06 pm
They're not both going no. I'd like both to though.

In a minority of 1 then
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:17:16 pm
Now we're getting into the nitty, gritty.

Is Sarge really a "Sarge"? And if what exactly is he a Sarge of?

I am indeed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:56:13 pm
It's just my opinion. Never rated him as a footballer, there's plenty of personalities in the dressing room and his legs are going.

He'll end up in the Milner role which I can stomach, but I'd move him on. We once praised Paisley for knowing when to move them on, he should be allowed to grow old at West Ham or something... imo.

really, ok, so I get not everyone likes every player, or even understands enough about the sport to get their roles. But I cant get my around Liverpool fans not ever having rated him.

Its such a weird statement to make never rated him, dont you think?. 

And you can stomach him in the Milner roll? Thats big of you, well be sure to let the boss now!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:03:06 pm
really, ok, so I get not everyone likes every player, or even understands enough about the sport to get their roles. But I cant get my around Liverpool fans not ever having rated him.

Its such a weird statement to make never rated him, dont you think?. 

And you can stomach him in the Milner roll? Thats big of you, well be sure to let the boss now!

Are you sure Waterpistol is a Liverpool fan?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Just a thought can harry winks play as a false 9 maybe klopp can get him on either wing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:03:06 pm
really, ok, so I get not everyone likes every player, or even understands enough about the sport to get their roles. But I cant get my around Liverpool fans not ever having rated him.

Its such a weird statement to make never rated him, dont you think?. 

And you can stomach him in the Milner roll? Thats big of you, well be sure to let the boss now!

I don't rate every player because they play for LFC. It's completely normal to have inferior players in a squad or first 11. In our team the bar is much higher. He has been the weakest player in the first 11 for many years. This doesn't make him a bad player, just one I would like to see replaced. All of his positive attributes were physical ones, they have now been declining for a couple of years.

As a footballer I don't rate him much no, never have. As a fella, he seems dead sound.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:46:24 am
I refuse to believe Martin Terrier is a real person.

Also, am I pig ignorant for never having heard of Alvarez who City signed. Id he expected to come in and make an instant impact? Or one for the future/farmed out on loan a bit?

Very few players signed directly from Argentinian Primera to be honest. I would say it's extremely difficult to know how he'll cope playing in England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Liverpool will listen to transfer offers for Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Neco Williams this summer.

Source: @neiljonesgoal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Ideally I'd like to see Milner, Ox and Henderson moved on.

Bring two young and quality midfielders in, an attacking RCM, another who can play 6 and 8.

Cover for Trent.

Carvalho takes up Origi's minutes at least.

Darwin Nunez in to replace Mane if he's off.

That makes a squad complete.
Milner made 40 appearances last season, he's an extremely dependable member of the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Henderson could replace mane maybe milner for Salah.
simple we already have the players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 07:17:52 pm
Henderson could replace mane maybe milner for Salah.
simple we already have the players.

Probably taking the piss but this added with Waterpistols comments... the fuck is going on in here?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:08:46 pm
Liverpool will listen to transfer offers for Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Neco Williams this summer.

Source: @neiljonesgoal

No shock to be honest, add Davies, Ox, Ojo and Woodburn to that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:45:57 pm
Looking at transfer spend is also far too simplistic when we spend so much more on wages than Arsenal and Spurs. If Salah was to sign a new contract you're probably spending £5-10m on the wage increase and a similar amount on the agent fee for that, and that's before you've considered the bonus payments to the squad for reaching the CL final.

I seriously doubt that club are paying more in bonuses to the players, than the additional revenue received for reaching the final. If they are, then thatd be Everton levels of financial mismanagement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:54:06 pm
They're not both going no. I'd like both to though.
Well arent you just a bundle of joy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
sorry yes.
we clearly need henderson hes a legend and deserves all the respect.
i am sure we will get another great talent upfront for klopp to mould into the team.
which players are available to replace Mane. should he actually leave.
who is the favourite
i have seen various names but nothing seems advanced
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
how much are realistic amounts for
taki
williams
philips
and even AOC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 07:19:47 pm
Probably taking the piss but this added with Waterpistols comments... the fuck is going on in here?  ;D

The new intake.

Like the Red Wall MPs. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 07:26:15 pm
sorry yes.
we clearly need henderson hes a legend and deserves all the respect.
i am sure we will get another great talent upfront for klopp to mould into the team.
which players are available to replace Mane. should he actually leave.
who is the favourite
i have seen various names but nothing seems advanced

If you want someone in quick then I can sign tonight. Itll take 5 mins to draft the contract. £2k a week will do, not arsed about shirt number, bonuses, or image rights. No transfer or agency fees. Just email it over and Ill get the wife to print it off and take a photo of me signing it and another of me leaning up against the garden shed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:56:13 pm
It's just my opinion. Never rated him as a footballer, there's plenty of personalities in the dressing room and his legs are going.

He'll end up in the Milner role which I can stomach, but I'd move him on. We once praised Paisley for knowing when to move them on, he should be allowed to grow old at West Ham or something... imo.

I mean this in the politest way possible; you are completely entitled to your opinion and you are absolutely free to share that with us (respectfully as you have done), but given that the opinion you have shared demonstrates such a robustly poor understanding of the entire game of football that no reasonable viewer or analyst could have come to, how do you expect any of us to take any opinion you share again seriously?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 07:07:11 pm
I don't rate every player because they play for LFC. It's completely normal to have inferior players in a squad or first 11. In our team the bar is much higher. He has been the weakest player in the first 11 for many years. This doesn't make him a bad player, just one I would like to see replaced. All of his positive attributes were physical ones, they have now been declining for a couple of years.

As a footballer I don't rate him much no, never have. As a fella, he seems dead sound.

Forgive me, but you are absolutely clueless. You didn't rate him early on in his career here and have stuck to your guns about it yet he's lifted a cup we've never won and another European Cup and played a major part in it. A major one. Why don't you ask  Klopp what he thinks about Henderson as a player and as a captain. Unless you don't rate Klopp of course? That's perfectly possible it seems..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:20:54 pm
No shock to be honest, add Davies, Ox, Ojo and Woodburn to that.

I think those listed are in the we will sell them if a good offer comes in category, but won't feel too sad if we have to keep them or loan them. The players you have listed are probably more in the actively sell group (with the exception of Ox, but I think he wants to leave so its a moot issue).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:34:42 pm
If you want someone in quick then I can sign tonight. Itll take 5 mins to draft the contract. £2k a week will do, not arsed about shirt number, bonuses, or image rights. No transfer or agency fees. Just email it over and Ill get the wife to print it off and take a photo of me signing it and another of me leaning up against the garden shed

sounds good. am in
when can you start
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:20:54 pm
No shock to be honest, add Davies, Ox, Ojo and Woodburn to that.

Grujic (10 million)
Mane
Minamino
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Phillips
N.Williams
Davies
R.Williams
Ojo
Woodburn

Off the wage bill:

Origi
Karius
Adrian

We could bring in a respectable amount of money this summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:34:42 pm
If you want someone in quick then I can sign tonight. Itll take 5 mins to draft the contract. £2k a week will do, not arsed about shirt number, bonuses, or image rights. No transfer or agency fees. Just email it over and Ill get the wife to print it off and take a photo of me signing it and another of me leaning up against the garden shed
That's no good, people will think you've signed for Everton
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:29 pm
Who were you in your previous RAWK life?
Spud Gun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Who the fuck signed these two for the transfer forum? Roy Comolli? Tepid Woodward?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:48:45 pm
Who the fuck signed these two for the transfer forum? Roy Comolli? Tepid Woodward?

Samie Romano.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Henderson is the new Milner. He has 3-4 more years where his real value to the club is around the squad, maintaining standards.

After Gerrard he is the second best captain of LFC in my lifetime, so reckon he deserrves a bit more respect
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:08:46 pm
Liverpool will listen to transfer offers for Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Neco Williams this summer.

Source: @neiljonesgoal

Could be looking at £30-40m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Saw the rumours of PSG wanting Naby for £42m

Wondering if anyone would take Gini back in any kind of deal?

Would solve a problem in the midfield with a player who already knows the system and would buy us a little more time to bed in someone new.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:57:11 pm
Got some time off work and need to pass the time so thought I'd take a look at a forum for once  :D

You'll be enjoying some time off RAWK at this rate :lmao

There's nothing wrong with having different opinions on players but if you're going to state on a public forum that you think we should sell our captain you're going to get absolutely pilloried and rightly so. RAWK has rules on showing a sufficient degree of respect for LFC players, be mindful of these when posting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 07:55:11 pm
Saw the rumours of PSG wanting Naby for £42m

Wondering if anyone would take Gini back in any kind of deal?

Would solve a problem in the midfield with a player who already knows the system and would buy us a little more time to bed in someone new.
Not for me, we need to look forward and revitalise the squad. I appreciate what Gini gave the Club, but he's not a unique player whose skill set we can't replicate, that is if we would even want to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 07:28:28 pm
how much are realistic amounts for
taki
williams
philips
and even AOC

Id say around £50m for them at a guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:51:18 pm
Dave Hedgehog's mate?
haha forgot about them ;D
