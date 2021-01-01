It's just my opinion. Never rated him as a footballer, there's plenty of personalities in the dressing room and his legs are going.
He'll end up in the Milner role which I can stomach, but I'd move him on. We once praised Paisley for knowing when to move them on, he should be allowed to grow old at West Ham or something... imo.
really, ok, so I get not everyone likes every player, or even understands enough about the sport to get their roles. But I cant get my around Liverpool fans not ever having rated him.
Its such a weird statement to make never rated him, dont you think?.
And you can stomach him in the Milner roll? Thats big of you, well be sure to let the boss now!