paisley1977

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24640 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Harry Winks is available. How would he fit in here? If Milner and Possible Ox go we probably need some more English lads. He's got 10 England caps so must have some quality.

He is part of the Kane deal.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Andar

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24641 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Harry Winks is available. How would he fit in here? If Milner and Possible Ox go we probably need some more English lads. He's got 10 England caps so must have some quality.

How peachy is your bum?
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,120
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24642 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm
Now we're getting into the nitty, gritty.

Is Sarge really a "Sarge"? And if what exactly is he a Sarge of?
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24643 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:59:25 pm
I think that deep down we all knew there will be some sort of a rebuild, once Jurgen has signed his contract extension. Personally, I am not that worried about the possible departure of Mane and Firmino, as we have already signed their replacements in Diaz and Jota. I agree that we might see increased turnover this summer and the next, but the number of regular starters who need to be replaced is actually not that big ...


I think what the period from January onwards has shown, is that we ideally need 5 top quality attackers to cover the front 3 positions, plus at least one other back-up that offers something a little different.

This allows some rotation for both tactical and 'refresh' reasons - plus, obviously, to cover for injuries.

We had that 5 once Diaz signed, plus we had Origi and Minamino to come in also (both played bit-part but important cameos in the run-in). Origi  gave us a bit more of a 'plan B', a more physical force in the box.

If Mane goes, we definitely need to buy a quality attacker. Ideally someone who can play through the middle. A 2018/19/20 era Firmino would be perfect :'(

Losing Mane also costs us a bit in versatility. This season, he's played left, central and right. Mo can play right or central (I'm less convinced about his ability to play the central role), whilst Jota can play left or centre.

I would be concerned if we went into next season with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino (struggled for form for 2 seasons already) and a very young and PL-inexperienced Carvalho as our attacking options.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24644 on: Today at 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:56:45 pm
He is part of the Kane deal.

We get a discounted price on Kane if we also take Winks?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24645 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm
The kid Ramsay does look a good prospect. Cheap option too.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24646 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:45:33 pm
They would rather sell Frenkie De Jong over Pedri/Gavi etc. Hence why they are trying to force him to Utd but he doesn't want to go haha.


Widely reported that Gavi has a relatively (for Barca) realistic release clause. If Gavi wants to go and the release clause is met, there's cock-all Barca can do.

My concern is that he's only 17 and far from the finished physical article. Struggling with the grocks of the PL might stunt his development (or, alternatively, make him). But the main issue is, he'd not be at the stage to slot in after the customary few months 'Liverpoolisation' period.

A more experienced & physically developed player like Tchouameni would be better prepared to slot in.

Think it all depends on what happens with Keita. If we cash in this summer (if he won't sign an extension, and we get a good offer for him, then it'd be daft not to), then we need to sign someone experienced fill the void, as we'd only have Henderson, Fabinho & Thiago as experienced players, with Jones and Elliot to support.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24647 on: Today at 04:51:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:44:55 pm

Widely reported that Gavi has a relatively (for Barca) realistic release clause. If Gavi wants to go and the release clause is met, there's cock-all Barca can do.

My concern is that he's only 17 and far from the finished physical article. Struggling with the grocks of the PL might stunt his development (or, alternatively, make him). But the main issue is, he'd not be at the stage to slot in after the customary few months 'Liverpoolisation' period.

A more experienced & physically developed player like Tchouameni would be better prepared to slot in.

Think it all depends on what happens with Keita. If we cash in this summer (if he won't sign an extension, and we get a good offer for him, then it'd be daft not to), then we need to sign someone experienced fill the void, as we'd only have Henderson, Fabinho & Thiago as experienced players, with Jones and Elliot to support.
Don't think we'll get him, there are Tchouameni sources reported that Madrid will sign him.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24648 on: Today at 04:52:10 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:33 pm

I think what the period from January onwards has shown, is that we ideally need 5 top quality attackers to cover the front 3 positions, plus at least one other back-up that offers something a little different.

This allows some rotation for both tactical and 'refresh' reasons - plus, obviously, to cover for injuries.

We had that 5 once Diaz signed, plus we had Origi and Minamino to come in also (both played bit-part but important cameos in the run-in). Origi  gave us a bit more of a 'plan B', a more physical force in the box.

If Mane goes, we definitely need to buy a quality attacker. Ideally someone who can play through the middle. A 2018/19/20 era Firmino would be perfect :'(

Losing Mane also costs us a bit in versatility. This season, he's played left, central and right. Mo can play right or central (I'm less convinced about his ability to play the central role), whilst Jota can play left or centre.

I would be concerned if we went into next season with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino (struggled for form for 2 seasons already) and a very young and PL-inexperienced Carvalho as our attacking options.

No doubt about that, but the starters are already here ...
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24649 on: Today at 04:53:23 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:51:57 pm
Don't think we'll get him, there are Tchouameni sources reported that Madrid will sign him.
Sounds like Tchouameni people making Tchouameni problems. And not much love to go around.
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24650 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:52:10 pm
No doubt about that, but the starters are already here ...

Yes we have 3 starters, but need at least another of broadly equal-bracket quality.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24651 on: Today at 05:18:38 pm
Apologies if already mentioned but the man yoo thread is discussing the rejection of them by de jong at Barca. This doesnt seem to be a name weve been linked with at all when realistically he fits the age profile and characteristics of a player whod potentially do well in our midfield. I dont know a great deal about him, is he up to the standard required to play a key role in a Klopp midfield?
Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24652 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:10 pm
This is La Liga's full quote on Barca/Lewa:
a side note, but how would Klopp like the Chairman of the FA to be spouting to the press about which players we could sell. Unbelievable
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,698
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24653 on: Today at 05:22:24 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:18:38 pm
Apologies if already mentioned but the man yoo thread is discussing the rejection of them by de jong at Barca. This doesnt seem to be a name weve been linked with at all when realistically he fits the age profile and characteristics of a player whod potentially do well in our midfield. I dont know a great deal about him, is he up to the standard required to play a key role in a Klopp midfield?

I think he's on something silly like 350k per week, so doubt we would want him unless he took a major wage cut.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24654 on: Today at 05:24:20 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:22:24 pm
I think he's on something silly like 350k per week, so doubt we would want him unless he took a major wage cut.
Ah ok, yeah would need to be a considerable drop.
BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,290
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24655 on: Today at 05:24:20 pm
Perisic to Spurs.

The dominoes begin to fall...
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,120
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24656 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:22:12 pm
a side note, but how would Klopp like the Chairman of the FA to be spouting to the press about which players we could sell. Unbelievable

Because Barca are in a serious amount of debt and they continue to spend money and wages on players they really can't afford.  They also keep breaking League FFP rules.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,446
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24657 on: Today at 05:26:44 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 01:34:02 pm
Agreed. I would be very happy if he replaced Minamino adequately. For me he's gonna be the Minamino replacement. Diaz is Mane's replacement and I expect we buy an Origi upgrade which will be in a way Mane's replacement too.

Carvalho will replace Ox and Minamino in the squad. We need a replacement for Mane and Origi. If one player can also do that then it reduces the squad slightly which will allow for another midfielder, even if we keep Milner.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24658 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:22:12 pm
a side note, but how would Klopp like the Chairman of the FA to be spouting to the press about which players we could sell. Unbelievable

It's better than the FA turning a blind eye to clubs spending considerably more than they should ever be able to
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24659 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:36 pm
Because Barca are in a serious amount of debt and they continue to spend money and wages on players they really can't afford.  They also keep breaking League FFP rules.
yeah I know, but he shouldn't be naming players. It's completely outrageous
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24660 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm
Conte loves the 30+ players.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,911
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24661 on: Today at 05:56:21 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:24:20 pm
Perisic to Spurs.

The dominoes begin to fall...
Wrong thread.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24662 on: Today at 06:07:27 pm
There is nothing agreed yet between Bayern Munich and Sadio Mané. Bayern are leading the race, but the race is still open. Bayern want to be fast because they know many clubs could interfere as this is a big opportunity on the market.

Source: @FabrizioRomano
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24663 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:22:12 pm
a side note, but how would Klopp like the Chairman of the FA to be spouting to the press about which players we could sell. Unbelievable

Due to their massive debt, Barcelona are under a strict 4:1 sell-to-buy regime from La Liga. The chairman of La Liga has just stated the obvious, that Barcelona need to sell before they sign anyone ...
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24664 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:10:47 pm
Due to their massive debt, Barcelona are under a strict sell-to-buy regime from La Liga. The chairman of La Liga has just stated the obvious, that Barcelona need to sell before they sign anyone ...

Think it's the fact he's speculated with actual names that GfJ was making a point about.

Comes across as unprofessional, and definitely isn't necessary when making his point (as your post successfully shows)
JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24665 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:04:11 pm
Harry Winks is available. How would he fit in here? If Milner and Possible Ox go we probably need some more English lads. He's got 10 England caps so must have some quality.

Milner in his sleep is worth 40 Winks.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24666 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:07:27 pm
There is nothing agreed yet between Bayern Munich and Sadio Mané. Bayern are leading the race, but the race is still open. Bayern want to be fast because they know many clubs could interfere as this is a big opportunity on the market.

Source: @FabrizioRomano
He's a buffer, always hedges his bets on his "info",

Quote
"Club X is interested in Player Y, but must move fast as Club Z will make a move if they can't agree terms!"
.

He's so vague as to never ever be wrong, he's basically the Harrods version of IndyKaila for fuck sake.
