I think that deep down we all knew there will be some sort of a rebuild, once Jurgen has signed his contract extension. Personally, I am not that worried about the possible departure of Mane and Firmino, as we have already signed their replacements in Diaz and Jota. I agree that we might see increased turnover this summer and the next, but the number of regular starters who need to be replaced is actually not that big ...



I think what the period from January onwards has shown, is that we ideally need 5 top quality attackers to cover the front 3 positions, plus at least one other back-up that offers something a little different.This allows some rotation for both tactical and 'refresh' reasons - plus, obviously, to cover for injuries.We had that 5 once Diaz signed, plus we had Origi and Minamino to come in also (both played bit-part but important cameos in the run-in). Origi gave us a bit more of a 'plan B', a more physical force in the box.If Mane goes, we definitely need to buy a quality attacker. Ideally someone who can play through the middle. A 2018/19/20 era Firmino would be perfectLosing Mane also costs us a bit in versatility. This season, he's played left, central and right. Mo can play right or central (I'm less convinced about his ability to play the central role), whilst Jota can play left or centre.I would be concerned if we went into next season with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino (struggled for form for 2 seasons already) and a very young and PL-inexperienced Carvalho as our attacking options.