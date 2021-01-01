He'd basically need to be a 22 year old perma-fit six foot 2 redux of N'Golo Kante to half way justify that fee. I suppose that's their gamble.



Nunez is an interesting one. The pressing/ball recovery question and the ball retention - the best scouting stories over the years (I reckon) are the ones where someone wise sees through the obvious stuff and looks at the raw tools, then translates that into the new context - either a new system (a player who didn't fit somewhere else but who slots into the different set up seamlessly) or a new position/role (like a Ray Kennedy).



It does make you wonder whether the data analysis supports that kind of thing and can separate out coachable elements from the innate things. Nunez, on the face of it, is lacking in the tendency to retain the ball, and the ability to help win it back in advanced areas. But looking at him, he's the same age as Tchouameni (22), and he seems pretty mobile... but I dunno - what kind of mobile and agile do you need to be?



Andy Carroll of days of yore is maybe a good example of how that shouldn't work, and Benteke or Mitrovic likewise. The lumbering quality of movement is pretty obvious at a glance. Nunez actually seems pretty mobile, looking at him. I'd argue that's raw materials that this coaching set up could work with and round out the numbers on. That's also the challenge on the Haaland front that Man City would face, you'd think.