Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:44:37 pm
What is the source mate?


Keita is neither here nor there for me but I think Ox will go, Milner's minutes will be even more reduced given his role and the other options are obviously the experienced, older first choice lads or younger players. I don't think getting rid of Keita helps unless you replace him too.

I don't particually like it but if the player isn't there then Jones could take the minutes of Keita and Ox.
He'd basically need to be a 22 year old perma-fit six foot 2 redux of N'Golo Kante to half way justify that fee. I suppose that's their gamble.

Nunez is an interesting one. The pressing/ball recovery question and the ball retention - the best scouting stories over the years (I reckon) are the ones where someone wise sees through the obvious stuff and looks at the raw tools, then translates that into the new context - either a new system (a player who didn't fit somewhere else but who slots into the different set up seamlessly) or a new position/role (like a Ray Kennedy).

It does make you wonder whether the data analysis supports that kind of thing and can separate out coachable elements from the innate things. Nunez, on the face of it, is lacking in the tendency to retain the ball, and the ability to help win it back in advanced areas. But looking at him, he's the same age as Tchouameni (22), and he seems pretty mobile... but I dunno - what kind of mobile and agile do you need to be?

Andy Carroll of days of yore is maybe a good example of how that shouldn't work, and Benteke or Mitrovic likewise. The lumbering quality of movement is pretty obvious at a glance. Nunez actually seems pretty mobile, looking at him. I'd argue that's raw materials that this coaching set up could work with and round out the numbers on. That's also the challenge on the Haaland front that Man City would face, you'd think.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:48:01 pm
Think it will be a lot more than just that.

Outgoing:

Milner
Origi
Mane
Karius

Probable outgoing:

Chamberlain
Mane
Minamino

Guessing:

Milner
Minamino

Incoming:

Carvalho

------------------

So, at a minimum you would expect 1 midfielder to replace Milner, 1 forward to replace Mane (Carvalho presumably covers Origi for now), possibly Adrian gets another extension to cover Karius, that still leaves question marks over what happens if Chamberlain and Minamino leave, even before you consider what happens if Keita leaves as well.

And you have to plan for the likelihood of Salah winding his contract down and leaving on a  free next year. Oh, and just for shits and giggles, Firmono is a free agent next year too.

Just getting back to where the club was at the end of the season will be tricky enough (Mane leaving a is a huge blow, imo, I reckon we were all so fixated on Salah we forgot the other absolute pillar that is Mane), but actually bridging the gap to City (who just pissed all over FFP with Haaland, before casually announcing their intention to spend £80m+ more) is now looking like a forlorn hope.

You had hoped to see some squad building this summer, instead a whole new set of problems popped up.

*sigh* living with City and now NUFC is fucking shit and unsustainable.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:48:01 pm
Think it will be a lot more than just that.

Outgoing:

Milner
Origi
Mane
Karius

Probable outgoing:

Chamberlain
Minamino

Incoming:

Carvalho

------------------

So, at a minimum you would expect 1 midfielder to replace Milner, 1 forward to replace Mane (Carvalho presumably covers Origi for now), possibly Adrian gets another extension to cover Karius, that still leaves question marks over what happens if Chamberlain and Minamino leave, even before you consider what happens if Keita leaves as well.

And you have to plan for the likelihood of Salah winding his contract down and leaving on a  free next year. Oh, and just for shits and giggles, Firmono is a free agent next year too.

Just getting back to where the club was at the end of the season will be tricky enough (Mane leaving a is a huge blow, imo, I reckon we were all so fixated on Salah we forgot the other absolute pillar that is Mane), but actually bridging the gap to City (who just pissed all over FFP with Haaland, before casually announcing their intention to spend £80m+ more) is now looking like a forlorn hope.

You had hoped to see some squad building this summer, instead a whole new set of problems popped up.

*sigh* living with City and now NUFC is fucking shit and unsustainable.



We have the money. We can sign players this summer.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:09 pm
The club have shown they aren't scared to wait for the right player. I don't think it's a certainty we sign anyone this summer and next summer will be a bigger window for us. The club may feel Carvalho and Elliott can cover the loses of Mane, Origi and Taki.

They said last summer that this summer would be the big one.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:43 pm
They said last summer that this summer would be the big one.

Harry Kane will see to that!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:00:43 pm
They said last summer that this summer would be the big one.

Hasn't stopped them before haha. It's all guesswork. Diaz was meant to be signed in the summer and if he was people would probably be a lot more accepting that he was Mane's replacement with Carvalho coming in for Taki and Origi. I think we were ready to really go for Tchouameni so will be interesting if we have another player lined up or we'll see again in a years time.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:30:37 pm
This isn't true; they set a price and time deadline for United to match if they wanted to sign Sancho in the summer of 2020. United didn't make an offer that satisfied by the due date (which from memory was early August) and thus Dortmund told United you can wait 12 months.
My bad! You're right, it was 2020. What I mean is that they wouldn't have sold him after their deadline if they received an offer worth $200m
Trying to replace Mane and Keita in the same window isnt ideal.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Trying to replace Mane and Keita in the same window isnt ideal.
Klopp extended to take on the challenge of rebuilding the team.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:05:36 pm
Hasn't stopped them before haha. It's all guesswork. Diaz was meant to be signed in the summer and if he was people would probably be a lot more accepting that he was Mane's replacement with Carvalho coming in for Taki and Origi. I think we were ready to really go for Tchouameni so will be interesting if we have another player lined up or we'll see again in a years time.

Last year there was a big conversation around whether we had the money. This summer there is no such concern. If we dont sign players then it will be because Klopp and the scouts are not keen on the options and it will be a decision from the footballing side of it.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Trying to replace Mane and Keita in the same window isnt ideal.

Perhaps not, but it was coming. I can't wait to see how this summer pans out, I think Klopp and co got this.
I would like to see the following:

In Carvalho .> Out Oxlade
In Gouiri      > Out Origi
In Wirtz.      > Out 
In Ramsay   > Out Van Den Berg (if the fee is good)
In (Tchoumeni type midfielder, this is the one I don't have an outstanding candidate for)

I wouldn't let any of Minamino, Tsimakis, Gomez, Keita leave, we have to keep the squad together, I maybe sentimental so would also keep Milner 
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:05:36 pm
Hasn't stopped them before haha. It's all guesswork. Diaz was meant to be signed in the summer and if he was people would probably be a lot more accepting that he was Mane's replacement with Carvalho coming in for Taki and Origi. I think we were ready to really go for Tchouameni so will be interesting if we have another player lined up or we'll see again in a years time.

I'm sure I've seen articles stating that if mane was to leave, he would be replaced. I think we've seen the benefit of having 5 top quality options upfront and Jurgen has probably made that clear that if any of his main 5 were to leave, they would need replaced to keep the same level of quality on the pitch for rotation or injuries. I think Carvalho comes in to replace Taki/Origi's minutes and if Mane leaves, we try and get someone else maybe not of the same quality but maybe a tier below with the potential to reach Mane's level or maybe even overtake it within a year or 2.

I think next summer will be the big rebuild especially if we let Salah and Firmino leave on free transfers. Both would be incredibly hard to replace especially with no funds generated from selling them. Maybe Carvalho might surprise us all and be able to take Firmino's minutes the season after but Salah will be the tricky one to replace. Will be interesting to see how all this plays out.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:15:22 pm
I would like to see the following:

In Carvalho .> Out Oxlade
In Gouiri      > Out Origi
In Wirtz.      > Out 
In Ramsay   > Out Van Den Berg (if the fee is good)
In (Tchoumeni type midfielder, this is the one I don't have an outstanding candidate for)

I wouldn't let any of Minamino, Tsimakis, Gomez, Keita leave, we have to keep the squad together, I maybe sentimental so would also keep Milner

You want to sign a player in the middle of an ACL rehab?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:10:27 pm
Last year there was a big conversation around whether we had the money. This summer there is no such concern. If we dont sign players then it will be because Klopp and the scouts are not keen on the options and it will be a decision from the footballing side of it.

We will have made a lot this year but we still made loses during covid to cover. I don't think we took a long-term loan like others. I reckon there's money there but not massive amounts. What we normally have £20m (ish) + sales. Probably around that.

We will bring in quite a bit from sales though you'd imagine.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Trying to replace Mane and Keita in the same window isnt ideal.
Keita off is he?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:14 pm
We will have made a lot this year but we still made loses during covid to cover. I don't think we took a long-term loan like others. I reckon there's money there but not massive amounts. What we normally have £20m (ish) + sales. Probably around that.

We will bring in quite a bit from sales though you'd imagine.

No way will we just have £20m to spend. Got told on here Arsenal, Spurs have the ability to spend £200m and we only have £20m? No chance.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:15:22 pm
I would like to see the following:

In Carvalho .> Out Oxlade
In Gouiri      > Out Origi
In Wirtz.      > Out 
In Ramsay   > Out Van Den Berg (if the fee is good)
In (Tchoumeni type midfielder, this is the one I don't have an outstanding candidate for)

I wouldn't let any of Minamino, Tsimakis, Gomez, Keita leave, we have to keep the squad together, I maybe sentimental so would also keep Milner


We shouldn't be selling Van Den Berg
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:59 pm
No way will we just have £20m to spend. Got told on here Arsenal, Spurs have the ability to spend £200m and we only have £20m? No chance.

Arsenal's owner is putting money into the club now and Spurs have just had a £150m capital injection.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:26:10 pm
Arsenal's owner is putting money into the club now and Spurs have just had a £150m capital injection.

Doesnt matter because we still make a shed load more money. Money this summer wont be a problem, it will be whether the players out there are deemed good enough.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:27:56 pm
Doesnt matter because we still make a shed load more money. Money this summer wont be a problem, it will be whether the players out there are deemed good enough.

At a certain level. But i doubt we've got lots to spend. We aren't dropping a £100m NET this summer. I'd expect our net spend to be less than the other 5 big clubs in the PL. But we need less than them. A player or two.
I could well be proved wrong, and I know as much as everyone else on here, but Im surprised so much is being made on this forum of the role that Carvalho could play next season.  Hes being talked about on here as being a replacement for Mane or possibly Firmino etc.  He looks like a talented player, but hes just a kid we bought for buttons from the Championship (I know, I know, Robbo didnt do too badly, but he took a while to get up to speed & replace Moreno). To go straight into our first 11, which is one of the strongest in world football and expects elite level players, would be a big ask for Carvalho. 

Thats not to say I dont think hell be a success, just a bit surprised at some of the talk on here when discussing next seasons team & replacements for top class outgoing players.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:31:19 pm
I could well be proved wrong, and I know as much as everyone else on here, but Im surprised so much is being made on this forum of the role that Carvalho could play next season.  Hes being talked about on here as being a replacement for Mane or possibly Firmino etc.  He looks like a talented player, but hes just a kid we bought for buttons from the Championship (I know, I know, Robbo didnt do too badly, but he took a while to get up to speed & replace Moreno). To go straight into our first 11, which is one of the strongest in world football and expects elite level players, would be a big ask for Carvalho. 

Thats not to say I dont think hell be a success, just a bit surprised at some of the talk on here when discussing next seasons team & replacements for top class outgoing players.

Agreed. I would be very happy if he replaced Minamino adequately. For me he's gonna be the Minamino replacement. Diaz is Mane's replacement and I expect we buy an Origi upgrade which will be in a way Mane's replacement too.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Trying to replace Mane and Keita in the same window isnt ideal.

Is it really hard to replace Keita? With a good pre season you'd hope that Elliot is back to his best and ear marked for the right side of the midfield like he started last season. We'd certainly need to replace Naby but i don't think you'd need a world beater to replace his general performances.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:31:19 pm
I could well be proved wrong, and I know as much as everyone else on here, but Im surprised so much is being made on this forum of the role that Carvalho could play next season.  Hes being talked about on here as being a replacement for Mane or possibly Firmino etc.  He looks like a talented player, but hes just a kid we bought for buttons from the Championship (I know, I know, Robbo didnt do too badly, but he took a while to get up to speed & replace Moreno). To go straight into our first 11, which is one of the strongest in world football and expects elite level players, would be a big ask for Carvalho. 
I'd agree with that, I think he'll be used like a Jones or an Elliott - more than capable of starting in the big games but I can't see him putting a sustained run together, if he plays 1000 PL minutes next season I think he's done very well.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:27:56 pm
Doesnt matter because we still make a shed load more money. Money this summer wont be a problem, it will be whether the players out there are deemed good enough.

There will be 5 or 6 clubs with more money available to spend than us. I think if there's someone who's available and we want we'll want them to come to us only so there's no bidding war.
Clinical thriving today, on great form :D
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:26:10 pm
Arsenal's owner is putting money into the club now and Spurs have just had a £150m capital injection.

We`ve made serious amounts of revenue from the champions league alone. Very difficult questions should be asked of the ownership if we can`t match our immediate rivals at this time.
Fair few shouts for Milner leaving. Thought he was extending another year?
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:40:11 pm
We`ve made serious amounts of revenue from the champions league alone. Very difficult questions should be asked of the ownership if we can`t match our immediate rivals at this time.
Looking at transfer spend is also far too simplistic when we spend so much more on wages than Arsenal and Spurs. If Salah was to sign a new contract you're probably spending £5-10m on the wage increase and a similar amount on the agent fee for that, and that's before you've considered the bonus payments to the squad for reaching the CL final.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:37:36 pm
There will be 5 or 6 clubs with more money available to spend than us. I think if there's someone who's available and we want we'll want them to come to us only so there's no bidding war.

Actually, apart from Newcastle and Man City, no other club has more money to spend than us. Just because we do our business sensibly, it doesn't means we don't have money. We never buy over our valuation, and never sell under our valuation. Oh, and we don't do bidding wars. If a player is not seeing us as the pinnacle of his career, we are not interested ...
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:40:11 pm
We`ve made serious amounts of revenue from the champions league alone.

CL revenue is not extra money we haven't budgeted for,
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:43:45 pm
Fair few shouts for Milner leaving. Thought he was extending another year?
Has he accepted? I thought he wanted to leave?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:54:12 pm
Has he accepted? I thought he wanted to leave?

Hasn't been confirmed either way, Klopp wants him to stay but nothing seems to have been decided yet,
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:46:02 pm
Actually, apart from Newcastle and Man City, no other club has more money to spend than us. Just because we do our business sensibly, it doesn't means we don't have money. We never buy over our valuation, and never sell under our valuation. Oh, and we don't do bidding wars. If a player is not seeing us as the pinnacle of his career, we are not interested ...

Chelsea, Utd, Spurs and probably Arsenal will spend more (net) than us I bet. Chelsea due to new owners, Utd because they're desperate, Spurs to keep Conte happy and Arsenal because again they're desperate.
