Central Midfield really interests me this summer because we seem to have heard less names linked to the club as compared to forward players. I can't think of many more besides Tchouameni who have been heavily linked whereas to me it seems we're frequently linked to multiple attacking players.



I wonder if we sign a centre mid to come in and make the most out of Fabinho and Thiago? Hendo has always been part of Klopp's team and rightly so, he still will be going forward but I don't think we can count on him to play nearly 60 games again next season! On top of that I think there has been periods of the season where he struggled. Thiago's injury problems are obviously known but when we've had him on the field he's been very good. I wonder what midfielder can come in in that mould?