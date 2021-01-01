« previous next »
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24280 on: Today at 03:36:26 pm
Nunez would be a bit of a project, I think.  Looks to me like a clumsier Torres.

But he's quick for his size, strong, a tidy finisher and solid in the air.  Would be interesting to see our fullbacks aiming for a proper target in the box against packed defenses.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24281 on: Today at 03:37:27 pm

Klopp always talked about how we made the wrong pass in the final third, the wrong decisions or that we were not patient enough even after the final against Madrid he said the same thing which is normal especially since most of our attacking players are direct and aggressive. Someone with prime Fàbregas or David Silva skill sets will improve us alot in this area. A calm player who can keep the ball very well in the final third, patient and composed enough to make the right decisions and the unpredictable killer pass most of the time to help us convert the half forced chances to clear cut chances . Thiago is to deep to do this and It's something you can't coach, deep playmakers like Alonso, Pirlo or Thiago, playmakers like Silva , Eriksen etc got this gift to stay calm and make the right decisions at every situation and see passes others don't. Fabio vieira looks like a player with this gift.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24282 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm
What's RAWK opinion on Nicolo Zaniolo? Has anyone watched more of him? I've read that Juventus gave up because they don't have 50-70mil to pay for him
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24283 on: Today at 03:46:49 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:43:12 pm
What's RAWK opinion on Nicolo Zaniolo? Has anyone watched more of him? I've read that Juventus gave up because they don't have 50-70mil to pay for him

He was absolutely brilliant then he had 2 ACL injuries. Not so sure he's worth anywhere near that now.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24284 on: Today at 03:52:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Minamino was Messi according to our players.
Yeah, and how many Carabao or FA Cup goals did Messi score this year? None. So what's your point?
William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24285 on: Today at 04:04:09 pm
Only seen Nunez in the 2 games against us and in the one at Anfield I thought he was outstanding, he reminded me of Haaland with his stature, pace and clever movement, thought his finishing for the 2 marginal off sides was class and so was the strike that Allison brilliantly saved. Maybe I just caught him on a good day but I was really impressed, I'd be more than happy if we went in for him, really hoping man utd don't sign him.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24286 on: Today at 04:04:12 pm
Can we be nice by the way. There's lot of really difficult stuff for us all to deal with just now, after all that in Paris in particular. Try and just take a sec before you post and think about the kind of state the people reading might be in.

Just an idea - there's a danger it quickly gets antagonistic.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24287 on: Today at 04:32:01 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:32:15 pm
Liverpool paid £25m for a midfielder that was 29 with a poor injury record, Liverpool didn't say a word about it or leak it to their mouthpieces in the press, Bayern on the other hand, have been pretty snide, leaking to their mouthpieces in the German media, and trying to get a 30 year old forward with 20 goals plus per season for the last 6 seasons for around the same price, csn someone please tell me how on Earth they are being "respectful"?

I just love how theyre whinging about Lewandowski talking to the press about wanting out. Clubs in glass houses shouldnt throw stones ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24288 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm
Tolisso leaving Bayern on a free. Should we be on that? Would be a good backup in midfield.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24289 on: Today at 04:36:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Tolisso leaving Bayern on a free. Should we be on that? Would be a good backup in midfield.

He's been pretty poor since that knee injury 3-4 years ago, so probably not ...
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24290 on: Today at 04:48:44 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:46:49 pm
He was absolutely brilliant then he had 2 ACL injuries. Not so sure he's worth anywhere near that now.

Ah, what a shame.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24291 on: Today at 04:50:18 pm
didi shamone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24292 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:26:03 pm
Klopp-a-goes for Darwin

He's a natural selection.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24293 on: Today at 04:57:52 pm
Surprised quite a few seem to be steadfastly against Nunez. I actually didn't think much of him when we played them but he took his goals well, capitalising off a mistake in the first leg and then scoring a nice finish at Anfield. Goal return has been impressive this season for a 22 year old and I think he has good goalscoring instincts, though. When watching him I wouldn't have thought of him as being a typical LFC striker in this set up but looks like he has a good future ahead of him.

On the whole, there's not many names jumping out to me if we want to replace Mane with a 'proper' number 9. Lewandowski and Kane seem massively unrealistic. I'm struggling to think of many I would class as realistic and feel if we do sign someone in that mould it'd be somewhat left field. As much as it'd be nice to see a young lad come in who's going to bag shitloads for the better part of the next decade, I wouldn't be surprised if we do sign someone who is in their prime and has a history of scoring, even if it means not getting loads of years from him.

On Kane, it'd actually be really interesting to me if he only had one year left on his deal, or was turning 26/27 as opposed to 29. I know everyone laughs at him like but fucking hell what a goalscorer and player on his day. Lewandowski is just too old now I think, maybe the best number 9 bar Benzema but another supreme goalscorer. Where would we look then?
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24294 on: Today at 05:00:04 pm
It's important to evolve our attack...

So Darwin would be a natural selection.




*It's okay, I'm a Dad, this is allowed.
The Klapp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24295 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:36:26 pm
Nunez would be a bit of a project, I think.  Looks to me like a clumsier Torres.

But he's quick for his size, strong, a tidy finisher and solid in the air.  Would be interesting to see our fullbacks aiming for a proper target in the box against packed defenses.
He's a good player, he'll go to a big club... but not right for us IMO. If we go for him I'd get hyped for it as our recruitment team know a helluva lot more than us... But Nkunku would be better. Several others would likely be better as well. Nunez is too raw, needs a few years. Good Twitter thread on him here that's been posted a few times...

https://twitter.com/TaistoFCB/status/1514983927059996681
Crimson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24296 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:52:26 pm
He's a natural selection.

Could he be our missing link?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24297 on: Today at 05:08:12 pm
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24298 on: Today at 05:09:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:08:12 pm
This guy is making him seem like another Sandro.

To be honest, I'd rather listen to Virgil, than some Twitter scout ...
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24299 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:09:52 pm
To be honest, I'd rather listen to Virgil, than some Twitter scout ...

I have a neutral opinion on Nunez, having not seen him play much but to be fair, he does make a convincing argument. I can't see us signing him anyway, he'll cost an arm and a leg and is playing in an inferior league.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24300 on: Today at 05:23:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:08:12 pm
This guy is making him seem like another Sandro.

Not the Everton Sandro!

God help us and save us.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24301 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:20:39 pm
I have a neutral opinion on Nunez, having not seen him play much but to be fair, he does make a convincing argument. I can't see us signing him anyway, he'll cost an arm and a leg and is playing in an inferior league.

The Klapp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24302 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:09:52 pm
To be honest, I'd rather listen to Virgil, than some Twitter scout ...
They've used stats that show awful ball retention, passing, constantly getting caught offside, poor touch, and point out 3 major knee injuries since 2017. They're too negative in their assessment overall, but these have to be a concern. If he was cheap then great but he's gonna be expensive looking at touted fees.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24303 on: Today at 05:35:01 pm
Yeah but that was kind of my point, in that when you consider the whole package, with Diaz's numbers being great and his initial cost being half of what Nunez has been mooted, it made sense to go for him more than it would do for Nunez. Based on that twitter thread anyway.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24304 on: Today at 05:41:07 pm
Yeah. Nunez played well against us but I can't see us pulling the trigger on him as an option personally.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24305 on: Today at 05:45:17 pm
the closed season is short this year - PL games start on August 6/7th.

when does the transfer window shut?

asking for a friend.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24306 on: Today at 05:50:53 pm
If Nkunku is not the answer then were asking all the wrong questions. Ive absolutely no idea if that makes sense but we should be going all out for Nkunku is my point.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24307 on: Today at 05:57:31 pm
Nunez looks like a lummox to me, not nearly at the standard required.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24308 on: Today at 06:00:16 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:57:31 pm
Nunez looks like a lummox to me, not nearly at the standard required.

Lovely word, not uses nearly enough. I tend to use it for Harry Maguire.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24309 on: Today at 06:03:30 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:57:31 pm
Nunez looks like a lummox to me, not nearly at the standard required.
Not good enough in my opinion.
na fir dearg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24310 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm
if Mane really is leaving this summer then you would imagine his replacement has already been identified and a deal pretty much done?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24311 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:20:39 pm
I have a neutral opinion on Nunez, having not seen him play much but to be fair, he does make a convincing argument. I can't see us signing him anyway, he'll cost an arm and a leg and is playing in an inferior league.

Most players playing in England, that played in Portugal, have been really successful, going back decades actually.
The Klapp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24312 on: Today at 06:07:22 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:50:53 pm
If Nkunku is not the answer then were asking all the wrong questions. Ive absolutely no idea if that makes sense but we should be going all out for Nkunku is my point.
He is the obvious outstanding option. Hopefully we're not priced out and he's available. He's been making noises about how Paris is his home recently, so he might wanna return there and prove hismelf. Depends if sporting director Mbappe got on with him I suppose!
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24313 on: Today at 06:08:57 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:05:27 pm
Most players playing in England, that played in Portugal, have been really successful, going back decades actually.

Is there any data for that?
