Surprised quite a few seem to be steadfastly against Nunez. I actually didn't think much of him when we played them but he took his goals well, capitalising off a mistake in the first leg and then scoring a nice finish at Anfield. Goal return has been impressive this season for a 22 year old and I think he has good goalscoring instincts, though. When watching him I wouldn't have thought of him as being a typical LFC striker in this set up but looks like he has a good future ahead of him.



On the whole, there's not many names jumping out to me if we want to replace Mane with a 'proper' number 9. Lewandowski and Kane seem massively unrealistic. I'm struggling to think of many I would class as realistic and feel if we do sign someone in that mould it'd be somewhat left field. As much as it'd be nice to see a young lad come in who's going to bag shitloads for the better part of the next decade, I wouldn't be surprised if we do sign someone who is in their prime and has a history of scoring, even if it means not getting loads of years from him.



On Kane, it'd actually be really interesting to me if he only had one year left on his deal, or was turning 26/27 as opposed to 29. I know everyone laughs at him like but fucking hell what a goalscorer and player on his day. Lewandowski is just too old now I think, maybe the best number 9 bar Benzema but another supreme goalscorer. Where would we look then?