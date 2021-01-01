« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24280
Nunez would be a bit of a project, I think.  Looks to me like a clumsier Torres.

But he's quick for his size, strong, a tidy finisher and solid in the air.  Would be interesting to see our fullbacks aiming for a proper target in the box against packed defenses.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24281

Klopp always talked about how we made the wrong pass in the final third, the wrong decisions or that we were not patient enough even after the final against Madrid he said the same thing which is normal especially since most of our attacking players are direct and aggressive. Someone with prime Fàbregas or David Silva skill sets will improve us alot in this area. A calm player who can keep the ball very well in the final third, patient and composed enough to make the right decisions and the unpredictable killer pass most of the time to help us convert the half forced chances to clear cut chances . Thiago is to deep to do this and It's something you can't coach, deep playmakers like Alonso, Pirlo or Thiago, playmakers like Silva , Eriksen etc got this gift to stay calm and make the right decisions at every situation and see passes others don't. Fabio vieira looks like a player with this gift.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24282
What's RAWK opinion on Nicolo Zaniolo? Has anyone watched more of him? I've read that Juventus gave up because they don't have 50-70mil to pay for him
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24283
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:43:12 pm
What's RAWK opinion on Nicolo Zaniolo? Has anyone watched more of him? I've read that Juventus gave up because they don't have 50-70mil to pay for him

He was absolutely brilliant then he had 2 ACL injuries. Not so sure he's worth anywhere near that now.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24284
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Minamino was Messi according to our players.
Yeah, and how many Carabao or FA Cup goals did Messi score this year? None. So what's your point?
William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24285
Only seen Nunez in the 2 games against us and in the one at Anfield I thought he was outstanding, he reminded me of Haaland with his stature, pace and clever movement, thought his finishing for the 2 marginal off sides was class and so was the strike that Allison brilliantly saved. Maybe I just caught him on a good day but I was really impressed, I'd be more than happy if we went in for him, really hoping man utd don't sign him.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24286
Can we be nice by the way. There's lot of really difficult stuff for us all to deal with just now, after all that in Paris in particular. Try and just take a sec before you post and think about the kind of state the people reading might be in.

Just an idea - there's a danger it quickly gets antagonistic.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24287
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:32:15 pm
Liverpool paid £25m for a midfielder that was 29 with a poor injury record, Liverpool didn't say a word about it or leak it to their mouthpieces in the press, Bayern on the other hand, have been pretty snide, leaking to their mouthpieces in the German media, and trying to get a 30 year old forward with 20 goals plus per season for the last 6 seasons for around the same price, csn someone please tell me how on Earth they are being "respectful"?

I just love how theyre whinging about Lewandowski talking to the press about wanting out. Clubs in glass houses shouldnt throw stones ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24288
Tolisso leaving Bayern on a free. Should we be on that? Would be a good backup in midfield.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24289
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:32:54 pm
Tolisso leaving Bayern on a free. Should we be on that? Would be a good backup in midfield.

He's been pretty poor since that knee injury 3-4 years ago, so probably not ...
