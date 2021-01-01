

Klopp always talked about how we made the wrong pass in the final third, the wrong decisions or that we were not patient enough even after the final against Madrid he said the same thing which is normal especially since most of our attacking players are direct and aggressive. Someone with prime Fàbregas or David Silva skill sets will improve us alot in this area. A calm player who can keep the ball very well in the final third, patient and composed enough to make the right decisions and the unpredictable killer pass most of the time to help us convert the half forced chances to clear cut chances . Thiago is to deep to do this and It's something you can't coach, deep playmakers like Alonso, Pirlo or Thiago, playmakers like Silva , Eriksen etc got this gift to stay calm and make the right decisions at every situation and see passes others don't. Fabio vieira looks like a player with this gift.