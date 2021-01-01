On Saka and Martinelli, I think the key to getting them out of Arsenal is their contract situations. Both have two years left, and Arsenal will undoubtedly try to renew them this summer. If they don't achieve that, then they'll have a decision to make. With them missing out on the Champions League - and it feeling unlikely they'll make a return next year unless they win the EL - then money from transfer fees takes on greater importance.



Now, I reckon they'd still take the piss with Saka's fee this summer, even with two years left. So next year could be the year. Get in Saka's ear, make sure he doesn't sign a new deal, and Arsenal will have no choice but to sell next summer.



Personally don't massively see the advantage in Saka as an ostensible Mane replacement this summer. He strengthens our right side massively, and brilliant cover for Salah, but he'll still be stuck behind Mo in most games and can't really play anywhere else in the front three. I don't know, I'm maybe a bit of a slave to the numbers but has he shown enough to suggest he's capable of being an elite wide forward?