Funny one this which depends on a few things that I have no idea about- whos staying and going over the next couple of seasons, if having 5 top forwards is a realistic thing for us going forward (its been brilliant the past 6 months), and how Klopp sees our style of play developing.



Mané leaving this summer seems the most likely, which actually leaves us with a pretty decent spread over the front 3 positions, with the only question mark for me being on the right behind Mo. Carvalho might be that back up, but even if everyone stays thats still the main issue we have.



to be honest, I can see us not buying anyone if Mané leaves, unless Mo is off next year and an opportunity to get his replacement comes up either this summer or in January.



Only position this summer for me is CM. Right now I basically want Hendo at 24/5ish, but again depends on how Klopp wants us to play. With Jota starting, Mos pushed further out wide and theres a big hole for someone a lot more attacking, which was Elliot at the start of the season.