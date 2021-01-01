Bayern Munich would probably have to sell Robert Lewandowski in order to finance the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool.
I think its a case of they know Lewandowski is going and that gives them the financial heft to afford Mane, rather than them releasing Lewandowski to free up funds. Its semantics but between this and the German press peddling the 30m line, Bayern are gearing up for their usual PR blitzkrieg.
The numbers are only really being mentioned on their side and theyre so optimistic as to be daft. Its the number they want to pay ultimately. Danny Ings, a similar age, cost Villa more than that last summer. Thats what 37 Ronaldo went for. Mane hasnt scored less than 20 in a season since we signed him, just got his best return in 2 seasons and his 3rd best in 6 seasons for us. We should be playing this to get the best deal we can. Im sure well come out with something that softens the blow of the most transformational attacking signing of Klopps reign leaving.