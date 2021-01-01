« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 595 596 597 598 599 [600]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1138036 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,263
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23960 on: Today at 07:43:26 pm »
There are so many twists and turns to come still. The players can have a change of heart in the last moment, depending on how the situations develop. Stevie going to Chelsea was one such example. You may be right today saying that a player (Mane / Salah) is leaving, and could be wrong tomorrow. Who knows. Give it time.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23961 on: Today at 07:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:40:01 pm
If we want a player similar to Firmino then Joao Felix make sense if it's the opposite then it won't be a surprise if we are after Kane as he is a world class finisher. So it's difficult to predict without knowing how we want to set up next season but with the end of this season I can't help but to think that our midfield is where we can improve alot compared to our attack and defence.

The departure of our 2nd choice attacker and regular starter is certainly changing our priorities. We will still sign a midfielder, but another striker becomes the 1st priority this summer ...
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23962 on: Today at 07:45:49 pm »
After this shitty week I could really do with an update from Big Dog to cheer me up.
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23963 on: Today at 07:47:47 pm »
Jao Felix or Lautaro Martinez would be great signings and will soften the blow of Mane leaving. Don't see it happening though as they will demand huge sums.

Serge Gnabry would be great as well if we can do a swap with Mane.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline KloppRoy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23964 on: Today at 07:56:01 pm »
To be honest i am gutted Manes going. Has to be one of my favourite payers over the past few years. I guess its the hangover from yesterdays result but its like the end of an era. Losing last night and now this. Salah hasnt signed either. All i need now is for news to come out we feel we have enough in the squad and Diaz arrival etc to not buy anyone to replace him. What a great season and i trust the club and Klopp. Who has actually said we are looking at a world class replacement for Mane. Did it come from the club or just some bollox.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23965 on: Today at 07:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:02:18 pm
This was a list of players The Athletic said we were looking at for the summer. This was in January before we signed Diaz though.
Gouiri Is super talented and looks like a young firmino whenever I have seen him
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23966 on: Today at 08:00:46 pm »
Quote from: KloppRoy on Today at 07:56:01 pm
To be honest i am gutted Manes going. Has to be one of my favourite payers over the past few years. I guess its the hangover from yesterdays result but its like the end of an era. Losing last night and now this. Salah hasnt signed either. All i need now is for news to come out we feel we have enough in the squad and Diaz arrival etc to not buy anyone to replace him. What a great season and i trust the club and Klopp. Who has actually said we are looking at a world class replacement for Mane. Did it come from the club or just some bollox.

All the local journos have been briefed by the club to report that ...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23967 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:45:49 pm
After this shitty week I could really do with an update from Big Dog to cheer me up.
The good news is that he'll probably spend the jubilee weekend with the Reed family, putting up bunting and enjoying a street party and a knees up. So we should be getting some exciting news next week at the latest, fingers crossed.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23968 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm »
Bayern Munich would probably have to sell Robert Lewandowski in order to finance the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool.

(Source: @SPORT1)
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23969 on: Today at 08:15:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:10:53 pm
Bayern Munich would probably have to sell Robert Lewandowski in order to finance the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool.

(Source: @SPORT1)

Fucking hell, are they skint or something? I know they don't have City/PSG money by any means but still. Could actually be a good thing for us as it may keep him here. Bayern might be the only destination Mane wants to go to and if he knows they can't pull him off he may be fine to stay, problem there is he probably doesn't sign a new deal and we lose him for nothing at the same time we could easily lose Salah and Bobby for nothing, too.

Even before all this recent talk of Mane potentially wanting to leave I got the impression that if our evaluation for him is met this summer they'd sell, even with reluctance. You have to avoid a situation where all three of them go at the same time for nothing.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23970 on: Today at 08:16:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:10:53 pm
Bayern Munich would probably have to sell Robert Lewandowski in order to finance the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool.

(Source: @SPORT1)
I think its a case of they know Lewandowski is going and that gives them the financial heft to afford Mane, rather than them releasing Lewandowski to free up funds. Its semantics but between this and the German press peddling the 30m line, Bayern are gearing up for their usual PR blitzkrieg.

The numbers are only really being mentioned on their side and theyre so optimistic as to be daft. Its the number they want to pay ultimately. Danny Ings, a similar age, cost Villa more than that last summer. Thats what 37 Ronaldo went for. Mane hasnt scored less than 20 in a season since we signed him, just got his best return in 2 seasons and his 3rd best in 6 seasons for us. We should be playing this to get the best deal we can. Im sure well come out with something that softens the blow of the most transformational attacking signing of Klopps reign leaving.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,053
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23971 on: Today at 08:17:42 pm »
My earlier suggestion is coming into fruition.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23972 on: Today at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:15:10 pm
Fucking hell, are they skint or something? I know they don't have City/PSG money by any means but still. Could actually be a good thing for us as it may keep him here. Bayern might be the only destination Mane wants to go to and if he knows they can't pull him off he may be fine to stay, problem there is he probably doesn't sign a new deal and we lose him for nothing at the same time we could easily lose Salah and Bobby for nothing, too.

Even before all this recent talk of Mane potentially wanting to leave I got the impression that if our evaluation for him is met this summer they'd sell, even with reluctance. You have to avoid a situation where all three of them go at the same time for nothing.

Bayern are very strong financialy, but like us, they are running a sustainable business. I think that Mane will definitely join them, but they will have to pay a more realistic price ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23973 on: Today at 08:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:17:42 pm
My earlier suggestion is coming into fruition.  ;D

Mate, there might be a Barcelona player coming our way this summer, but it won't be Dembele ;)
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23974 on: Today at 08:22:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:10:53 pm
Bayern Munich would probably have to sell Robert Lewandowski in order to finance the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool.

(Source: @SPORT1)

Three of a kind Bayern, Real Madrid and Barca get the player on board that they want to sign them then come out with the fiancé crap.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23975 on: Today at 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 08:22:40 pm
Three of a kind Bayern, Real Madrid and Barca get the player on board that they want to sign them then come out with the fiancé crap.

Well, the last time Barcelona have tried that on us, they had to pay 145 million ...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,278
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23976 on: Today at 08:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:15:55 pm
Lose a top goalscorer and get a Nunez in return? Could never happen...

Clever.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,278
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23977 on: Today at 08:37:18 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:10:56 pm
Where did this "can I shock you" thing come from?

This country...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 595 596 597 598 599 [600]   Go Up
« previous next »
 